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Richfield Financial Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

RICHFIELD FINANCIAL SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Richfield Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹25.50 Closed
-0.58₹ -0.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Richfield Financial Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹23.09₹26.89
₹25.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹19.58₹46.40
₹25.50
Open Price
₹26.89
Prev. Close
₹25.65
Volume
176

Source: Dion Global

Richfield Financial Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Richfield Financial Services		2.008.65-7.61-17.66-36.5769.0343.75
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Richfield Financial Services has declined 36.57% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Richfield Financial Services has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Richfield Financial Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Richfield Financial Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
523.9124.96
1023.3924.28
2023.0323.84
5024.6124.5
10026.4726.44
20031.1729.4

Source: Dion Global

Richfield Financial Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Richfield Financial Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 62.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Richfield Financial Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 11:32 PM IST ISTRichfield Fin. Serv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting Scheduled
Jul 13, 2026, 10:41 PM IST ISTRichfield Fin. Serv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 09, 2026, 04:36 PM IST ISTRichfield Fin. Serv. - Receipt Of Trading Approval From BSE
Jun 09, 2026, 04:33 PM IST ISTRichfield Fin. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Preferential Issue
Jun 03, 2026, 04:59 PM IST ISTRichfield Fin. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address

Source: Dion Global

About Richfield Financial Services

Richfield Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/04/1992 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65999WB1992PLC055224 and registration number is 055224. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vadasseril Chacko Gerogekutty
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Midhun Ittoop
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Varghese Mathew
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Neethu Subramoniyan
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Indu Kamala Ravindran
    Independent Director

FAQs on Richfield Financial Services Share Price

What is the share price of Richfield Financial Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Richfield Financial Services is ₹25.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Richfield Financial Services?

The Richfield Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Richfield Financial Services?

The market cap of Richfield Financial Services is ₹9.56 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Richfield Financial Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Richfield Financial Services are ₹26.89 and ₹23.09.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Richfield Financial Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Richfield Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Richfield Financial Services is ₹46.40 and 52-week low of Richfield Financial Services is ₹19.58 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Richfield Financial Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Richfield Financial Services has shown returns of -0.58% over the past day, 8.65% for the past month, -7.61% over 3 months, -36.57% over 1 year, 69.03% across 3 years, and 43.75% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Richfield Financial Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Richfield Financial Services are 0.00 and 1.60 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Richfield Financial Services News

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