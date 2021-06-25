RIL, Barbeque-Nation, Infosys, Indraprastha Gas, Bank of Maharashtra, HDFC Bank stocks in focus

The prevailing consolidation in the index is largely in line with the global counterparts so participants should continue to keep a close watch on the world market for cues, an analyst said.

Nifty futures were trading just 11.50 points or 0.07 per cent up at 15,849 on Singaporean Exchange on the last day of the week. In the previous session, S&P BSE Sensex ended at 52,699 while the Nifty 50 index closed just shy of 15,800 levels. In the absence of any major domestic event, Indian share markets will take cues from global markets for further direction. “The prevailing consolidation in the index is largely in line with the global counterparts so participants should continue to keep a close watch on the world market for cues,” Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking, said.

Stocks in focus

IGL, Barbeque Nation: Indraprastha Gas, JSW Energy, Hindustan Copper, Finolex Industries, Shree Renuka Sugars, PNC Infratech, Godfrey Phillips, Railtel Corporation of India, Barbeque Nation, Forbes & Company, Balmer Lawrie and Inox Winds are among the companies that are scheduled to announce their January-March quarter earnings.

RIL: Sticking to its plan to achieve net-zero carbon status earlier than its global peers by 2035, Reliance Industries (RIL) on Thursday unveiled a mega plan for the green and clean energy business. Reliance Industries (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani while speaking at the company’s 44th annual general meeting (AGM) on Thursday, siad to make India 2G-mukt and 5G-yukt. Among other announcements, Ambani announced that Reliance Retail aims to record at least three-fold growth in the next three to five years and will make deeper investments to bolster its research, design, product development capabilities.

Infosys: Infosys’ Rs 9,200-crore buyback plan is scheduled to begin from June 25,2021. The IT bellwether has proposed to buy back shares at a maximum price of Rs 1,750 apiece. The Board approval for the buyback was granted on April 14, 2021, and the shareholders’ nod was received on June 19, 2021, at the company’s 40th annual general meeting.

Bank of Maharashtra: Bank of Maharashtra on Thursday received shareholders’ approval to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore equity capital through various modes, including rights issue and preference issue. The shareholders approved the proposal at the bank’s annual general meeting (AGM) held on June 24, 2021, through audio/visual means.

HDFC Bank: HDFC Bank’s CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan said that bank was betting big on five key businesses, even as he acknowledged technical glitches that have impacted consumers. In the annual report for the FY21, Jagdishan said that the bank had identified corporate banking, lending to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME), government banking, retail assets and payments as key focus areas going ahead and the growth strategy would be aided by digital channels.