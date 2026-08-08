Here's the live share price of Richa Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Richa Industries
|-2.94
|-5.71
|-3.51
|3.77
|-5.71
|-10.87
|18.71
|Garware Technical Fibres
|10.52
|11.76
|20.63
|15.15
|-6.03
|7.96
|2.84
|Kusumgar
|9.80
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|1.93
|1.15
|Sanathan Textiles
|1.61
|5.41
|4.69
|8.85
|0.66
|7.33
|4.34
|Jindal Worldwide
|1.47
|29.92
|43.33
|33.75
|8.00
|-16.96
|22.91
|Aayush Art and Bullion
|2.74
|6.21
|4.14
|11.20
|33.57
|184.48
|126.50
|GHCL Textiles
|7.14
|9.98
|30.60
|45.61
|50.20
|16.85
|11.26
|Birla Cotsyn (India)
|0
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|6.51
|3.86
|Voith Paper Fabrics India
|5.27
|2.23
|-6.59
|-5.90
|-24.33
|-4.30
|4.94
|Sutlej Textiles & Industries
|-0.13
|3.30
|0.92
|22.96
|1.69
|-6.33
|-10.70
|VTM
|-1.33
|-7.92
|-17.34
|-39.00
|-34.84
|38.74
|31.51
|True Green Bio Energy
|0.83
|-0.08
|27.16
|198.54
|188.27
|116.04
|44.16
|Kesoram Industries
|1.43
|20.87
|13.37
|44.96
|150.00
|-46.49
|-30.33
|Bhilwara Technical Textiles
|-6.90
|-16.51
|35.57
|25.82
|-11.91
|40.35
|19.69
|Alpine Texworld
|-13.28
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-13.98
|-8.64
|Game Changers Texfab
|29.57
|40.77
|13.99
|8.56
|18.88
|5.94
|3.52
|RRIL
|3.66
|0.56
|-11.86
|0.56
|11.43
|-1.87
|8.15
|Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
|1.46
|3.17
|5.01
|2.66
|-5.12
|-15.48
|-14.47
|Osiajee Texfab
|-12.48
|-29.42
|-38.70
|-37.95
|-2.09
|83.40
|47.93
|Popees Baby Care India
|0
|16.55
|18.56
|-17.13
|30.98
|54.42
|29.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Richa Industries has declined 5.71% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Richa Industries has outperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.64
|1.65
|10
|1.65
|1.64
|20
|1.64
|1.63
|50
|1.62
|1.63
|100
|1.65
|1.64
|200
|1.62
|1.65
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Richa Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 40.59% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|May 14, 2026, 09:14 PM IST IST
|Richa Industries - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Updates - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)
|Apr 02, 2026, 09:29 PM IST IST
|Richa Industries - Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended 30Th September, 2025
|Dec 03, 2025, 04:37 PM IST IST
|Richa Industries Ltd - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,
|Nov 30, 2025, 07:23 PM IST IST
|Richa Industries Ltd - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,
|Oct 31, 2025, 05:29 PM IST IST
|Richa Industries Ltd - Update Regarding The Auction Of All Assets Under The Liquidation Proceedings Of Richa Industries Limit
Source: Dion Global
Richa Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/09/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17115HR1993PLC032108 and registration number is 032108. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Richa Industries is ₹1.65 as on Nov 03, 2025.
The Richa Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Richa Industries is ₹3.87 Cr as on Nov 03, 2025.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Richa Industries are ₹1.78 and ₹1.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Richa Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Richa Industries is ₹2.08 and 52-week low of Richa Industries is ₹1.28 as on Nov 03, 2025.
The Richa Industries has shown returns of -2.94% over the past day, -5.71% for the past month, -3.51% over 3 months, -5.71% over 1 year, -10.87% across 3 years, and 18.71% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Richa Industries are 0.00 and -0.03 on Nov 03, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global