Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Richa Info Systems Share Price

NSE
BSE

RICHA INFO SYSTEMS

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Electronics

Here's the live share price of Richa Info Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹93.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:50 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Richa Info Systems Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹93.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹50.00₹95.00
₹93.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹93.00

Source: Dion Global

Richa Info Systems Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Richa Info Systems		3.331.0916.7635.5735.575.26-4.77
Syrma SGS Technology		4.245.0730.3063.35100.5544.2635.62
Kaynes Technology India		1.3616.41-11.95-2.22-36.6728.7641.08
Dynamatic Technologies		10.275.91-8.0921.6275.3239.1747.01
GNG Electronics		-0.57-15.5319.0154.8568.7816.399.53
Centum Electronics		8.718.3230.7461.4760.1033.9350.75
Cyient DLM		2.3127.7161.3890.0658.2511.2310.26
Hind Rectifiers		-2.1023.8838.1483.4241.76100.9875.07
Aimtron Electronics		19.4728.7050.8788.42146.8687.0645.61
Vinyas Innovative Technologies		2.37-9.4115.4423.326.8354.6929.92
RIR Power Electronics		1.58-1.52-1.52-1.52-1.52-0.51-0.31
MIC Electronics		-3.36-3.16-29.37-11.90-24.6812.4920.08
Sahasra Electronic Solutions		8.789.79-0.0113.2025.37-15.76-9.78
Osel Devices		-3.14-14.24-26.49-20.54-9.0724.3813.98
IC Electricals Company		-1.88-15.98-15.98-15.98-15.98-5.64-3.42
Nitiraj Engineers		-3.3112.501.1912.370.1427.1832.45
PRO FX Tech		-2.78-2.201.9416.32-36.26-9.72-5.95
Delta Manufacturing		3.04-2.51-6.00-7.75-32.77-9.971.00

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Richa Info Systems has gained 35.57% compared to peers like Syrma SGS Technology (100.55%), Kaynes Technology India (-36.67%), Dynamatic Technologies (75.32%). From a 5 year perspective, Richa Info Systems has underperformed peers relative to Syrma SGS Technology (35.62%) and Kaynes Technology India (41.08%).

Richa Info Systems Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Richa Info Systems Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
591.391.55
1092.2291.88
2092.1691.83
5090.0188.23
10077.6982.25
20072.277.81

Source: Dion Global

Richa Info Systems Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Richa Info Systems remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 76.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Richa Info Systems Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Richa Info Systems fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Richa Info Systems

Richa Info Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/10/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30007GJ2010PLC062521 and registration number is 062521. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electronics - Equipment/Components. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 142.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Tushar Dineshchandra Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Milap Arvind Kumar Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Hemaben Tushar Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Dineshchandra Fulchand Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Sejal Shailesh Bhai Pandya
    Independent Director

FAQs on Richa Info Systems Share Price

What is the share price of Richa Info Systems?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Richa Info Systems is ₹93.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Richa Info Systems?

The Richa Info Systems is operating in the Electronics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Richa Info Systems?

The market cap of Richa Info Systems is ₹127.99 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Richa Info Systems?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Richa Info Systems are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Richa Info Systems?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Richa Info Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Richa Info Systems is ₹95.00 and 52-week low of Richa Info Systems is ₹50.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Richa Info Systems performed historically in terms of returns?

The Richa Info Systems has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 1.09% for the past month, 16.76% over 3 months, 35.57% over 1 year, 5.26% across 3 years, and -4.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Richa Info Systems?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Richa Info Systems are 17.11 and 1.04 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Richa Info Systems News

More Richa Info Systems News
Market Pulse