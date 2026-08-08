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Richa Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

RICHA INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Richa Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.65 Closed
-2.94₹ -0.05
As on Nov 03, 2025, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Richa Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.65₹1.78
₹1.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.28₹2.08
₹1.65
Open Price
₹1.78
Prev. Close
₹1.70
Volume
2,265

Source: Dion Global

Richa Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Richa Industries		-2.94-5.71-3.513.77-5.71-10.8718.71
Garware Technical Fibres		10.5211.7620.6315.15-6.037.962.84
Kusumgar		9.805.895.895.895.891.931.15
Sanathan Textiles		1.615.414.698.850.667.334.34
Jindal Worldwide		1.4729.9243.3333.758.00-16.9622.91
Aayush Art and Bullion		2.746.214.1411.2033.57184.48126.50
GHCL Textiles		7.149.9830.6045.6150.2016.8511.26
Birla Cotsyn (India)		020.8520.8520.8520.856.513.86
Voith Paper Fabrics India		5.272.23-6.59-5.90-24.33-4.304.94
Sutlej Textiles & Industries		-0.133.300.9222.961.69-6.33-10.70
VTM		-1.33-7.92-17.34-39.00-34.8438.7431.51
True Green Bio Energy		0.83-0.0827.16198.54188.27116.0444.16
Kesoram Industries		1.4320.8713.3744.96150.00-46.49-30.33
Bhilwara Technical Textiles		-6.90-16.5135.5725.82-11.9140.3519.69
Alpine Texworld		-13.28-36.36-36.36-36.36-36.36-13.98-8.64
Game Changers Texfab		29.5740.7713.998.5618.885.943.52
RRIL		3.660.56-11.860.5611.43-1.878.15
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills		1.463.175.012.66-5.12-15.48-14.47
Osiajee Texfab		-12.48-29.42-38.70-37.95-2.0983.4047.93
Popees Baby Care India		016.5518.56-17.1330.9854.4229.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Richa Industries has declined 5.71% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Richa Industries has outperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).

Richa Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Richa Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.641.65
101.651.64
201.641.63
501.621.63
1001.651.64
2001.621.65

Source: Dion Global

Richa Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Richa Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 40.59% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Richa Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
May 14, 2026, 09:14 PM IST ISTRicha Industries - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Updates - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)
Apr 02, 2026, 09:29 PM IST ISTRicha Industries - Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended 30Th September, 2025
Dec 03, 2025, 04:37 PM IST ISTRicha Industries Ltd - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,
Nov 30, 2025, 07:23 PM IST ISTRicha Industries Ltd - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,
Oct 31, 2025, 05:29 PM IST ISTRicha Industries Ltd - Update Regarding The Auction Of All Assets Under The Liquidation Proceedings Of Richa Industries Limit

Source: Dion Global

About Richa Industries

Richa Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/09/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17115HR1993PLC032108 and registration number is 032108. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Arvind Kumar
    Director

FAQs on Richa Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Richa Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Richa Industries is ₹1.65 as on Nov 03, 2025.

What kind of stock is Richa Industries?

The Richa Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Richa Industries?

The market cap of Richa Industries is ₹3.87 Cr as on Nov 03, 2025.

What are today's High and Low prices of Richa Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Richa Industries are ₹1.78 and ₹1.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Richa Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Richa Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Richa Industries is ₹2.08 and 52-week low of Richa Industries is ₹1.28 as on Nov 03, 2025.

How has the Richa Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Richa Industries has shown returns of -2.94% over the past day, -5.71% for the past month, -3.51% over 3 months, -5.71% over 1 year, -10.87% across 3 years, and 18.71% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Richa Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Richa Industries are 0.00 and -0.03 on Nov 03, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Richa Industries News

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