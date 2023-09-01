Follow Us

RIDDHI SIDDHI GLUCO BIOLS LTD.

Sector : Miscellaneous | Smallcap | BSE
₹448.35 Closed
0.893.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹435.20₹458.00
₹448.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹313.00₹473.70
₹448.35
Open Price
₹450.00
Prev. Close
₹444.40
Volume
2,428

Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1458.9
  • R2469.85
  • R3481.7
  • Pivot
    447.05
  • S1436.1
  • S2424.25
  • S3413.3

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5364.45431.82
  • 10362.12425.02
  • 20359.74408.54
  • 50385.87382.22
  • 100370.77367.98
  • 200386.17362.93

Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.8924.2027.9929.197.6272.41-20.36
-0.854.429.1832.78-4.57129.13107.86
3.81-6.133.6424.392.5932.35162.22
1.90-3.187.4233.0330.1664.93161.40
0.25-5.837.058.892.138.778.77
14.262.9632.8029.618.9341.18-36.68
1.95-7.84-24.50-6.67-12.2766.70-32.07
2.1413.717.8725.8215.9383.64128.69
-11.30-17.2638.2685.07135.577,432.905,799.49
-2.90-2.6437.9361.1516.1616.1616.16
4.4338.2264.2254.8467.5973.7510.47
-2.8613.1159.6856.2746.89219.17171.25
0.9816.3859.6192.9564.5273.98202.10
14.4482.26140.04162.05111.68111.68111.68
15.3323.9070.8869.6469.6469.6469.64
3.137.6710.91-1.112.62442.78220.84
-2.434.70-1.31-13.87-59.140.8016.27
1.8616.55126.74149.89192.04705.28781.42
-3.46-17.70-23.23-19.1537.27444.83526.98
9.7411.4314.8522.0516.2885.0380.75

Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd. Share Holdings

Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd.

Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/07/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110GJ1990PLC013967 and registration number is 013967. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of commission agents, brokers dealing in wholesale trade of agricultural raw material, live animals, food, beverages, intoxicants and textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 43.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ganpatraj L Chowdhary
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Siddharth G Chowdhary
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sathyamurthi Rajagopal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Balveermal Singhvi
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Urvi Desai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mahendra Kumar Bhandari
    Independent Director

FAQs on Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd.?

The market cap of Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd. is ₹319.66 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd. is 7.3 and PB ratio of Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd. is 0.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd. is ₹448.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd. is ₹473.70 and 52-week low of Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd. is ₹313.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

