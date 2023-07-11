RIL, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors among 116 stocks that hit 52-week highs; 19 touch 52-week lows

Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex jumped today amid positive global cues. The Nifty 50 rose 92.50 points or 0.48% to 19,448.40 and Sensex gained 311.55 points or 0.48% to 65,655.72. The broader market indices were all trading in green. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty slipped below 44,850, Nifty Financial Services dipped 0.21% while Nifty Auto surged 1.21%, Nifty FMCG gained 1.13% and Nifty Pharma soares 1%. HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), HDFC, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, Tata Communications, Infosys and Tata Motors were the most active stocks on NSE.

Stocks at 52-Week Highs

ABB India, Ahluwalia Contracts (India), Albert David, Anand Rathi Wealth, The Anup Engineering, Apollo Tyres, Ashoka Metcast, Bajaj Auto, Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation, Bharat Dynamics, Bharat Electronics, Bharti Airtel, CARYSIL, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Chalet Hotels, CIE Automotive India, Cyient DLM, Data Patterns (India), DB Corp, De Nora India, DIC India, Dodla Dairy, D P Wires, Dynamic Cables, Dynamatic Technologies, Eimco Elecon (India), Elecon Engineering Company, Exide Industries, Faze Three, Fortis Healthcare, Gujarat Industries Power Company, Gokaldas Exports, Goldstone Technologies, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Heritage Foods, Hindware Home Innovation, IFGL Refractories, IIFL Finance, Indian Hume Pipe Company, InterGlobe Aviation, Indraprastha Medical Corporation, International Conveyors, Jindal Saw, Jindal Drilling And Industries, Jindal Stainless, JSW Ispat Special Products, JSW Steel, Kalyan Jewellers India, Kaynes Technology India, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company, Kewal Kiran Clothing, Kokuyo Camlin, Kovai Medical Center and Hospital, Landmark Cars, LG Balakrishnan & Bros, Lloyds Steels Industries, Lumax Industries, Manappuram Finance, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Global Health, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, Minda Corporation, MOIL, Muthoot Finance, Nath Bio-Genes (India), Ndr Auto Components, NLC India, The Orissa Minerals Development Company, Patel Engineering, PCBL, Power Finance Corporation, PNB Housing Finance, Polycab India, Power Mech Projects, Prakash Industries, Premier Explosives, Rainbow Childrens Medicare, RBL Bank, REC, Refex Industries, Reliance Industries (RIL), Repro India, Rossell India, Keystone Realtors, Safari Industries (India), Sanghvi Movers, Sarda Energy & Minerals, Som Distilleries & Breweries, Synergy Green Industries, SJVN, Steel Strips Wheels, Styrenix Performance Materials, Suprajit Engineering, Swelect Energy Systems, Tata Motors, Techno Electric & Engineering Company, Tega Industries, Time Technoplast, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Usha Martin, Vascon Engineers, Welspun Enterprises, Wheels India, Xchanging Solutions and Zen Technologies were among 116 stocks that hit 52-week highs.

Stocks at 52-Week Lows

Aartech Solonics, Aarti Industries, Atam Valves, Atul, Bohra Industries, Ideaforge Technology, NIIT, Simplex Infrastructures, UPL, Arshiya, Cerebra Integrated Technologies, Dangee Dums, Future Lifestyle Fashions, IL&FS Transportation Networks, Kshitij Polyline, Paras Petrofils, Silly Monks Entertainment and Tirupati Forge were among 19 stocks that hit 52-week lows.

Volume Gainers

Cartrade Tech, Gujarat Apollo Industries, Indo-National, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund, Bharat Dynamics, ICICI Pru Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, Cochin Shipyard, Aarvi Encon, Eurotex Industries and Exports, Zen Technologies, UTI S&P BSE Sensex ETF, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Sundaram Brake Linings, Elecon Engineering Company, Rossell India, Prataap Snacks, Tata Communications, PCBL, Paras Defence and Space Technologies, IFGL Refractories, Bohra Industries, Pritish Nandy Communications, Simplex Infrastructures and Kewal Kiran Clothing were among the volume gainers.