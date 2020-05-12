These 5 stocks ruling Nifty 50’s top 10 stocks list for last 15 years

Reliance Industries among 5 stocks that are ruling in the list of the Nifty 50 ’s stocks from the past 15 years

In the last 15 years, domestic as well as global markets witnessed a host of events ranging from the global financial crisis of 2008 to COVID-19 of now, that roiled the equity markets. Over the years, the sectoral representation in the Nifty 50 has undergone some major changes, reflecting the changes in the economy. However, in the last 15 years, there are five stocks that stayed strong and maintained their position in the Nifty 50 index. Research and brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has highlighted a few trends in the Nifty 50 index. One such trend revealed that Reliance Industries is not the only one ruling in the list of the Nifty 50’s stocks from the past 15 years but Infosys, ICICI Bank, TCS and ITC are other four consistent stocks that have maintained their position in the list of top 10 stocks in the index. ONGC, which was ranked first then, has now slipped to the 30th rank.

According to the stock-wise rankings within Nifty over the last 15 years “HDFC Bank and Sun Pharma have seen the maximum improvement in their rankings, moving up from the 18th and 31st positions 15 years ago to 2nd and 19th positions now, respectively,” Motilal Oswal noted. It further added that HDFC has climbed up to the 3rd position from 12th position.

Amid ongoing correction and volatility in the Indian share market, the sectors that have gained since December 2019 are “Oil and Gas (+310bp), Technology (+200bp), Con HDGsumer (+150bp), Telecom (+130bp) and Healthcare (+120bp),” Motilal Oswal said in its recent research report. Similarly, Private Banks, NBFCs, PSU Banks, Metals and Capital Goods are among sectors that have lost weight.

Out of the 50 stocks in the Nifty, 24 have been part of the index since the last 15 years. Among these 24 stocks, barring RIL, Oil & Gas has been the biggest loser in terms of weight (-9.1%), led by the decline in ONGC, GAILand BPCL. During this period, RIL’s weight has increased by over 4 per cent.

During the period under review, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel and Infosys are the top three stocks that gained weight in the Nifty 50 index. “Bharti Airtel now ranks among the top-10 stocks in benchmark with 3.1% weight,” Motilal Oswal said in its report.