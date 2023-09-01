Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Riba Textiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/01/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101DL1989PLC034528 and registration number is 034528. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 234.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Riba Textiles Ltd. is ₹49.41 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Riba Textiles Ltd. is 6.67 and PB ratio of Riba Textiles Ltd. is 0.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Riba Textiles Ltd. is ₹51.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Riba Textiles Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Riba Textiles Ltd. is ₹66.50 and 52-week low of Riba Textiles Ltd. is ₹30.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.