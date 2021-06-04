RIL, Punjab National Bank, Bharat Forge, M&M, Britannia, Bank of India, rate sensitive stocks in focus

Nifty is placed at all time highs, there is no indication of any reversal pattern unfolding at the swing highs, said an analyst. Image: Reuters

Nifty futures were trading 21.80 points or 0.14 per cent down at 15,693.20 on Singaporean Exchange. On Friday, BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were likely to start on a cautious note. In the previous session, benchmark indices settled at record highs. Sensex ended at 52,232, while the broader Nifty 50 index at 15,690. Today, all eyes would be on RBI’s monetary policy outcome. Technical charts suggest that the short term trend of Nifty continues to be positive. “Nifty is placed at all time highs, there is no indication of any reversal pattern unfolding at the swing highs. The next upside levels to be watched around 15800-15900 levels in the next few sessions. Immediate support is placed at 15575,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Stocks in focus

PNB, Bank of India: A total of 34 BSE-listed companies including Punjab National Bank, Bank of India, Bharat Forge, MOIL, Balkrishna Paper Mills, Jubilant Pharmova, NIIT, Paisalo Digital, Pennar Industries, Simbhaoli Sugars, and Varroc Engineering, are scheduled to announce Januray-March quarter earnings.

Reliance Industries Ltd: The digital commerce and merchant partnerships business of RIL accounted for about 10% of the retail segment revenues in the financial year 2020-2021. Reliance Industries Ltd spent Rs 1,140 crore in the fiscal ending March 2021 on corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives including Covid-19 support, rural transformation, education, health, sports and disaster response.

Mahindra & Mahindra: Ministry of Defence signed a contract with Mahindra Telephonics Integrated Systems for procurement of 11 airport surveillance radars with monopulse secondary surveillance radar for Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard. The procurement, at a cost of Rs 323.47 crore, will be made under the ‘buy & make’ category.

Britannia Industries: The FMCG major Britannia Industries said its board has approved a proposal to raise Rs 698.51 crore by issuing bonus debentures to eligible equity shareholders. The bonus debentures are proposed to be listed on BSE and National Stock Exchange of India (NSE).

Nucleus Software Exports: Nucleus Software Exports revenues came in at Rs 490.99 crore for the year ended March 31, 2021, as against Rs 507.95 crore in 2019-20 on a standalone basis. On a consolidated basis, the revenues stood at Rs 553.09 crore for the year ended March 31, 2021, as against Rs 558.06 crore in 2019-20.