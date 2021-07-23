RIL Q1 results LIVE: Reliance Industries net profit may soar over 30% on-year; net sales may jump 80%

RIL share price fell 0.74 per cent to Rs 2,105.20 apiece on Friday, ahead of Q1 results. Image: Reuters

RIL Q1 FY22 results LIVE: Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is all set to announce April-June quarter results of FY22 on Friday, 23 July 2021. The company will highlight RIL’s performance across its telecom, retail, and oil-to-chemicals businesses, during the first quarter of FY22, when COVID-19 second wave struck India. Analysts at Kotak Securities estimated adjusted PAT to grow 24.7 per cent on-year, and see 80.4 per cent on-year jump in net sales. Those at Motilal Oswal expect RIL’s Q1 adjusted PAT to surge by 23.8 per cent on-year, and see 55 per cent rise in net sales. Those at Emkay Global Financial Services see 31.3 per cent on-year rise in PAT and 60.6 per cent on-year jump in net sales.

RIL share price fell 0.74 per cent to Rs 2,105.20 apiece on Friday, ahead of Q1 results. However, stock has surged nearly 12 per cent in three months and 3.7 per cent in six months. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, it is up 7 per cent, while down a per cent from 52-week high