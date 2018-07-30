RIL, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Axis Bank, Idea top stocks in news today

Stocks in news today: The Sensex surged to a fresh intra-day high of 37,496.80 in opening trade.

Indian stock markets opened in the positive territory on Monday, despite negative cues from the Asian markets. The Sensex surged to a fresh intra-day high of 37,496.80 in opening trade. The Nifty of the National Stock Exchange scaled a record high of 11,309.35 points in early trade on Monday. On Friday, the benchmark indices closed at record highs fuelled by a sharp rally in blue-chip shares of ITC, RIL, ICICI Bank, HDFC, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank.

Reliance Industries: RIL reported Rs 9,459 crore net profit in April-June on Friday, on the back of near doubling of earnings from mainstay petrochemical business. Net profit of Rs 9,459 crore, or Rs 16 per share, in the first quarter of 2018-19 fiscal, was up 18% over Rs 8,021 crore, or Rs 13.5 a share, net profit in the same period a year ago, the company said in a statement. Revenue was up 56.5% at Rs 141,699 crore.

ICICI Bank: ICICI Bank reported a loss of Rs 119.5 crore on standalone basis for the June quarter. Total income was Rs 18,574.17 crore as against Rs 16,847.04 crore in April-June, 2017-18, the bank said in a statement.

Axis Bank, HDFC, Idea: The companies that will report their first-quarter results today include Axis Bank, Idea Cellular, HDFC, JP Associates, DMart, Godrej Consumer Products, Orient Electric, Tech Mahindra, InterGlobe Aviation, Central Bank, Piramal Enterprises, IDFC and IDFC Bank.

TCNS Clothing: TCNS Clothing will make its stock market debut today. The Rs 1,125-crore public offer was open during July 18-20 and was subscribed over 5 times. TCNS Clothing Company sells its products under W, Aurelia and Wishful brands.

HCL Technologies: The IT firm reported a 10% rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,431 crore for the June quarter and toppled Wipro to become India’s third-largest IT firm in terms of dollar revenue.

Bank of Baroda: BoB reported a more than two-fold jump in net profit at Rs 528.26 crore for the first quarter of 2018-19 as provisions for bad loans dropped. Total income for the April-June period of 2018-19 edged up to Rs 12,787.71 crore from Rs 12,103.86 crore in the same period of preceding fiscal, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

PNB Housing Finance: The shareholders of PNB Housing Finance have approved proposal to raise the investment limit of foreign investors to 74% from exiting 24%, said a PTI report. The AGM also approved proposal to borrow money not exceeding Rs 90,000 crore at any point of time.

JK Cement: J K Cement Ltd on Friday posted 37.8% decline in standalone profit after tax to Rs 49.3 crore for the quarter ended June 30, on the back of lower revenues.