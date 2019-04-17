RIL, ICICI Bank shares returned this much since 2014; CLSA’s top picks ahead of election

Notably, bluechip index heavyweights Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank have all given stellar returns in the last 5 years.

Even as Sensex and Nifty continue their robust run ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, global brokerage firm CLSA says that there is more upside to this rally if the final election result is in line with opinion polls. Notably, bluechip index heavyweights Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank have all given stellar returns in the last 5 years. Notably, while RIL has returned about 187%, IndusInd Bank shares have jumped by 268% in the last five years. Axis Bank has risen by 169% while HDFC has added about 132% in the same period.

ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, HDFC, Godrej Properties, Ramco, ITC, Reliance Industries, ONGC, and NTPC are among the top picks of CLSA ahead of Lok Sabha Polls 2019. Notably, the Sensex and Nifty have been on the rising spree in the recent times, clocking gains of more than 8% each since January.

CLSA notes that markets have already factored in the BJP-win partially, as reflected in improved foreign and domestic flows.”While different political parties have a broad-level policy consensus, manifesto analysis shows that Congress’ poll promises might intensify fiscal pressures and raise inflationary expectations. Housing should be a common policy beneficiary,” the CLSA noted.

Also read: BSE, NSE closed today on account of Mahavir Jayanti; key factors behind Sensex, Nifty’s record rally

According to Madan Sabnavis, Chief economist, CARE Ratings, continuity will bode well for Sensex and Nifty in the upcoming times. “If the past trends are to be reflective of the future, then the index should remain largely stable in the next two months when the elections would be on. Depending on how the final government is formed in terms of alliances, the Sensex could take a specific turn in June and July. Continuity in the regime would definitely resonate well for the market while any change will cause more speculation,” Sabnavis told Financial Express Online.

According to Aishvarya Dadheech, Vice President & Fund Manager at Ambit Asset Management, the impending elections will bring in a bout of volatility, but this should be taken as an opportunity by to invest in quality businesses. “If one looks at 6 months market return post every Lok Sabha elections outcome, in this 21st century, midcap has massively outperformed large cap,” he told Financial Express Online, adding that it’s not necessary that the past will repeat itself.