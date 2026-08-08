Here's the live share price of Richa Info Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Richa Info Systems
|3.33
|1.09
|16.76
|35.57
|35.57
|5.26
|-4.77
|Syrma SGS Technology
|4.24
|5.07
|30.30
|63.35
|100.55
|44.26
|35.62
|Kaynes Technology India
|1.36
|16.41
|-11.95
|-2.22
|-36.67
|28.76
|41.08
|Dynamatic Technologies
|10.27
|5.91
|-8.09
|21.62
|75.32
|39.17
|47.01
|GNG Electronics
|-0.57
|-15.53
|19.01
|54.85
|68.78
|16.39
|9.53
|Centum Electronics
|8.71
|8.32
|30.74
|61.47
|60.10
|33.93
|50.75
|Cyient DLM
|2.31
|27.71
|61.38
|90.06
|58.25
|11.23
|10.26
|Hind Rectifiers
|-2.10
|23.88
|38.14
|83.42
|41.76
|100.98
|75.07
|Aimtron Electronics
|19.47
|28.70
|50.87
|88.42
|146.86
|87.06
|45.61
|Vinyas Innovative Technologies
|2.37
|-9.41
|15.44
|23.32
|6.83
|54.69
|29.92
|RIR Power Electronics
|1.58
|-1.52
|-1.52
|-1.52
|-1.52
|-0.51
|-0.31
|MIC Electronics
|-3.36
|-3.16
|-29.37
|-11.90
|-24.68
|12.49
|20.08
|Sahasra Electronic Solutions
|8.78
|9.79
|-0.01
|13.20
|25.37
|-15.76
|-9.78
|Osel Devices
|-3.14
|-14.24
|-26.49
|-20.54
|-9.07
|24.38
|13.98
|IC Electricals Company
|-1.88
|-15.98
|-15.98
|-15.98
|-15.98
|-5.64
|-3.42
|Nitiraj Engineers
|-3.31
|12.50
|1.19
|12.37
|0.14
|27.18
|32.45
|PRO FX Tech
|-2.78
|-2.20
|1.94
|16.32
|-36.26
|-9.72
|-5.95
|Delta Manufacturing
|3.04
|-2.51
|-6.00
|-7.75
|-32.77
|-9.97
|1.00
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Richa Info Systems has gained 35.57% compared to peers like Syrma SGS Technology (100.55%), Kaynes Technology India (-36.67%), Dynamatic Technologies (75.32%). From a 5 year perspective, Richa Info Systems has underperformed peers relative to Syrma SGS Technology (35.62%) and Kaynes Technology India (41.08%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|91.3
|91.55
|10
|92.22
|91.88
|20
|92.16
|91.83
|50
|90.01
|88.23
|100
|77.69
|82.25
|200
|72.2
|77.81
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Richa Info Systems remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 76.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Richa Info Systems fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Richa Info Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/10/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30007GJ2010PLC062521 and registration number is 062521. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electronics - Equipment/Components. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 142.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Richa Info Systems is ₹93.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Richa Info Systems is operating in the Electronics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Richa Info Systems is ₹127.99 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Richa Info Systems are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Richa Info Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Richa Info Systems is ₹95.00 and 52-week low of Richa Info Systems is ₹50.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Richa Info Systems has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 1.09% for the past month, 16.76% over 3 months, 35.57% over 1 year, 5.26% across 3 years, and -4.77% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Richa Info Systems are 17.11 and 1.04 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global