Stocks in focus: BPCL, RIL, PNB, Godrej Properties, Tata Communications, Aditya Birla Fashion

February 8, 2021 8:14 AM

Nifty futures were trading 94.5 points or 0.63 per cent higher at 15,037 on Singaporean Exchange, indicating a gap-up start for BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 on Monday.

Market analysts expect this current bullishness to stay, and see Nifty 50 index to be scaling higher to 15200 and then 15500.

In the previous week, Sensex rallied 4,445.86 points or 9.60 per cent. A host of factors such as corporate earnings for October- December quarter, RBI policy decisions, foreign fund inflow, oil prices, rupee trajectory and other global cues will sway the market sentiment today. Market analysts expect this current bullishness to stay, and see Nifty 50 index to be scaling higher to 15200 and then 15500.

Stocks in focus today:

BPCL, Aditya Birla Fashion: A total of 140 companies including BPCL, Aditya Birla Fashion, AstraZeneca Pharma, Balkrishna Industries, Bombay Dyeing, Godrej Consumer Products, NMDC, Redington India, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Sun TV Network, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Usha Martin and Vakrangee, amont others are slated to announce their quarterly earnings on February 8.

Tata Communications: As many as 11 merchant bankers, including Goldman Sachs, JM Financial and Axis Capital, are in race for managing the sale of the government’s 26.12 per cent stake in Tata Communications Ltd.

RIL: Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd has picked up two-thirds of its own new gas from KG-D6 block that was auctioned under new rules with state-owned GAIL and Royal Dutch Shell getting smaller volumes, PTI quoted sources as saying.

Punjab National Bank: PNB is expecting to recover a substantial Rs 3,800 crore from Bhushan Power and Steel under debt resolution in NCLT, which will help it achieve the target of Rs 8,000 crore cash recoveries during this fiscal, its managing director and CEO S S Mallikarjuna Rao said.

Godrej Properties: Realty firm Godrej Properties will launch 12 housing projects during this quarter to expand business as it targets to clock record sales bookings this fiscal year, beating Rs 5,915 crore achieved in 2019-20, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, PTI cited a top company official as saying.

