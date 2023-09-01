What is the Market Cap of Richirich Inventures Ltd.? The market cap of Richirich Inventures Ltd. is ₹3.58 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Richirich Inventures Ltd.? P/E ratio of Richirich Inventures Ltd. is -324.35 and PB ratio of Richirich Inventures Ltd. is 2.01 as on .

What is the share price of Richirich Inventures Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Richirich Inventures Ltd. is ₹7.46 as on .