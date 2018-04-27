RIL, Maruti Suzuki, Bandhan Bank shares rally ahead of Q4 earnings: Key expectations

Apart from RIL, automaker Maruti Suzuki’s shares also rallied in the morning trade to Rs 9,081, up by 1.5% ahead of Q4 results.

The shares of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries, Bandhan Bank as well as Maruti Suzuki rallied on Friday, ahead of Q4 results scheduled to be released later in the day. Reliance Industries shares were trading at Rs 1001, up by more than 2.6%. Brokerages expects the conglomerate to report a healthy quarter on the back of improved results from Reliance Jio as well as better profitability from RIL’s petchem business margins on improved pricing. Brokerages largely expect the Mukesh Ambani-led oil major to report a sequential drop in GRMs to $11-11.3 per barrel (bbl), this being better than the giant’s peers.

“We model a premium of $4.4/barrel over benchmark GRM of $7 (up 9 per cent YoY, but down 3 per cent QoQ). The petchem segment is expected to do better due to healthy delta and strong volume growth in the segment,” Motilal Oswal said in a report. According to the firm, core segment performance is expected to be strong going forward, the brokerage said, adding that positive developments in the telecom business would drive growth further for the company.

Apart from RIL, automaker Maruti Suzuki’s shares also rallied in the morning trade to Rs 9,081, up by 1.5%. The expectation is that of healthy numbers from the heavy-weight, with India’s biggest carmaker Maruti likely to post double-digit growth in bottom line as well as top line for the March quarter. An Axis Capital report has estimated an annual net profit and sales growth of 21 per cent and 14 per cent for the company.

Bandhan Bank shares too climbed 2.3% ahead of its Q4 results scheduled today. The private lender had a strong debut on the bourses. Following its strong listing, the bank had overtaken the market capitalisation of all listed PSU banks except State Bank of India. Bandhan Bank had IPO had come out with an issue price of Rs 375. The shares were trading at Rs 508, up by more than 2.5%.