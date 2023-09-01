Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|0
|53.18
|83.29
|119.41
|217.45
|75.53
|-1.76
|-1.21
|-1.66
|56.66
|-24.18
|769.30
|1,065.76
|5.87
|14.79
|46.57
|38.41
|5.01
|137.20
|36.65
|5.18
|-3.38
|271.63
|319.87
|598.24
|1,919.11
|1,868.94
|-3.08
|-4.52
|2.22
|26.60
|52.51
|52.51
|52.51
|4.95
|-11.48
|30.08
|45.80
|48.12
|188.70
|250.26
|4.51
|21.47
|17.61
|28.38
|18.23
|152.22
|-42.78
|3.31
|-11.03
|-2.27
|36.65
|57.62
|281.41
|128.12
|-2.95
|-6.23
|-1.16
|77.59
|122.84
|6,244.03
|9,975.82
|-11.74
|8.19
|51.62
|75.44
|174.04
|560.87
|194.19
|7.21
|-1.08
|10.99
|6.51
|25.29
|162.25
|96.65
|-0.24
|-0.70
|6.72
|12.70
|4.97
|42.73
|27.78
|0.66
|-0.61
|20.64
|47.36
|635.96
|1,651.15
|1,703.80
|-48.40
|-52.08
|13.28
|707.93
|1,552.19
|5,238.90
|12,410.68
|0.07
|-0.65
|-0.54
|-3.37
|-12.36
|415.34
|294.33
|9.06
|24.63
|55.17
|61.49
|24.46
|94.75
|-15.81
|-1.71
|24.45
|45.21
|41.00
|31.25
|90.58
|74.46
|0.55
|8.50
|14.75
|36.14
|44.74
|288.14
|1,122.22
|4.03
|15.15
|-2.12
|4.52
|-17.73
|284.25
|208.83
|25.88
|54.29
|53.41
|45.58
|-24.65
|429.05
|496.52
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential Issue of shares
|12 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|27 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Richirich Inventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/03/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1986PLC039163 and registration number is 039163. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Richirich Inventures Ltd. is ₹3.58 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Richirich Inventures Ltd. is -324.35 and PB ratio of Richirich Inventures Ltd. is 2.01 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Richirich Inventures Ltd. is ₹7.46 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Richirich Inventures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Richirich Inventures Ltd. is ₹7.46 and 52-week low of Richirich Inventures Ltd. is ₹2.57 as on Aug 28, 2023.