Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Richirich Inventures Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

RICHIRICH INVENTURES LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹7.46 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Richirich Inventures Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.46₹7.46
₹7.46
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.57₹7.46
₹7.46
Open Price
₹7.46
Prev. Close
₹7.46
Volume
0

Richirich Inventures Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R17.46
  • R27.46
  • R37.46
  • Pivot
    7.46
  • S17.46
  • S27.46
  • S37.46

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53.127.41
  • 103.127.12
  • 202.966.54
  • 503.055.59
  • 1003.194.99
  • 2003.674.51

Richirich Inventures Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0053.1883.29119.41217.4575.53
-1.76-1.21-1.6656.66-24.18769.301,065.76
5.8714.7946.5738.415.01137.2036.65
5.18-3.38271.63319.87598.241,919.111,868.94
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.31-11.03-2.2736.6557.62281.41128.12
-2.95-6.23-1.1677.59122.846,244.039,975.82
-11.748.1951.6275.44174.04560.87194.19
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.40-52.0813.28707.931,552.195,238.9012,410.68
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.8854.2953.4145.58-24.65429.05496.52

Richirich Inventures Ltd. Share Holdings

Richirich Inventures Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Jul, 2023Board MeetingPreferential Issue of shares
12 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
27 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Richirich Inventures Ltd.

Richirich Inventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/03/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1986PLC039163 and registration number is 039163. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ashok A Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Renu A Jain
    Director
  • Mr. Vikram Singh Bhati
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sumit Saurabh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Richirich Inventures Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Richirich Inventures Ltd.?

The market cap of Richirich Inventures Ltd. is ₹3.58 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Richirich Inventures Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Richirich Inventures Ltd. is -324.35 and PB ratio of Richirich Inventures Ltd. is 2.01 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Richirich Inventures Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Richirich Inventures Ltd. is ₹7.46 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Richirich Inventures Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Richirich Inventures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Richirich Inventures Ltd. is ₹7.46 and 52-week low of Richirich Inventures Ltd. is ₹2.57 as on Aug 28, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data