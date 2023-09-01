Follow Us

Riga Sugar Company Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

RIGA SUGAR COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Sugar | Smallcap | BSE
₹5.25 Closed
00
As on Apr 28, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Riga Sugar Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.86₹5.25
₹5.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.75₹11.99
₹5.25
Open Price
₹4.86
Prev. Close
₹5.25
Volume
0

Riga Sugar Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15.38
  • R25.51
  • R35.77
  • Pivot
    5.12
  • S14.99
  • S24.73
  • S34.6

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.025.25
  • 107.25.41
  • 207.525.59
  • 507.366.02
  • 1007.816.5
  • 2009.027.06

Riga Sugar Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.941.55-24.02-30.74-49.7656.25-38.95
3.272.1912.494.69-1.05358.62297.13
0.22-3.20-2.00-6.62-11.7162.23120.68
3.52-2.601.619.6010.96155.90420.87
3.326.0815.1315.9733.13330.61732.28
-0.99-3.57-2.99-2.13-1.82106.9582.79
6.9655.1170.3292.00149.90321.24266.67
3.07-0.635.2418.267.01186.72507.77
0.80-5.932.3419.7210.7272.49192.67
0.95-1.281.558.71-9.40190.81379.52
4.874.4245.4857.5837.72329.63332.84
0.56-19.44-5.3817.3489.33634.77722.61
17.0581.77142.07186.69224.321,256.301,165.06
13.124.1088.32107.0446.34312.89281.35
10.02-0.9220.0634.358.71195.56225.92
7.55-2.246.3113.43-2.24-2.24-2.24
0.7842.6776.6260.89242.28703.52703.52
10.1312.9946.1268.9077.79333.01826.86
-0.17-6.542.2824.36-18.86170.6214.78
6.2412.7315.6326.366.67295.83685.80

Riga Sugar Company Ltd. Share Holdings

Riga Sugar Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
15 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 Aug, 2021Board MeetingOthers
29 Jul, 2021Board MeetingA.G.M.

About Riga Sugar Company Ltd.

Riga Sugar Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/09/1980 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15421WB1980PLC032970 and registration number is 032970. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture or refining of sugar (sucrose) from sugercane. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 79.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2021.

Management

  • Mr. O P Dhanuka
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Dilip Datta
    Director
  • Mr. P J Bhide
    Director
  • Mrs. Richa Ajitsaria
    Director

FAQs on Riga Sugar Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Riga Sugar Company Ltd.?

The market cap of Riga Sugar Company Ltd. is ₹7.58 Cr as on Apr 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Riga Sugar Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Riga Sugar Company Ltd. is -0.16 and PB ratio of Riga Sugar Company Ltd. is -0.05 as on Apr 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Riga Sugar Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Riga Sugar Company Ltd. is ₹5.25 as on Apr 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Riga Sugar Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Riga Sugar Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Riga Sugar Company Ltd. is ₹11.99 and 52-week low of Riga Sugar Company Ltd. is ₹4.75 as on Apr 28, 2023.

