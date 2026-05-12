RFBL Flexi Pack Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/07/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U25202GJ2005PLC046403 and registration number is 046403. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 135.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.