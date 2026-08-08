What is the share price of Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols is ₹796.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols? The Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols is operating in the Miscellaneous. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols? The market cap of Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols is ₹567.53 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols? Today’s highest and lowest price of Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols are ₹800.00 and ₹765.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols is ₹861.95 and 52-week low of Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols is ₹405.00 as on .

How has the Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols performed historically in terms of returns? The Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols has shown returns of 2.05% over the past day, 13.95% for the past month, 4.5% over 3 months, 48.3% over 1 year, 30.4% across 3 years, and 15.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols are -126.67 and 0.38 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.38 per annum.

Source: Dion Global