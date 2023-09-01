Follow Us

RIBA TEXTILES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended | Smallcap | BSE
₹51.19 Closed
-0.31-0.16
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Riba Textiles Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹50.10₹52.70
₹51.19
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹30.60₹66.50
₹51.19
Open Price
₹50.10
Prev. Close
₹51.35
Volume
14,510

Riba Textiles Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R152.56
  • R253.93
  • R355.16
  • Pivot
    51.33
  • S149.96
  • S248.73
  • S347.36

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 542.8550.46
  • 1043.5950.05
  • 2041.8450.31
  • 5040.9850.2
  • 10039.647.94
  • 20041.9945.21

Riba Textiles Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.98-2.407.5952.0329.2721.74-43.09
8.4920.5132.1430.2126.30600.55457.97
8.1122.5723.2227.057.44511.90485.22
4.598.3719.0726.0019.74140.1379.78
0.4913.7729.2585.3551.34240.93210.40
11.8530.4625.3749.5540.07701.15231.94
3.604.3614.5745.957.79895.11633.92
10.243.8812.1111.26-8.90144.5527.75
5.42-3.4110.0627.29-9.4929.60-13.02
4.189.552.0915.90-28.91311.27425.34
-0.94-3.27-15.99-9.13-45.5779.4650.21
0.08-0.75-16.64-50.44-17.33791.531,170.53
7.997.3050.2056.6734.94346.30110.30
4.4019.4211.3531.83-11.60562.64236.40
18.5813.0718.8922.90-6.98389.39111.96
-4.23-1.45-8.13-11.83-15.92114.83-34.73
5.830.0728.5823.10-25.13123.0131.63
8.080.8727.7235.20-2.1170.97-49.77
-0.465.901.6512.39-23.58244.80157.31
-1.81-4.0510.171.81-35.211,301.11154.36

Riba Textiles Ltd. Share Holdings

Riba Textiles Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Riba Textiles Ltd.

Riba Textiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/01/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101DL1989PLC034528 and registration number is 034528. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 234.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Asha Garg
    Chairperson & Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Amit Garg
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Nitin Garg
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shyam Sunder Miglani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Navnish Mittal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Randhir Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Riba Textiles Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Riba Textiles Ltd.?

The market cap of Riba Textiles Ltd. is ₹49.41 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Riba Textiles Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Riba Textiles Ltd. is 6.67 and PB ratio of Riba Textiles Ltd. is 0.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Riba Textiles Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Riba Textiles Ltd. is ₹51.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Riba Textiles Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Riba Textiles Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Riba Textiles Ltd. is ₹66.50 and 52-week low of Riba Textiles Ltd. is ₹30.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

