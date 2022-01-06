RIL raises $4 billion in U.S. in largest ever foreign currency bond issue from India; issue oversubscribed 3 times

India’s largest conglomerate said its $1.5 billion 10-year notes, $1.75 billion 30-year notes and $750 million 40-year notes were priced at 120 basis points, 160 basis points and 170 basis points over the respective U.S. Treasuries benchmark.

Reliance Industries Ltd announced Thursday its $4 billion bonds, the largest ever foreign currency bond issue from India, were oversubscribed nearly three times. RIL, India’s largest conglomerate, said its $1.5 billion 10-year notes, $1.75 billion 30-year notes and $750 million 40-year notes were priced at 120 basis points, 160 basis points and 170 basis points over the respective U.S. Treasuries benchmark. Reliance will use part of the funds to refinance $1.5 billion worth of debt due to mature in February, Reuters reported citing the term sheet.

