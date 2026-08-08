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Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Share Price

NSE
BSE

RIDDHI SIDDHI GLUCO BIOLS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Miscellaneous

Here's the live share price of Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹796.00 Closed
2.05₹ 16.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹765.00₹800.00
₹796.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹405.00₹861.95
₹796.00
Open Price
₹780.00
Prev. Close
₹780.00
Volume
811

Source: Dion Global

Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols		7.8613.954.5053.0648.3030.4015.34
Dredging Corporation Of India		-6.111.8711.042.6762.8442.2323.50
International Conveyors		0.57-6.10-9.14-6.40-12.490.012.66
Transchem		3.11-7.4675.0996.02665.81137.0664.55
Logica Infoway		2.67-4.50-16.76-25.26-18.0438.8726.66
Photon Capital Advisors		055.09152.34178.14204.1877.5370.61
Krishna Ventures		-7.73-12.6152.2738.44139.25-24.7229.36
Supra Trends		-0.141.65-4.28-1.47-66.64-22.7610.96
Trans India House Impex		4.40-5.47-20.00-38.01-69.21-40.694.40
MPIL Corporation		-10.00-32.99-23.62-8.57-29.060.848.03
Natura Hue Chem		11.164.1577.36195.17245.8599.60100.91
FGP		4.104.2711.5231.8951.9329.6443.57
Suryo Foods & Industries		-4.660.56-12.66-21.44-0.3545.8721.04
CRP Risk Management		03.00-35.49-42.35-69.39-43.07-24.29
Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat)		00-5.29-19.54-1.5926.2622.88
Delta Industrial Resources		-0.74-2.46-22.05-30.18-28.55-9.2312.06

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols has gained 48.30% compared to peers like Dredging Corporation Of India (62.84%), International Conveyors (-12.49%), Transchem (665.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols has underperformed peers relative to Dredging Corporation Of India (23.50%) and International Conveyors (2.66%).

Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5737.61762.13
10729.18748.87
20724.31741.52
50742.23723.78
100648.64676.64
200576.1624.33

Source: Dion Global

Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 2.67%, and public shareholding moved up to 22.31% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 08, 2026, 01:38 AM IST ISTRiddhi Siddhi Gluco - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR), 2015- Updates
Jul 07, 2026, 01:33 AM IST ISTRiddhi Siddhi Gluco - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jul 02, 2026, 01:52 AM IST ISTRiddhi Siddhi Gluco - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jul 01, 2026, 01:27 AM IST ISTRiddhi Siddhi Gluco - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jun 25, 2026, 01:00 AM IST ISTRiddhi Siddhi Gluco - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)- Outcome Of Offer For Sale

Source: Dion Global

About Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols

Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/07/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110GJ1990PLC013967 and registration number is 013967. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of commission agents, brokers dealing in wholesale trade of agricultural raw material, live animals, food, beverages, intoxicants and textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 203.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ganpatraj L Chowdhary
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Siddharth G Chowdhary
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Balveermal Singhvi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mahendra Kumar Bhandari
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sangita Shingi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pratik Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Share Price

What is the share price of Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols is ₹796.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols?

The Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols is operating in the Miscellaneous. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols?

The market cap of Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols is ₹567.53 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols are ₹800.00 and ₹765.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols is ₹861.95 and 52-week low of Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols is ₹405.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols performed historically in terms of returns?

The Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols has shown returns of 2.05% over the past day, 13.95% for the past month, 4.5% over 3 months, 48.3% over 1 year, 30.4% across 3 years, and 15.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols are -126.67 and 0.38 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.38 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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