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Rich Universe Network Share Price

NSE
BSE

RICH UNIVERSE NETWORK

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Rich Universe Network along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹9.97 Closed
4.95₹ 0.47
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Rich Universe Network Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.50₹9.97
₹9.97
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.55₹13.19
₹9.97
Open Price
₹9.50
Prev. Close
₹9.50
Volume
23,036

Source: Dion Global

Rich Universe Network Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Rich Universe Network		17.16-4.59-12.6222.78-8.28-6.8911.21
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Rich Universe Network has declined 8.28% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Rich Universe Network has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Rich Universe Network Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Rich Universe Network Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
59.069.26
109.449.4
209.969.79
5010.8610.16
1009.399.9
2009.359.8

Source: Dion Global

Rich Universe Network Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Rich Universe Network remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.07%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 87.55% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Rich Universe Network Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 23, 2026, 10:29 PM IST ISTRich Universe Net - Board Meeting Outcome for UN-AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED ON 30.06.2026.
Jul 23, 2026, 10:23 PM IST ISTRich Universe Net - UN-AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED ON 30.06.2026.
Jul 14, 2026, 09:34 PM IST ISTRich Universe Net - Board Meeting Intimation for BOARD MEETING INTIMATIN FOR FINANCIAL RESULT FOR THE QUARTER ENDED ON 30.06.
Jul 09, 2026, 10:30 PM IST ISTRich Universe Net - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 11:10 PM IST ISTRich Universe Net - NON APPLICABILITY - DISCLOSURE UNDER REGULATION 23(9) OF SEBI (LODR) REGULATION, 2015.

Source: Dion Global

About Rich Universe Network

Rich Universe Network Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/07/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100UP1990PLC012089 and registration number is 012089. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Yugank Gadi
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Shashwat Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mitesh Milanbhai Solanki
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rupesh Kumar Mittal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Gyan Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sushila Aggarwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Rich Universe Network Share Price

What is the share price of Rich Universe Network?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rich Universe Network is ₹9.97 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Rich Universe Network?

The Rich Universe Network is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rich Universe Network?

The market cap of Rich Universe Network is ₹7.23 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Rich Universe Network?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Rich Universe Network are ₹9.97 and ₹9.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rich Universe Network?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rich Universe Network stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rich Universe Network is ₹13.19 and 52-week low of Rich Universe Network is ₹5.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Rich Universe Network performed historically in terms of returns?

The Rich Universe Network has shown returns of 4.95% over the past day, -4.59% for the past month, -12.62% over 3 months, -8.28% over 1 year, -6.89% across 3 years, and 11.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rich Universe Network?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rich Universe Network are 9.12 and 0.95 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Rich Universe Network News

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