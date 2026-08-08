Here's the live share price of Riba Textiles along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Riba Textiles
|3.78
|-2.61
|24.49
|8.39
|-2.69
|16.75
|13.36
|KPR Mill
|2.11
|-6.56
|9.64
|9.26
|5.42
|18.83
|22.77
|Vardhman Textiles
|3.52
|-5.85
|1.64
|19.76
|52.29
|21.52
|10.34
|Trident
|1.82
|-2.93
|-6.12
|-11.25
|-10.33
|-7.63
|3.69
|Indo Count Industries
|6.11
|-0.23
|46.44
|38.52
|76.20
|26.23
|9.72
|Nitin Spinners
|6.16
|6.84
|17.23
|63.41
|72.84
|32.86
|20.73
|Faze Three
|6.44
|-4.65
|25.33
|1.60
|4.97
|15.48
|28.34
|Pashupati Cotspin
|-1.78
|-4.06
|-3.95
|2.16
|21.79
|7.00
|4.14
|Ambika Cotton Mills
|10.21
|8.24
|14.76
|36.63
|29.64
|7.84
|4.02
|Rajapalayam Mills
|1.34
|1.21
|0.72
|-4.31
|-9.68
|1.75
|-5.45
|Nahar Poly Films
|-11.40
|-3.46
|-11.71
|-5.40
|-23.42
|0.19
|-1.16
|AB Cotspin India
|0.93
|-5.46
|-11.83
|-54.40
|-55.34
|-23.56
|-14.89
|Ginni Filaments
|0.97
|-11.40
|-0.85
|11.46
|-12.72
|15.68
|5.57
|Ashima
|0.33
|17.48
|8.23
|1.11
|-25.28
|11.65
|-0.60
|Super Sales India
|0.61
|37.41
|35.26
|77.80
|34.67
|-2.71
|9.52
|Aastha Spintex
|-2.07
|-42.45
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-18.22
|-11.37
|Vardhman Polytex
|10.64
|-3.96
|-5.07
|-1.65
|-31.05
|6.75
|24.23
|DCM Nouvelle
|15.39
|8.84
|3.05
|18.87
|-8.97
|3.96
|-7.31
|Axita Cotton
|-0.41
|-3.31
|-10.31
|-21.47
|-8.73
|-18.10
|31.09
|Shiva Texyarn
|5.94
|20.45
|2.32
|-0.66
|-9.21
|5.10
|-4.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Riba Textiles has declined 2.69% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Riba Textiles has outperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|81.08
|81.83
|10
|81.21
|81.65
|20
|81.55
|81.42
|50
|77.16
|78.31
|100
|70.68
|75.38
|200
|74.64
|75.1
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Riba Textiles saw a rise in promoter holding to 62.15%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 37.84% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:51 AM IST IST
|Riba Textiles - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Scheduled On 14Th August, 2026
|Jul 22, 2026, 03:28 AM IST IST
|Riba Textiles - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 03, 2026, 04:01 AM IST IST
|Riba Textiles - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|May 29, 2026, 11:13 PM IST IST
|Riba Textiles - Outcome Of Board Meeting And Submission Of Audited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial
|May 29, 2026, 11:11 PM IST IST
|Riba Textiles - Outcome Of Board Meeting And Submission Of Audited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial
Source: Dion Global
Riba Textiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/01/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101DL1989PLC034528 and registration number is 034528. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 255.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Riba Textiles is ₹82.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Riba Textiles is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Riba Textiles is ₹79.59 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Riba Textiles are ₹83.80 and ₹77.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Riba Textiles stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Riba Textiles is ₹95.90 and 52-week low of Riba Textiles is ₹49.02 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Riba Textiles has shown returns of 3.0% over the past day, -2.61% for the past month, 24.49% over 3 months, -2.69% over 1 year, 16.75% across 3 years, and 13.36% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Riba Textiles are 9.77 and 0.75 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global