Richa Info Systems Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

RICHA INFO SYSTEMS LTD.

Sector : Electronics - Equipment/Components | Smallcap | NSE
₹63.15 Closed
-4.89-3.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Richa Info Systems Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹63.15₹65.75
₹63.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹55.85₹124.00
₹63.15
Open Price
₹65.70
Prev. Close
₹66.40
Volume
16,000

Richa Info Systems Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R164.88
  • R266.62
  • R367.48
  • Pivot
    64.02
  • S162.28
  • S261.42
  • S359.68

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 597.5468.38
  • 10104.7269.3
  • 20110.9973.7
  • 5098.8885.28
  • 10091.5391.28
  • 20047.970

Richa Info Systems Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-9.98-32.10-39.22-41.53-48.24-46.82-46.82
3.415.7522.1942.1429.41283.37268.03
6.1922.8547.7284.75125.00227.15227.15
-0.477.2539.1694.3472.3472.3772.37
20.3627.9845.7257.8568.18151.45151.45
13.2049.30197.53205.40216.80981.67584.74
16.2831.1720.2641.70124.754,018.561,066.76
3.876.0113.7747.2711.86220.84308.92
3.8615.7357.0266.0811.3659.4159.41
-7.169.6843.37190.33234.13367.21353.14
-2.58-5.2860.6578.12265.28362.19241.98
12.5116.4531.4020.81-21.96-21.96-21.96
8.7026.0233.99102.99124.97203.97175.09
-4.414.0641.35119.4693.155,027.27889.47
24.1116.6630.8241.4938.10380.64-0.15
-2.7225.00-1.5137.11260.14986.961,011.11

Richa Info Systems Ltd. Share Holdings

Richa Info Systems Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
17 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Richa Info Systems Ltd.

Richa Info Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/10/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30007GJ2010PLC062521 and registration number is 062521. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electronics - Equipment/Components. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 32.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Tushar Dineshchandra Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Hemaben Tushar Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Dineshchandra Fulchand Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sejal Shailesh Bhai Pandya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Milap Arvind Kumar Mehta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Richa Info Systems Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Richa Info Systems Ltd.?

The market cap of Richa Info Systems Ltd. is ₹15.35 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Richa Info Systems Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Richa Info Systems Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Richa Info Systems Ltd. is 1.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Richa Info Systems Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Richa Info Systems Ltd. is ₹63.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Richa Info Systems Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Richa Info Systems Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Richa Info Systems Ltd. is ₹124.00 and 52-week low of Richa Info Systems Ltd. is ₹55.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

