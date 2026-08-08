What is the share price of Richa Info Systems? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Richa Info Systems is ₹93.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Richa Info Systems? The Richa Info Systems is operating in the Electronics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Richa Info Systems? The market cap of Richa Info Systems is ₹127.99 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Richa Info Systems? Today’s highest and lowest price of Richa Info Systems are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Richa Info Systems? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Richa Info Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Richa Info Systems is ₹95.00 and 52-week low of Richa Info Systems is ₹50.00 as on .

How has the Richa Info Systems performed historically in terms of returns? The Richa Info Systems has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 1.09% for the past month, 16.76% over 3 months, 35.57% over 1 year, 5.26% across 3 years, and -4.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Richa Info Systems? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Richa Info Systems are 17.11 and 1.04 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global