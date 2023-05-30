RIL m-cap crosses Rs 17 trillion

Index heavyweight Reliance Industries (RIL) has crossed Rs 17 trillion in market value. On Monday, it closed with an m-cap of Rs 17.04 trillion.

The last time the stock closed with an m-cap over the Rs 17-trillion mark was on January 11, at Rs 17.09 trillion.

Monday’s closing value was about 14.5% above its low of Rs 14.89 trillion touched on March 20 this year.

The low of Rs 14.89 trillion was a sharp 22% drop from its lifetime high of Rs 19.07 trillion, attained last year on April 28 when its share price was Rs 2,819.85.

According to BSE data, the stock has a trailing 12-month EPS of Rs 65.33 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57.

RIL reported a 19% YoY growth in net profit to Rs 19,299 crore for Q4FY23, compared to Rs 16,203 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Consolidated revenue for the quarter grew just over 2% on a YoY basis to Rs 2.16 trillion.