RIL, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, PNB, IOC, HPCL among 106 stocks that hit 52-week highs; 27 touch 52-week lows

Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex pared some gains but were still trading in green in the mid-day session on Monday. The Nifty 50 rose 29.95 points or 0.15% to 19,361.75 and Sensex gained 82.25 points or 0.13% to 65,362.70. The broader market indices were trading mostly in red – Nifty Next 50 tanked 0.54%, Nifty Smallcap 100 dipped 0.37% and Nifty Midcap Select tumbled 0.59%. The volatility index, India VIX rose 1.82% to 11.74. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty fell 0.23%, Nifty IT plunged 1.14%, Nifty Realty sank 1.04% and Nifty FMCG slipped 0.57% while Nifty Metal jumped 1.32% and Nifty Pharma rose 0.24%. Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Tata Motors, HDFC Bank, Cyient DLM, Bajaj Finance, ZEEL, HDFC, ICICI Bank, PNB and Tata Steel were the most active stocks on NSE.

Stocks At 52-Week Highs

360 ONE WAM, Aartech Solonics, Ador Welding, Akzo Nobel India, Anand Rathi Wealth, Apollo Tyres, AVG Logistics, Bajaj Auto, Bank of Baroda, Bharat Wire Ropes, CEAT, Chalet Hotels, Cyient DLM, Deep Industries, D P Wires, Exide Industries, Fortis Healthcare, Fusion Micro Finance, Gallantt Ispat, Gensol Engineering, Gujarat Industries Power Company, Goldstone Technologies, Goodyear India, GPT Infraprojects, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Indraprastha Medical Corporation, Inox Wind, Indian Oil Corporation, ION Exchange (India), Inox Wind Energy, The Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Jindal Saw, JITF Infralogistics, JSW Ispat Special Products, JSW Steel, Kirloskar Brothers, Kolte – Patil Developers, Kovai Medical Center and Hospital, Kriti Industries (India), Max India, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Global Health, Mstc, Ndr Auto Components, NGL Fine-Chem, Novartis India, NRB Bearing, Olectra Greentech, Orient Abrasives, The Orissa Minerals Development Company, Punjab National Bank (PNB), Hitachi Energy India, Prakash Industries, Prime Securities, Priti International, Raymond, Refex Industries, Reliance Industries, Repro India, Keystone Realtors, Sandhar Technologies, Sanghvi Movers, Sarda Energy & Minerals, Sat Industries, Selan Exploration Technology, Synergy Green Industries, Shakti Pumps (India), Sarthak Metals, The South Indian Bank, Styrenix Performance Materials, Sundaram Finance, Sundram Fasteners, Swelect Energy Systems, Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts, Talbros Automotive Components, Tata Motors, Texmaco Rail & Engineering, Thangamayil Jewellery, Transformers And Rectifiers (India), Venus Pipes & Tubes, Venus Remedies, Vesuvius India, V-Guard Industries, Welspun Corp, Welspun Enterprises, Xchanging Solutions and Xpro India were among 106 stocks that hit 52-week highs today.

Stocks At 52-Week Lows

Ideaforge Technology, Aartech Solonics, Aarti Industries, Bohra Industries, NIIT, Sheetal Cool Products, Ankit Metal & Power, Arshiya, Bharatiya Global Infomedia, Cerebra Integrated Technologies, CMI, Dangee Dums, JBF Industries, Kshitij Polyline, MEP Infrastructure Developers, Paras Petrofils, Quintegra Solutions, Rajvir Industries, Sanwaria Consumer, Setubandhan Infrastructure, Silly Monks Entertainment, TECIL Chemicals and Hydro Power, Univa Foods and Vivimed Labs were among 27 stocks that hit 52-week lows.

Volume Gainers

Pokarna, Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts, Gland Pharma, Stel Holdings, JSW Ispat Special Products, Oriental Carbon & Chemicals, Advani Hotels & Resorts (India), Sreeleathers, Hatsun Agro Product, Refex Industries, Xpro India, Kriti Industries (India), Huhtamaki India, Ksolves India, Anmol India, Art Nirman, Hisar Metal Industries, 21st Century Management Services, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, Orient Abrasives, Prime Securities, Bharat Wire Ropes, Shakti Pumps (India) and Caplin Point Laboratories were among the volume gainers.