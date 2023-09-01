Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.89
|24.20
|27.99
|29.19
|7.62
|72.41
|-20.36
|-0.85
|4.42
|9.18
|32.78
|-4.57
|129.13
|107.86
|3.81
|-6.13
|3.64
|24.39
|2.59
|32.35
|162.22
|1.90
|-3.18
|7.42
|33.03
|30.16
|64.93
|161.40
|0.25
|-5.83
|7.05
|8.89
|2.13
|8.77
|8.77
|14.26
|2.96
|32.80
|29.61
|8.93
|41.18
|-36.68
|1.95
|-7.84
|-24.50
|-6.67
|-12.27
|66.70
|-32.07
|2.14
|13.71
|7.87
|25.82
|15.93
|83.64
|128.69
|-11.30
|-17.26
|38.26
|85.07
|135.57
|7,432.90
|5,799.49
|-2.90
|-2.64
|37.93
|61.15
|16.16
|16.16
|16.16
|4.43
|38.22
|64.22
|54.84
|67.59
|73.75
|10.47
|-2.86
|13.11
|59.68
|56.27
|46.89
|219.17
|171.25
|0.98
|16.38
|59.61
|92.95
|64.52
|73.98
|202.10
|14.44
|82.26
|140.04
|162.05
|111.68
|111.68
|111.68
|15.33
|23.90
|70.88
|69.64
|69.64
|69.64
|69.64
|3.13
|7.67
|10.91
|-1.11
|2.62
|442.78
|220.84
|-2.43
|4.70
|-1.31
|-13.87
|-59.14
|0.80
|16.27
|1.86
|16.55
|126.74
|149.89
|192.04
|705.28
|781.42
|-3.46
|-17.70
|-23.23
|-19.15
|37.27
|444.83
|526.98
|9.74
|11.43
|14.85
|22.05
|16.28
|85.03
|80.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/07/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110GJ1990PLC013967 and registration number is 013967. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of commission agents, brokers dealing in wholesale trade of agricultural raw material, live animals, food, beverages, intoxicants and textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 43.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd. is ₹319.66 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd. is 7.3 and PB ratio of Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd. is 0.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd. is ₹448.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd. is ₹473.70 and 52-week low of Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd. is ₹313.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.