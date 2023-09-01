Follow Us

Ridings Consulting Engineers India Ltd. Share Price

RIDINGS CONSULTING ENGINEERS INDIA LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹5.96 Closed
00
As on Aug 30, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Ridings Consulting Engineers India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.96₹6.00
₹5.96
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.27₹8.54
₹5.96
Open Price
₹5.96
Prev. Close
₹5.96
Volume
0

Ridings Consulting Engineers India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15.99
  • R26.01
  • R36.03
  • Pivot
    5.97
  • S15.95
  • S25.93
  • S35.91

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.346.98
  • 105.896.79
  • 206.066.47
  • 505.56.47
  • 1007.868.2
  • 20013.3212.26

Ridings Consulting Engineers India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.17-0.17-19.89-19.8939.58-69.04-70.27
2.466.7515.0418.6122.72189.91152.49
4.1011.1418.4327.7615.71264.01176.00
4.4477.40182.33270.21353.362,229.682,721.09
10.1420.5343.22122.49184.65164.81184.89
0.966.1733.5449.3087.25244.31244.31
-3.545.21-2.077.54-3.471,727.2418,579.25
01.7744.11118.19132.62141.5016.83
19.978.3947.5167.83182.72659.401,258.92
0.5537.79139.07135.15160.161,818.982,609.47
-0.67-4.4431.5127.7124.8848.40-48.09
2.32-1.9316.2937.9910.05260.79190.80
-0.65-0.4815.7026.9730.2515.0615.06
2.61-8.647.7356.7784.37167.0428.07
25.6332.92115.29145.82309.18442.0890.17
14.6522.1484.84119.08104.731,824.82729.47
17.7714.9894.03142.43272.65112.29157.10
-2.5955.9754.2575.30192.434,391.504,391.50
2.536.0323.2726.6768.32573.29257.58
-0.590.9760.4490.05261.141,158.92965.34

Ridings Consulting Engineers India Ltd. Share Holdings

Ridings Consulting Engineers India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
06 Dec, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
25 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Nov, 2021Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
25 Jun, 2021Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Nov, 2020Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results

About Ridings Consulting Engineers India Ltd.

Ridings Consulting Engineers India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/12/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1995PLC075005 and registration number is 075005. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Architectural and engineering activities and related technical consultancy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Praveen Kumar Baveja
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Bharti Sinha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sumit Dhadd
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ridings Consulting Engineers India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ridings Consulting Engineers India Ltd.?

The market cap of Ridings Consulting Engineers India Ltd. is ₹7.41 Cr as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ridings Consulting Engineers India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ridings Consulting Engineers India Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Ridings Consulting Engineers India Ltd. is 4.26 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the share price of Ridings Consulting Engineers India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ridings Consulting Engineers India Ltd. is ₹5.96 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ridings Consulting Engineers India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ridings Consulting Engineers India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ridings Consulting Engineers India Ltd. is ₹8.54 and 52-week low of Ridings Consulting Engineers India Ltd. is ₹4.27 as on Aug 30, 2023.

