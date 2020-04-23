RIL-Facebook deal sends indices soaring

FPIs remained net sellers on Wednesday, pulling out equities worth $173.27 million.

The Indian equity markets rallied on Wednesday as shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) rose 10% after the company said it had entered into a binding agreement with Facebook for a stake in Jio Platforms. The rally was also supported by positive global cues.

Sensex, which was up by 742.84 points or 2.42%, closed at 31,379.55, while Nifty50 crossed the crucial 9,000-mark and ended the day at 9,187.3, up 205.85 points or 2.29%. Barring HDFC, PowerGrid, L&T and ONGC, all other firms on the Sensex ended the day in the green. RIL contributed 104 points to Nifty’s 205.85-point gain.

FPIs remained net sellers on Wednesday, pulling out equities worth $173.27 million while DIIs bought equities worth $112.87 million. According to experts, given the lockdown and the uncertainty of its impact, the markets may not have factored in the damage that would be done to the economy. Dalton Capital Advisors (India) director UR Bhat said, “The markets are yet to factor in the potential damage to corporate earnings if the resumption of normal economic activity is pushed beyond May 3. Moreover, the economy will not be able to spring back to normal immediately after the lockdown is partially lifted because of the pronounced interlinkages in the supply chains across many districts.”

Several financial services firms maintained a ‘buy’ rating on RIL after the announcement of its deal with Facebook, which owns Whatsapp and Instagram as well. Reliance Retail and WhatsApp too have entered into a commercial agreement to boost Reliance Retail’s new commerce business on Jiomart platform using WhatsApp. Market experts have said the deal reiterates the market’s perception that Jio has unlocked value for RIL.

According to a report by Morgan Stanley, the stake sale could lower Reliance’s net debt by 12% and be 1.5% earnings accretive. “It could also drive a multiple re-rating as RIL multiples have previously re-rated 30% during balance sheet deleveraging cycles,” Morgan Stanley said. Shares of Reliance Industries rose by 9.83% during Wednesday’s trading session to close at `1,359 a piece on the Nifty. It added a market capitalisation of `80,000 crore during the day’s trading session.

Equity markets regained 80% of the losses they witnessed in the last two trading sessions. The markets were trading on strong volumes ahead of the weekly options expiry on Thursday with the F&O segment recording a turnover of Rs 11.05 lakh crore against the six-month average of Rs 14.42 lakh crore. The cash market turnover was Rs 52,469.95 against the six-month average of Rs 39,134 crore.

The biggest gainers on the Nifty were Zee Entertainment, RIL, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank and UPL, while the biggest losers were ONGC, Vedanta, L&T, Cipla and PowerGrid. Sectorally, the biggest gainers were Nifty Media, Nifty Auto, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Bank and Nifty Private Bank.

Siddhartha Khemka, head – retail research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said: ‘Going ahead, the markets are likely to remain volatile and react to earnings, trend in coronavirus cases, oil price and currency movement along with global events. Any announcement from the government on the economic stimulus package could provide some interim relief.”