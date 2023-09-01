Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.94
|1.55
|-24.02
|-30.74
|-49.76
|56.25
|-38.95
|3.27
|2.19
|12.49
|4.69
|-1.05
|358.62
|297.13
|0.22
|-3.20
|-2.00
|-6.62
|-11.71
|62.23
|120.68
|3.52
|-2.60
|1.61
|9.60
|10.96
|155.90
|420.87
|3.32
|6.08
|15.13
|15.97
|33.13
|330.61
|732.28
|-0.99
|-3.57
|-2.99
|-2.13
|-1.82
|106.95
|82.79
|6.96
|55.11
|70.32
|92.00
|149.90
|321.24
|266.67
|3.07
|-0.63
|5.24
|18.26
|7.01
|186.72
|507.77
|0.80
|-5.93
|2.34
|19.72
|10.72
|72.49
|192.67
|0.95
|-1.28
|1.55
|8.71
|-9.40
|190.81
|379.52
|4.87
|4.42
|45.48
|57.58
|37.72
|329.63
|332.84
|0.56
|-19.44
|-5.38
|17.34
|89.33
|634.77
|722.61
|17.05
|81.77
|142.07
|186.69
|224.32
|1,256.30
|1,165.06
|13.12
|4.10
|88.32
|107.04
|46.34
|312.89
|281.35
|10.02
|-0.92
|20.06
|34.35
|8.71
|195.56
|225.92
|7.55
|-2.24
|6.31
|13.43
|-2.24
|-2.24
|-2.24
|0.78
|42.67
|76.62
|60.89
|242.28
|703.52
|703.52
|10.13
|12.99
|46.12
|68.90
|77.79
|333.01
|826.86
|-0.17
|-6.54
|2.28
|24.36
|-18.86
|170.62
|14.78
|6.24
|12.73
|15.63
|26.36
|6.67
|295.83
|685.80
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|15 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06 Aug, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Others
|29 Jul, 2021
|Board Meeting
|A.G.M.
Riga Sugar Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/09/1980 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15421WB1980PLC032970 and registration number is 032970. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture or refining of sugar (sucrose) from sugercane. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 79.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2021.
The market cap of Riga Sugar Company Ltd. is ₹7.58 Cr as on Apr 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Riga Sugar Company Ltd. is -0.16 and PB ratio of Riga Sugar Company Ltd. is -0.05 as on Apr 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Riga Sugar Company Ltd. is ₹5.25 as on Apr 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Riga Sugar Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Riga Sugar Company Ltd. is ₹11.99 and 52-week low of Riga Sugar Company Ltd. is ₹4.75 as on Apr 28, 2023.