What is the Market Cap of Riga Sugar Company Ltd.? The market cap of Riga Sugar Company Ltd. is ₹7.58 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Riga Sugar Company Ltd.? P/E ratio of Riga Sugar Company Ltd. is -0.16 and PB ratio of Riga Sugar Company Ltd. is -0.05 as on .

What is the share price of Riga Sugar Company Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Riga Sugar Company Ltd. is ₹5.25 as on .