Stocks in focus: Vodafone Idea, RIL, Yes Bank, Voltas, Bank of India to remain in action

Nifty futures traded at 9,396 on the Singaporean Exchange, with 30 points or 0.32 per cent loss, suggesting a gap-down opening for BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 on Friday. Along with US-China trade tension, corporate earnings and developments around coronavirus and vaccine, market participants will focus on GDP data for the January-March quarter. The number will include the figures for one week of lockdown, which will drag the overall growth figure down. “Traders should look to use declines to go long and ideally the stock centric approach would fetch better trading opportunities as well as the higher potential gains,” said Sameet Chavan (Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking).

Stocks in focus today

Vodafone Idea: Alphabet Inc’s Google is considering to pick a 5 per cent stake in Vodafone-Idea, which is a joint venture between United Kingdom-based Vodafone and India’s Aditya Birla Group, the Financial Times reported. Any investment by Google in Vodafone Idea at this stage will boost the company’s financials and its ability to survive in the market.

Reliance Industries: Today is the last day for trading in India’s biggest-ever rights issue RIL-RE. Apart from this, Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Company is in discussions to invest in Reliance Industries’ digital unit Jio Platforms.

Voltas, Dilip Buildcon: Everest Industries, Jagran Prakashan, KEC, Lemon Tree, Shipping Corporation of India, Equitas Holdings, Jubilant Life Sciences, Procter & Gamble Healthcare, Voltas, Dilip Buildcon, V-Mart Retail, Symphony and 3M India are among 31 companies which are scheduled to announce their March quarter earnings today.

YES Bank: Among bulk deals on Thursday, YES Bank sold one crore shares of Reliance Naval. Besides, the private lender will not be available for trading in Futures & Options (F&O) segment from May 29.

Bank of India, Karnataka Bank: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) imposed monetary penalties on Bank of India, Karnataka Bank and Saraswat Cooperative Bank for non-compliance on income recognition and asset classification (IRAC) norms, according to three different orders released by the regulator on late Thursday evening.