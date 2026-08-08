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Riba Textiles Share Price

NSE
BSE

RIBA TEXTILES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Riba Textiles along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹82.45 Closed
3.00₹ 2.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Riba Textiles Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹77.00₹83.80
₹82.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹49.02₹95.90
₹82.45
Open Price
₹83.80
Prev. Close
₹80.05
Volume
16,951

Source: Dion Global

Riba Textiles Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Riba Textiles		3.78-2.6124.498.39-2.6916.7513.36
KPR Mill		2.11-6.569.649.265.4218.8322.77
Vardhman Textiles		3.52-5.851.6419.7652.2921.5210.34
Trident		1.82-2.93-6.12-11.25-10.33-7.633.69
Indo Count Industries		6.11-0.2346.4438.5276.2026.239.72
Nitin Spinners		6.166.8417.2363.4172.8432.8620.73
Faze Three		6.44-4.6525.331.604.9715.4828.34
Pashupati Cotspin		-1.78-4.06-3.952.1621.797.004.14
Ambika Cotton Mills		10.218.2414.7636.6329.647.844.02
Rajapalayam Mills		1.341.210.72-4.31-9.681.75-5.45
Nahar Poly Films		-11.40-3.46-11.71-5.40-23.420.19-1.16
AB Cotspin India		0.93-5.46-11.83-54.40-55.34-23.56-14.89
Ginni Filaments		0.97-11.40-0.8511.46-12.7215.685.57
Ashima		0.3317.488.231.11-25.2811.65-0.60
Super Sales India		0.6137.4135.2677.8034.67-2.719.52
Aastha Spintex		-2.07-42.45-45.31-45.31-45.31-18.22-11.37
Vardhman Polytex		10.64-3.96-5.07-1.65-31.056.7524.23
DCM Nouvelle		15.398.843.0518.87-8.973.96-7.31
Axita Cotton		-0.41-3.31-10.31-21.47-8.73-18.1031.09
Shiva Texyarn		5.9420.452.32-0.66-9.215.10-4.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Riba Textiles has declined 2.69% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Riba Textiles has outperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).

Riba Textiles Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Riba Textiles Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
581.0881.83
1081.2181.65
2081.5581.42
5077.1678.31
10070.6875.38
20074.6475.1

Source: Dion Global

Riba Textiles Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Riba Textiles saw a rise in promoter holding to 62.15%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 37.84% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Riba Textiles Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 12:51 AM IST ISTRiba Textiles - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Scheduled On 14Th August, 2026
Jul 22, 2026, 03:28 AM IST ISTRiba Textiles - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 03, 2026, 04:01 AM IST ISTRiba Textiles - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
May 29, 2026, 11:13 PM IST ISTRiba Textiles - Outcome Of Board Meeting And Submission Of Audited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial
May 29, 2026, 11:11 PM IST ISTRiba Textiles - Outcome Of Board Meeting And Submission Of Audited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial

Source: Dion Global

About Riba Textiles

Riba Textiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/01/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101DL1989PLC034528 and registration number is 034528. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 255.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Asha Garg
    Chairperson & Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Amit Garg
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Nitin Garg
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shyam Sunder Miglani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Parveen Kumar Goyal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. H P Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Riba Textiles Share Price

What is the share price of Riba Textiles?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Riba Textiles is ₹82.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Riba Textiles?

The Riba Textiles is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Riba Textiles?

The market cap of Riba Textiles is ₹79.59 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Riba Textiles?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Riba Textiles are ₹83.80 and ₹77.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Riba Textiles?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Riba Textiles stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Riba Textiles is ₹95.90 and 52-week low of Riba Textiles is ₹49.02 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Riba Textiles performed historically in terms of returns?

The Riba Textiles has shown returns of 3.0% over the past day, -2.61% for the past month, 24.49% over 3 months, -2.69% over 1 year, 16.75% across 3 years, and 13.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Riba Textiles?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Riba Textiles are 9.77 and 0.75 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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