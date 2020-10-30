Stocks in focus: RIL, HPCL, Wipro, Vodafone Idea, Bank of Baroda, Dixon Technologies, Tata Chemicals

Nifty futures were trading 20 points down at 11,645 on Singaporean Exchange in the early deals, suggesting a tepid opening for BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 on Friday

Nifty futures were trading 20 points down at 11,645 on Singaporean Exchange in the early deals, suggesting a tepid opening for BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 on Friday. In the previous session BSE Sensex ended 172 points lower while Nifty closed at 11,670. In today’s session, investors will react to the output data of eight core infrastructure sectors which dropped 0.8 per cent in September. Besides, US elections, rising coronavirus cases, oil prices, rupee movement and other global cues will sway investors’ sentiment. Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking Ltd said that a decline below 11,600 in Nifty would pave way for further slide. In case of a rebound, 11,750 would act as a hurdle.

Stocks in focus today:

RIL: Reliance Industries Ltd is scheduled to announce its July-September quarter earnings later in the day today. Besides, Amazon has written to Sebi and bourses, urging them to take into consideration the Singapore arbitrator’s interim judgement that has put on hold the Rs 24,713-crore deal between Future group and Mukesh Ambani”s Reliance Industries Ltd while reviewing the proposed transaction, PTI reported quoted sources as saying.

HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. in a BSE filing informed that the company will consider share buyback of fully paid equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each, on November 4.

Wipro: Wipro announced its intention to expand its IBM Hybrid Cloud Practice. Supported by technical experts from both organizations, the practice is expected to help Wipro customers modernize their digital operations across hybrid cloud environments by leveraging IBM Cloud Paks, containerized software running on Red Hat OpenShift, company said.

Dixon, IndusInd Bank: A total of 80 companies including IndusInd Bank, Indian Oil Corporation, DLF, Dhanuka Agritech, Dixon Technologies (India), Jindal Steel & Power, Jindal Stainless and Vakrangee are scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings today.

Vodafone Idea: Vodafone Idea posted a loss of Rs 7,203 crore in the July-September quarter. The losses were narrower than the preceding quarter’s Rs 25,467 crore, because there was no provisioning for the AGR dues.

Bank of Baroda: BoB reported a 128 per cent on-year increase in its net profit for the September quarter to Rs 1,679 crore. The lender’s net interest income increased 7 per cent on-year and 10 per cent sequentially to Rs 7,538 crore.

Shriram Transport Finance: The company reported a 10.5 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 684.56 crore in July-September quarter of 2020-21. Shriram Transport Finance had posted a net profit of Rs 765.05 crore in the same quarter of 2019-20.

Tata Chemicals: Tata Chemicals reported a 64 per cent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 132.09 crore for the quarter ended September. Its net profit stood at Rs 367.31 crore in the year-ago period.