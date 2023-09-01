Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-9.98
|-32.10
|-39.22
|-41.53
|-48.24
|-46.82
|-46.82
|3.41
|5.75
|22.19
|42.14
|29.41
|283.37
|268.03
|6.19
|22.85
|47.72
|84.75
|125.00
|227.15
|227.15
|-0.47
|7.25
|39.16
|94.34
|72.34
|72.37
|72.37
|20.36
|27.98
|45.72
|57.85
|68.18
|151.45
|151.45
|13.20
|49.30
|197.53
|205.40
|216.80
|981.67
|584.74
|16.28
|31.17
|20.26
|41.70
|124.75
|4,018.56
|1,066.76
|3.87
|6.01
|13.77
|47.27
|11.86
|220.84
|308.92
|3.86
|15.73
|57.02
|66.08
|11.36
|59.41
|59.41
|-7.16
|9.68
|43.37
|190.33
|234.13
|367.21
|353.14
|-2.58
|-5.28
|60.65
|78.12
|265.28
|362.19
|241.98
|12.51
|16.45
|31.40
|20.81
|-21.96
|-21.96
|-21.96
|8.70
|26.02
|33.99
|102.99
|124.97
|203.97
|175.09
|-4.41
|4.06
|41.35
|119.46
|93.15
|5,027.27
|889.47
|24.11
|16.66
|30.82
|41.49
|38.10
|380.64
|-0.15
|-2.72
|25.00
|-1.51
|37.11
|260.14
|986.96
|1,011.11
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|17 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Richa Info Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/10/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30007GJ2010PLC062521 and registration number is 062521. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electronics - Equipment/Components. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 32.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Richa Info Systems Ltd. is ₹15.35 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Richa Info Systems Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Richa Info Systems Ltd. is 1.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Richa Info Systems Ltd. is ₹63.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Richa Info Systems Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Richa Info Systems Ltd. is ₹124.00 and 52-week low of Richa Info Systems Ltd. is ₹55.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.