RIL, Chemplast Sanmar, Aptus Value, Maruti, Dhanlaxmi Bank, HDFC Bank, Vodafone Idea stocks in focus

In the absensce of any major domestic triggers, Indian stock markets will be guided by global trends. Image: Reuters

Nifty futures were trading nearly 100 points or 0.6 per cent higher at 16,592 on the Singaporean Exchange, indicating a positive start for BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 on Tuesday. In the absence of any major domestic triggers, Indian stock markets will be guided by global trends, while bourses may also see some volatility amid the expiry of derivatives contracts. Analysts say that from the long-term perspective, the overall trend of the market remains positive led by the opening up of the economy, improving economic data points and pickup in vaccinations. “Investors can take advantage of the current volatility and build their positions from the medium to long term perspective,” Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.

Chemplast Sanmar, Aptus Value: Today, stock markets will see the listing of two new companies — Chemplast Sanmar, and Aptus Value Housing Finance. Both the IPOs opened for subscription during August 10-12.

Maruti Suzuki: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) imposed a fine of Rs 200 crore on Maruti Suzuki India for anti-competitive practices related to how it forced dealers to discount cars.

Dhanlaxmi Bank: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 27.50 lakh for various rule violations on Dhanlaxmi Bank.

HDFC Bank: HDFC Bank is aiming to hit the credit card issuance run rate it had just prior to the embargo issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). It plans to recover its market share in cards outstanding over the next three-four months, the bank said on Monday.

RIL, Airtel, Voda-Idea: Continuing strong momentum, Reliance Industries Ltd’s Reliance Jio has added 5.46 million wireless subscribers in June, the highest in the industry for five straight months. Bharti Airtel, added 3.81 million in June, witnessing a strong recovery during the month after losing 4.61 million subscribers in May. However, Vodafone Idea though continues to lose subscribers with 4.28 million customers leaving the company.

Jaiprakash Associates: Crisis-hit infrastructure firm Jaiprakash Associates on Monday said it has tied up with Gulshan Homz and CRC for completing 619 luxury apartments in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. To fulfill its commitment to customers, Jaiprakash Associates Ltd said it has “entered into multiple joint working arrangement” with real estate developers Gulshan Homz group of companies and CRC to complete and hand over 619 high-end Golf apartments in Jaypee Greens Wish Town Noida.