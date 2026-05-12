RFBL Flexi Pack has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on May 12, 2026 and will close on May 14, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹47.00-50.00.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|15.86
|39.28
|24.36
|47.61
|54.42
|107.65
|43.63
|Time Technoplast
|-1.25
|-0.32
|-7.12
|-14.14
|6.85
|64.86
|34.38
|EPL
|7.3
|0
|7.3
|18.98
|2.66
|11.2
|-0.11
|Safari Industries (India)
|9.13
|-2.43
|-18.83
|-31.35
|-29.8
|6.88
|38.02
|VIP Industries
|0.68
|-5.82
|-21.91
|-25.03
|-13.64
|-21.8
|-2.12
|AGI Greenpac
|1.31
|17.16
|-1.48
|-20.63
|-24.02
|4.45
|29.48
|Jindal Poly Films
|-5.19
|-3.31
|61.89
|27.49
|7.55
|0.76
|-2.35
|Uflex
|-1.37
|12.87
|-16.34
|-19.33
|-22.54
|0.26
|-0.69
|Polyplex Corporation
|0.85
|8.86
|7.53
|-0.1
|-23.97
|-12.63
|-3.95
|Xpro India
|9.45
|7.46
|19.78
|12.49
|12.53
|15.75
|68.37
|Cosmo First
|11.98
|17.55
|11.36
|-2.74
|27.23
|5.43
|11.29
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|0.89
|7.59
|-2.14
|-14.43
|-1.12
|8.23
|0.38
|Huhtamaki India
|0.73
|2.42
|-7.66
|-25.71
|-8.8
|-7.57
|-9.11
|Oricon Enterprises
|-1.36
|-5.81
|-4.25
|9.51
|60.08
|45.02
|22.73
|Ester Industries
|6.61
|11.71
|4.28
|-7.4
|-19.39
|-4.92
|-6.89
|Commercial Syn Bags
|-0.09
|-0.04
|-16.12
|7.74
|46.71
|21.77
|12.55
|Shree Rama Multi-Tech
|-7.03
|-15.87
|-26.34
|-12.82
|35.21
|65.55
|31.38
|Kanpur Plastipack
|4.44
|16.98
|6.39
|4.91
|56.52
|34.78
|15.85
|Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC
|5.18
|5.27
|-15.75
|-44.5
|-27.27
|54.36
|64.29
RFBL Flexi Pack Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/07/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U25202GJ2005PLC046403 and registration number is 046403. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 135.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.