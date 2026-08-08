Here's the live share price of Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols
|7.86
|13.95
|4.50
|53.06
|48.30
|30.40
|15.34
|Dredging Corporation Of India
|-6.11
|1.87
|11.04
|2.67
|62.84
|42.23
|23.50
|International Conveyors
|0.57
|-6.10
|-9.14
|-6.40
|-12.49
|0.01
|2.66
|Transchem
|3.11
|-7.46
|75.09
|96.02
|665.81
|137.06
|64.55
|Logica Infoway
|2.67
|-4.50
|-16.76
|-25.26
|-18.04
|38.87
|26.66
|Photon Capital Advisors
|0
|55.09
|152.34
|178.14
|204.18
|77.53
|70.61
|Krishna Ventures
|-7.73
|-12.61
|52.27
|38.44
|139.25
|-24.72
|29.36
|Supra Trends
|-0.14
|1.65
|-4.28
|-1.47
|-66.64
|-22.76
|10.96
|Trans India House Impex
|4.40
|-5.47
|-20.00
|-38.01
|-69.21
|-40.69
|4.40
|MPIL Corporation
|-10.00
|-32.99
|-23.62
|-8.57
|-29.06
|0.84
|8.03
|Natura Hue Chem
|11.16
|4.15
|77.36
|195.17
|245.85
|99.60
|100.91
|FGP
|4.10
|4.27
|11.52
|31.89
|51.93
|29.64
|43.57
|Suryo Foods & Industries
|-4.66
|0.56
|-12.66
|-21.44
|-0.35
|45.87
|21.04
|CRP Risk Management
|0
|3.00
|-35.49
|-42.35
|-69.39
|-43.07
|-24.29
|Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat)
|0
|0
|-5.29
|-19.54
|-1.59
|26.26
|22.88
|Delta Industrial Resources
|-0.74
|-2.46
|-22.05
|-30.18
|-28.55
|-9.23
|12.06
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols has gained 48.30% compared to peers like Dredging Corporation Of India (62.84%), International Conveyors (-12.49%), Transchem (665.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols has underperformed peers relative to Dredging Corporation Of India (23.50%) and International Conveyors (2.66%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|737.61
|762.13
|10
|729.18
|748.87
|20
|724.31
|741.52
|50
|742.23
|723.78
|100
|648.64
|676.64
|200
|576.1
|624.33
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 2.67%, and public shareholding moved up to 22.31% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 08, 2026, 01:38 AM IST IST
|Riddhi Siddhi Gluco - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR), 2015- Updates
|Jul 07, 2026, 01:33 AM IST IST
|Riddhi Siddhi Gluco - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jul 02, 2026, 01:52 AM IST IST
|Riddhi Siddhi Gluco - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Jul 01, 2026, 01:27 AM IST IST
|Riddhi Siddhi Gluco - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Jun 25, 2026, 01:00 AM IST IST
|Riddhi Siddhi Gluco - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)- Outcome Of Offer For Sale
Source: Dion Global
Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/07/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110GJ1990PLC013967 and registration number is 013967. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of commission agents, brokers dealing in wholesale trade of agricultural raw material, live animals, food, beverages, intoxicants and textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 203.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols is ₹796.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols is operating in the Miscellaneous. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols is ₹567.53 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols are ₹800.00 and ₹765.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols is ₹861.95 and 52-week low of Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols is ₹405.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols has shown returns of 2.05% over the past day, 13.95% for the past month, 4.5% over 3 months, 48.3% over 1 year, 30.4% across 3 years, and 15.34% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols are -126.67 and 0.38 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.38 per annum.
Source: Dion Global