What is the share price of Rich Universe Network? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rich Universe Network is ₹9.97 as on .

What kind of stock is Rich Universe Network? The Rich Universe Network is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rich Universe Network? The market cap of Rich Universe Network is ₹7.23 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Rich Universe Network? Today’s highest and lowest price of Rich Universe Network are ₹9.97 and ₹9.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rich Universe Network? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rich Universe Network stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rich Universe Network is ₹13.19 and 52-week low of Rich Universe Network is ₹5.55 as on .

How has the Rich Universe Network performed historically in terms of returns? The Rich Universe Network has shown returns of 4.95% over the past day, -4.59% for the past month, -12.62% over 3 months, -8.28% over 1 year, -6.89% across 3 years, and 11.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rich Universe Network? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rich Universe Network are 9.12 and 0.95 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global