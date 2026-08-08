What is the share price of Richa Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Richa Industries is ₹1.65 as on .

What kind of stock is Richa Industries? The Richa Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Richa Industries? The market cap of Richa Industries is ₹3.87 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Richa Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Richa Industries are ₹1.78 and ₹1.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Richa Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Richa Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Richa Industries is ₹2.08 and 52-week low of Richa Industries is ₹1.28 as on .

How has the Richa Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Richa Industries has shown returns of -2.94% over the past day, -5.71% for the past month, -3.51% over 3 months, -5.71% over 1 year, -10.87% across 3 years, and 18.71% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Richa Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Richa Industries are 0.00 and -0.03 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global