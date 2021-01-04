Stocks in focus: Reliance Industries, Antony Waste Handling, BEML, Adani Green, RCF

on the economic front, market participants will be eyeing the Markit Manufacturing PMI and Services PMI data on January 4 and January 6, respectively.

Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were likely to open in the positive territory on Monday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were trading 147.75 points or 1.06 per cent higher at 14,117.80 on Singaporean Exchange. Last week, benchmark indices rose to record levels on the back of coronavirus vaccination rollout around the world. Earnings season starts this week with TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) results scheduled on January 8. While on the economic front, market participants will be eyeing the Markit Manufacturing PMI and Services PMI data on January 4 and January 6, respectively.

Stock in focus today-

Reliance Industries Ltd: Capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Friday imposed penalties on RIL, its Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani as well as two other entities for alleged manipulative trading in the shares of erstwhile Reliance Petroleum Ltd (RPL) back in November 2007.

BEML: The Centre on Sunday invited expression of interest (EoI) from strategic investors for 26% stake in BEML, along with management control, adding one more central public sector enterprise (CPSE) to the pipeline of state-owned firms being put on the block. The last date for filing EoI for BEML is March 1, 2021.

Antony Waste Handling Cell: On Friday, Edelweiss Finvest sold 2.51 lakh equity shares of the newly listed Antony Waste Handling Cell at Rs 439.7 per share through bulk deals on the NSE.

Rashtriya Chemical and Fertilizers Ltd: The government is planning to sell 10 per cent stake in RCFL and invited bids from merchant banker and legal firms for managing the share sale process. The government holds 75 per cent stake in RCFL and intends to disinvest 10 per cent of the paid up equity capital through an offer for sale (OFS).

Adani Green: Adani Green Energy Ltd said its wholly-owned subsidiary Adani Renewable Energy Holding Eight Ltd (AREHEightL) has been awarded a 600-megawatt wind-solar hybrid power project by Solar Energy Corporation of India.