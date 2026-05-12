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RFBL Flexi Pack Share Price

Sector
Packaging

RFBL Flexi Pack has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on May 12, 2026 and will close on May 14, 2026. The price band has been set at 47.00-50.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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RFBL Flexi Pack Price Performance

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Open Price
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RFBL Flexi Pack Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Garware Hi-Tech Films		15.8639.2824.3647.6154.42107.6543.63
Time Technoplast		-1.25-0.32-7.12-14.146.8564.8634.38
EPL		7.307.318.982.6611.2-0.11
Safari Industries (India)		9.13-2.43-18.83-31.35-29.86.8838.02
VIP Industries		0.68-5.82-21.91-25.03-13.64-21.8-2.12
AGI Greenpac		1.3117.16-1.48-20.63-24.024.4529.48
Jindal Poly Films		-5.19-3.3161.8927.497.550.76-2.35
Uflex		-1.3712.87-16.34-19.33-22.540.26-0.69
Polyplex Corporation		0.858.867.53-0.1-23.97-12.63-3.95
Xpro India		9.457.4619.7812.4912.5315.7568.37
Cosmo First		11.9817.5511.36-2.7427.235.4311.29
Everest Kanto Cylinder		0.897.59-2.14-14.43-1.128.230.38
Huhtamaki India		0.732.42-7.66-25.71-8.8-7.57-9.11
Oricon Enterprises		-1.36-5.81-4.259.5160.0845.0222.73
Ester Industries		6.6111.714.28-7.4-19.39-4.92-6.89
Commercial Syn Bags		-0.09-0.04-16.127.7446.7121.7712.55
Shree Rama Multi-Tech		-7.03-15.87-26.34-12.8235.2165.5531.38
Kanpur Plastipack		4.4416.986.394.9156.5234.7815.85
Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC		5.185.27-15.75-44.5-27.2754.3664.29
Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

About RFBL Flexi Pack

RFBL Flexi Pack Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/07/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U25202GJ2005PLC046403 and registration number is 046403. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 135.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Kunjit Maheshbhai Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Amit Punambhai Parmar
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Ms. Dipika Balkrushna Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kriya Dipakbhai Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mayuri Bipinbhai Rupareliya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

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