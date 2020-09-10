Stocks in focus: RIL, Hexaware Technologies, SBI, Indiabulls Housing, Hindustan Aeronautics

A host of factors such as India-China border tensions, trends in COVID-19 cases, newsflow rated to coronavirus vaccine, oil prices and rupee movement will continue to dictate market trend

Nifty futures turned positive and were trading 11.25 points or 0.10 per cent up at 11,3290 on Singaporean Exchange, hinting at a muted start for BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 on Thursday. A host of factors such as India-China border tensions, trends in COVID-19 cases, newsflow rated to coronavirus vaccine, oil prices and rupee movement will continue to dictate market trend. Besides, the Supreme Court is also scheduled to resume hearing on loan moratorium case. According to the analysts, markets are mirroring global counterparts. “We do not notice this scenario changing any time soon. Nifty has the next major support around 11,100 levels,” said Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Reliance Industries: According to Financial Times report, Middle East sovereign wealth funds, including the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), are in talks to buy stakes in the retail arm of the oil-to-telecom conglomerate. Yesterday, RIL announced an investment Rs 7,500 crore from Silver Lake in Reliance Retail.

Hexaware Technologies: the IT company opened its delisting offer on Wednesday with a floor price fixed at Rs 264.97 per share which will close on September 15, 2020. On the first day of the offer, Hexaware Technologies share price closed up 1.3 per cent at Rs 421 apiece.

State Bank of India: Country’s largest lender SBI informed that it had raised Rs 4,000 crore through additional tier 1 (AT1) bonds at a coupon rate of 7.74%. The bank has claimed that it has been the lowest pricing ever offered on such debt issued by any bank since the country started implementing Basel III capital rules in 2013.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: The company has launched qualified institutional placement (QIP) on Wednesday with a floor price set at Rs 206.70 per equity for the issue.

Transport Corporation of India: HDFC Mutual Fund bought 8,64,000 shares of Transport Corporation of India at Rs 215 per equity, while Himalaya Finance & Investment Co sold 10,45,664 shares of the company at the same price.

HAL: A total of 74 companies including Hindustan Aeronautics, Hindustan Copper, Jaypee Infratech, Sintex Industries, SRG Housing Finance, Mandhana Retail Ventures and Visa Steel are scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings today.

Bharat Dynamics: Government raised Rs 770 crore by selling 2.34 crore shares of state-run Bharat Dynamics to retail and institutions investors via an offer for sale (OFS)