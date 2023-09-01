Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|20.80
|14.39
|-7.36
|-16.11
|-28.44
|65.93
|-72.89
|6.60
|-0.37
|33.60
|73.26
|24.80
|223.63
|10.46
|-2.58
|14.95
|13.47
|22.05
|87.90
|676.39
|295.05
|0.20
|-0.70
|4.31
|8.94
|-6.97
|75.68
|140.93
|-9.86
|-14.63
|-11.21
|-19.62
|-37.87
|-5.37
|-44.25
|9.69
|20.26
|26.07
|18.57
|-22.85
|161.50
|17.99
|0.18
|4.16
|10.95
|10.95
|10.95
|10.95
|10.95
|3.20
|-1.89
|35.39
|57.07
|55.80
|68.86
|111.25
|0.08
|4.07
|34.48
|23.58
|70.05
|3,612.71
|7,498.50
|0.53
|13.24
|-7.11
|-47.23
|-83.50
|10,195.83
|6,802.23
|1.70
|6.96
|18.89
|24.76
|-16.18
|32.56
|-27.87
|-1.80
|0.56
|-10.35
|45.41
|52.64
|962.70
|3,832.00
|0.11
|-0.19
|8.49
|14.10
|4.50
|163.93
|103.53
|5.63
|4.21
|-0.36
|-12.74
|-31.08
|3,022.63
|1,124.03
|4.90
|0.67
|11.33
|13.54
|-3.84
|139.22
|25.08
|5.96
|18.17
|31.27
|6.78
|-48.29
|224.42
|84.32
|6.73
|21.55
|22.70
|28.36
|2.11
|439.20
|47.04
|-8.68
|42.64
|61.41
|65.83
|28.06
|413.36
|107.28
|-5.15
|-25.84
|-70.26
|-70.26
|-79.59
|206.94
|-90.22
|0.56
|0
|-26.05
|-39.27
|-76.28
|-78.77
|-66.62
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|26 Feb, 2019
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Feb, 2019
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
|14 Nov, 2018
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Aug, 2018
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2018
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Richa Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/09/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17115HR1993PLC032108 and registration number is 032108. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 36.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Richa Industries Ltd. is ₹3.54 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Richa Industries Ltd. is -0.02 and PB ratio of Richa Industries Ltd. is -0.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Richa Industries Ltd. is ₹1.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Richa Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Richa Industries Ltd. is ₹2.59 and 52-week low of Richa Industries Ltd. is ₹1.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.