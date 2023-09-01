What is the Market Cap of Rich Universe Network Ltd.? The market cap of Rich Universe Network Ltd. is ₹7.17 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rich Universe Network Ltd.? P/E ratio of Rich Universe Network Ltd. is -3296.67 and PB ratio of Rich Universe Network Ltd. is 0.96 as on .

What is the share price of Rich Universe Network Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rich Universe Network Ltd. is ₹9.89 as on .