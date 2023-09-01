Follow Us

Richfield Financial Services Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

RICHFIELD FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹10.06 Closed
00
As on Jul 5, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Richfield Financial Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.06₹10.06
₹10.06
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.72₹10.06
₹10.06
Open Price
₹10.06
Prev. Close
₹10.06
Volume
0

Richfield Financial Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R110.06
  • R210.06
  • R310.06
  • Pivot
    10.06
  • S110.06
  • S210.06
  • S310.06

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 58.169.32
  • 107.688.77
  • 207.498.3
  • 508.149.1
  • 10010.870
  • 2005.440

Richfield Financial Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
04.9015.3715.3715.3739.72-28.14
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Richfield Financial Services Ltd. Share Holdings

Richfield Financial Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Jul, 2023Board MeetingA.G.M.
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Richfield Financial Services Ltd.

Richfield Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/04/1992 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65999WB1992PLC055224 and registration number is 055224. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vadasseril Chacko Gerogekutty
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Midhun Ittoop
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Varghese Mathew
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Neethu Subramoniyan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Indu Kamala Ravindran
    Independent Director

FAQs on Richfield Financial Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Richfield Financial Services Ltd.?

The market cap of Richfield Financial Services Ltd. is ₹3.77 Cr as on Jul 05, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Richfield Financial Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Richfield Financial Services Ltd. is 76.21 and PB ratio of Richfield Financial Services Ltd. is 0.47 as on Jul 05, 2023.

What is the share price of Richfield Financial Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Richfield Financial Services Ltd. is ₹10.06 as on Jul 05, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Richfield Financial Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Richfield Financial Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Richfield Financial Services Ltd. is ₹10.06 and 52-week low of Richfield Financial Services Ltd. is ₹8.72 as on Jul 05, 2023.

