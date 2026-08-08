What is the share price of Riba Textiles? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Riba Textiles is ₹82.45 as on .

What kind of stock is Riba Textiles? The Riba Textiles is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Riba Textiles? The market cap of Riba Textiles is ₹79.59 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Riba Textiles? Today’s highest and lowest price of Riba Textiles are ₹83.80 and ₹77.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Riba Textiles? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Riba Textiles stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Riba Textiles is ₹95.90 and 52-week low of Riba Textiles is ₹49.02 as on .

How has the Riba Textiles performed historically in terms of returns? The Riba Textiles has shown returns of 3.0% over the past day, -2.61% for the past month, 24.49% over 3 months, -2.69% over 1 year, 16.75% across 3 years, and 13.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Riba Textiles? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Riba Textiles are 9.77 and 0.75 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global