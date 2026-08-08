Here's the live share price of Richfield Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Richfield Financial Services
|2.00
|8.65
|-7.61
|-17.66
|-36.57
|69.03
|43.75
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Richfield Financial Services has declined 36.57% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Richfield Financial Services has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|23.91
|24.96
|10
|23.39
|24.28
|20
|23.03
|23.84
|50
|24.61
|24.5
|100
|26.47
|26.44
|200
|31.17
|29.4
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Richfield Financial Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 62.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:32 PM IST IST
|Richfield Fin. Serv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting Scheduled
|Jul 13, 2026, 10:41 PM IST IST
|Richfield Fin. Serv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 09, 2026, 04:36 PM IST IST
|Richfield Fin. Serv. - Receipt Of Trading Approval From BSE
|Jun 09, 2026, 04:33 PM IST IST
|Richfield Fin. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Preferential Issue
|Jun 03, 2026, 04:59 PM IST IST
|Richfield Fin. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
Source: Dion Global
Richfield Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/04/1992 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65999WB1992PLC055224 and registration number is 055224. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Richfield Financial Services is ₹25.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Richfield Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Richfield Financial Services is ₹9.56 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Richfield Financial Services are ₹26.89 and ₹23.09.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Richfield Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Richfield Financial Services is ₹46.40 and 52-week low of Richfield Financial Services is ₹19.58 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Richfield Financial Services has shown returns of -0.58% over the past day, 8.65% for the past month, -7.61% over 3 months, -36.57% over 1 year, 69.03% across 3 years, and 43.75% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Richfield Financial Services are 0.00 and 1.60 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global