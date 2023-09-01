Follow Us

Richa Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

RICHA INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹1.51 Closed
4.860.07
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Richa Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.51₹1.51
₹1.51
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.15₹2.59
₹1.51
Open Price
₹1.51
Prev. Close
₹1.44
Volume
14,918

Richa Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.51
  • R21.51
  • R31.51
  • Pivot
    1.51
  • S11.51
  • S21.51
  • S31.51

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52.291.36
  • 102.281.33
  • 202.231.32
  • 502.171.38
  • 1002.541.49
  • 2003.291.72

Richa Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
20.8014.39-7.36-16.11-28.4465.93-72.89
6.60-0.3733.6073.2624.80223.6310.46
-2.5814.9513.4722.0587.90676.39295.05
0.20-0.704.318.94-6.9775.68140.93
-9.86-14.63-11.21-19.62-37.87-5.37-44.25
9.6920.2626.0718.57-22.85161.5017.99
0.184.1610.9510.9510.9510.9510.95
3.20-1.8935.3957.0755.8068.86111.25
0.084.0734.4823.5870.053,612.717,498.50
0.5313.24-7.11-47.23-83.5010,195.836,802.23
1.706.9618.8924.76-16.1832.56-27.87
-1.800.56-10.3545.4152.64962.703,832.00
0.11-0.198.4914.104.50163.93103.53
5.634.21-0.36-12.74-31.083,022.631,124.03
4.900.6711.3313.54-3.84139.2225.08
5.9618.1731.276.78-48.29224.4284.32
6.7321.5522.7028.362.11439.2047.04
-8.6842.6461.4165.8328.06413.36107.28
-5.15-25.84-70.26-70.26-79.59206.94-90.22
0.560-26.05-39.27-76.28-78.77-66.62

Richa Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Richa Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 Feb, 2019Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Feb, 2019Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
14 Nov, 2018Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Aug, 2018Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2018Board MeetingAudited Results

About Richa Industries Ltd.

Richa Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/09/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17115HR1993PLC032108 and registration number is 032108. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 36.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Sandeep Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Lavesh Kansal
    Director

FAQs on Richa Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Richa Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Richa Industries Ltd. is ₹3.54 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Richa Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Richa Industries Ltd. is -0.02 and PB ratio of Richa Industries Ltd. is -0.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Richa Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Richa Industries Ltd. is ₹1.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Richa Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Richa Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Richa Industries Ltd. is ₹2.59 and 52-week low of Richa Industries Ltd. is ₹1.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

