What is the Market Cap of Richa Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Richa Industries Ltd. is ₹3.54 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Richa Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Richa Industries Ltd. is -0.02 and PB ratio of Richa Industries Ltd. is -0.01 as on .

What is the share price of Richa Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Richa Industries Ltd. is ₹1.51 as on .