MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|A.G.M.
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Richfield Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/04/1992 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65999WB1992PLC055224 and registration number is 055224. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Richfield Financial Services Ltd. is ₹3.77 Cr as on Jul 05, 2023.
P/E ratio of Richfield Financial Services Ltd. is 76.21 and PB ratio of Richfield Financial Services Ltd. is 0.47 as on Jul 05, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Richfield Financial Services Ltd. is ₹10.06 as on Jul 05, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Richfield Financial Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Richfield Financial Services Ltd. is ₹10.06 and 52-week low of Richfield Financial Services Ltd. is ₹8.72 as on Jul 05, 2023.