Here's the live share price of Rich Universe Network along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Rich Universe Network
|17.16
|-4.59
|-12.62
|22.78
|-8.28
|-6.89
|11.21
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Rich Universe Network has declined 8.28% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Rich Universe Network has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|9.06
|9.26
|10
|9.44
|9.4
|20
|9.96
|9.79
|50
|10.86
|10.16
|100
|9.39
|9.9
|200
|9.35
|9.8
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Rich Universe Network remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.07%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 87.55% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 23, 2026, 10:29 PM IST IST
|Rich Universe Net - Board Meeting Outcome for UN-AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED ON 30.06.2026.
|Jul 23, 2026, 10:23 PM IST IST
|Rich Universe Net - UN-AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED ON 30.06.2026.
|Jul 14, 2026, 09:34 PM IST IST
|Rich Universe Net - Board Meeting Intimation for BOARD MEETING INTIMATIN FOR FINANCIAL RESULT FOR THE QUARTER ENDED ON 30.06.
|Jul 09, 2026, 10:30 PM IST IST
|Rich Universe Net - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 11:10 PM IST IST
|Rich Universe Net - NON APPLICABILITY - DISCLOSURE UNDER REGULATION 23(9) OF SEBI (LODR) REGULATION, 2015.
Source: Dion Global
Rich Universe Network Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/07/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100UP1990PLC012089 and registration number is 012089. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rich Universe Network is ₹9.97 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rich Universe Network is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Rich Universe Network is ₹7.23 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Rich Universe Network are ₹9.97 and ₹9.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rich Universe Network stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rich Universe Network is ₹13.19 and 52-week low of Rich Universe Network is ₹5.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rich Universe Network has shown returns of 4.95% over the past day, -4.59% for the past month, -12.62% over 3 months, -8.28% over 1 year, -6.89% across 3 years, and 11.21% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rich Universe Network are 9.12 and 0.95 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global