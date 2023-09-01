Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.17
|-0.17
|-19.89
|-19.89
|39.58
|-69.04
|-70.27
|2.46
|6.75
|15.04
|18.61
|22.72
|189.91
|152.49
|4.10
|11.14
|18.43
|27.76
|15.71
|264.01
|176.00
|4.44
|77.40
|182.33
|270.21
|353.36
|2,229.68
|2,721.09
|10.14
|20.53
|43.22
|122.49
|184.65
|164.81
|184.89
|0.96
|6.17
|33.54
|49.30
|87.25
|244.31
|244.31
|-3.54
|5.21
|-2.07
|7.54
|-3.47
|1,727.24
|18,579.25
|0
|1.77
|44.11
|118.19
|132.62
|141.50
|16.83
|19.97
|8.39
|47.51
|67.83
|182.72
|659.40
|1,258.92
|0.55
|37.79
|139.07
|135.15
|160.16
|1,818.98
|2,609.47
|-0.67
|-4.44
|31.51
|27.71
|24.88
|48.40
|-48.09
|2.32
|-1.93
|16.29
|37.99
|10.05
|260.79
|190.80
|-0.65
|-0.48
|15.70
|26.97
|30.25
|15.06
|15.06
|2.61
|-8.64
|7.73
|56.77
|84.37
|167.04
|28.07
|25.63
|32.92
|115.29
|145.82
|309.18
|442.08
|90.17
|14.65
|22.14
|84.84
|119.08
|104.73
|1,824.82
|729.47
|17.77
|14.98
|94.03
|142.43
|272.65
|112.29
|157.10
|-2.59
|55.97
|54.25
|75.30
|192.43
|4,391.50
|4,391.50
|2.53
|6.03
|23.27
|26.67
|68.32
|573.29
|257.58
|-0.59
|0.97
|60.44
|90.05
|261.14
|1,158.92
|965.34
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|06 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|25 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|25 Jun, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Nov, 2020
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
Ridings Consulting Engineers India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/12/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1995PLC075005 and registration number is 075005. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Architectural and engineering activities and related technical consultancy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ridings Consulting Engineers India Ltd. is ₹7.41 Cr as on Aug 30, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ridings Consulting Engineers India Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Ridings Consulting Engineers India Ltd. is 4.26 as on Aug 30, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ridings Consulting Engineers India Ltd. is ₹5.96 as on Aug 30, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ridings Consulting Engineers India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ridings Consulting Engineers India Ltd. is ₹8.54 and 52-week low of Ridings Consulting Engineers India Ltd. is ₹4.27 as on Aug 30, 2023.