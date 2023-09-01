Follow Us

RICH UNIVERSE NETWORK LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹9.89 Closed
-1.98-0.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Rich Universe Network Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.89₹9.89
₹9.89
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.99₹13.00
₹9.89
Open Price
₹9.89
Prev. Close
₹10.09
Volume
10

Rich Universe Network Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R19.89
  • R29.89
  • R39.89
  • Pivot
    9.89
  • S19.89
  • S29.89
  • S39.89

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.4210.39
  • 107.1310.74
  • 206.9810.93
  • 507.2610.08
  • 1007.158.94
  • 2007.858.29

Rich Universe Network Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-7.48-22.199.52113.1530.8256.98147.25
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Rich Universe Network Ltd. Share Holdings

Rich Universe Network Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
01 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
01 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Rich Universe Network Ltd.

Rich Universe Network Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/07/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100UP1990PLC012089 and registration number is 012089. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shashwat Agarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Dhrupesh Kumar Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Kavita Awasthi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Saket Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Rich Universe Network Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Rich Universe Network Ltd.?

The market cap of Rich Universe Network Ltd. is ₹7.17 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rich Universe Network Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Rich Universe Network Ltd. is -3296.67 and PB ratio of Rich Universe Network Ltd. is 0.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Rich Universe Network Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rich Universe Network Ltd. is ₹9.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rich Universe Network Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rich Universe Network Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rich Universe Network Ltd. is ₹13.00 and 52-week low of Rich Universe Network Ltd. is ₹3.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.

