  • MORE MARKET STATS

Stocks in focus: Reliance Industries, Antony Waste Handling, BEML, Adani Green, RCF

By: |
January 4, 2021 8:13 AM

Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were likely to open in the positive territory on Monday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade

stocks in focus, RIL, BEML, Antony Wasteon the economic front, market participants will be eyeing the Markit Manufacturing PMI and Services PMI data on January 4 and January 6, respectively.

Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were likely to open in the positive territory on Monday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were trading 147.75 points or 1.06 per cent higher at 14,117.80 on Singaporean Exchange. Last week, benchmark indices rose to record levels on the back of coronavirus vaccination rollout around the world. Earnings season starts this week with TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) results scheduled on January 8. While on the economic front, market participants will be eyeing the Markit Manufacturing PMI and Services PMI data on January 4 and January 6, respectively.

Stock in focus today-

Related News

Reliance Industries Ltd: Capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Friday imposed penalties on RIL, its Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani as well as two other entities for alleged manipulative trading in the shares of erstwhile Reliance Petroleum Ltd (RPL) back in November 2007.

BEML: The Centre on Sunday invited expression of interest (EoI) from strategic investors for 26% stake in BEML, along with management control, adding one more central public sector enterprise (CPSE) to the pipeline of state-owned firms being put on the block. The last date for filing EoI for BEML is March 1, 2021.

Antony Waste Handling Cell: On Friday, Edelweiss Finvest sold 2.51 lakh equity shares of the newly listed Antony Waste Handling Cell at Rs 439.7 per share through bulk deals on the NSE.

Rashtriya Chemical and Fertilizers Ltd: The government is planning to sell 10 per cent stake in RCFL and invited bids from merchant banker and legal firms for managing the share sale process. The government holds 75 per cent stake in RCFL and intends to disinvest 10 per cent of the paid up equity capital through an offer for sale (OFS).

Adani Green: Adani Green Energy Ltd said its wholly-owned subsidiary Adani Renewable Energy Holding Eight Ltd (AREHEightL) has been awarded a 600-megawatt wind-solar hybrid power project by Solar Energy Corporation of India.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

BSE SensexMukesh AmbaniNSE NiftyReliance IndustriesRILStocks in focus
  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Stocks in focus Reliance Industries Antony Waste Handling BEML Adani Green RCF
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open with gains; India approves two coronavirus vaccines
2Asahi India Glass rating: Buy; new import duties to help the company
3Pidilite Industries rating: neutral; past record on wealth creation should be sustained