What is the share price of Richfield Financial Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Richfield Financial Services is ₹25.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Richfield Financial Services? The Richfield Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Richfield Financial Services? The market cap of Richfield Financial Services is ₹9.56 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Richfield Financial Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of Richfield Financial Services are ₹26.89 and ₹23.09.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Richfield Financial Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Richfield Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Richfield Financial Services is ₹46.40 and 52-week low of Richfield Financial Services is ₹19.58 as on .

How has the Richfield Financial Services performed historically in terms of returns? The Richfield Financial Services has shown returns of -0.58% over the past day, 8.65% for the past month, -7.61% over 3 months, -36.57% over 1 year, 69.03% across 3 years, and 43.75% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Richfield Financial Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Richfield Financial Services are 0.00 and 1.60 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global