Here's the live share price of Rexnord Electronics and Controls along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Rexnord Electronics and Controls
|-0.06
|0.11
|12.43
|10.54
|-20.99
|-14.74
|5.89
|ABB India
|4.31
|12.34
|8.43
|30.74
|51.36
|18.85
|35.79
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|2.18
|-2.87
|0.96
|27.81
|32.36
|29.65
|60.86
|Siemens Energy India
|12.96
|8.55
|14.53
|35.34
|18.29
|10.04
|5.91
|Waaree Energies
|0.95
|-4.23
|-16.28
|-13.39
|-11.71
|4.98
|2.96
|Premier Energies
|2.55
|0.22
|3.43
|29.56
|6.17
|7.6
|4.49
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|-0.53
|-9.72
|0.6
|75.53
|44.14
|68.14
|60.05
|Emmvee Photovoltaic Power
|0.38
|-2.95
|18.96
|57.36
|45.65
|13.35
|7.81
|Fujiyama Power Systems
|2.47
|12.34
|43.4
|84.1
|87.28
|23.26
|13.37
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|-0.47
|-7.08
|-11.76
|-0.94
|-9.18
|49.69
|94.91
|Genus Power Infrastructures
|-1.45
|2.29
|-5.57
|15.32
|-17.08
|19.33
|37.87
|Saatvik Green Energy
|-2.37
|1.04
|-10.12
|0.32
|-3.79
|-1.28
|-0.77
|Kernex Microsystems (India)
|7.89
|20.74
|56.21
|108.92
|127.54
|92.35
|101.46
|Websol Energy Systems
|-0.18
|-0.79
|-15.92
|34.88
|-26.82
|107.3
|71.86
|Spectrum Electrical Industries
|2.77
|30.08
|92.86
|86.83
|63.91
|5.78
|3.43
|Ravindra Energy
|-1.84
|-8.31
|21.73
|12.74
|18.11
|54
|26.25
|Rishabh Instruments
|4.73
|-1.8
|21.63
|43.6
|119.32
|13.05
|7.64
|Modern Insulators
|9.69
|5.86
|37.97
|106.97
|427.12
|98.91
|53.38
|Insolation Energy Ltd
|-1.08
|1.85
|-20.49
|-17.7
|-50.69
|66.54
|69.08
|MV Electrosystems
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-0.61
|-0.37
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Rexnord Electronics and Controls has declined 20.99% compared to peers like ABB India (51.36%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (32.36%), Siemens Energy India (18.29%). From a 5 year perspective, Rexnord Electronics and Controls has underperformed peers relative to ABB India (35.79%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (60.86%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|78.98
|80.35
|10
|79.45
|79.94
|20
|79.73
|80.15
|50
|81.24
|79.05
|100
|71.67
|76.48
|200
|73.7
|77.76
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Rexnord Electronics and Controls remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:29 AM IST IST
|Rexnord Electronics - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On August 12, 2026.
|Jul 15, 2026, 11:19 PM IST IST
|Rexnord Electronics - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 28, 2026, 12:32 AM IST IST
|Rexnord Electronics - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 And 30A Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirements) Regulat
|May 30, 2026, 12:55 AM IST IST
|Rexnord Electronics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 30, 2026, 12:08 AM IST IST
|Rexnord Electronics - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Rexnord Electronics and Controls Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/07/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31200MH1988PLC047946 and registration number is 047946. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric motors (except internal combustion engine starting motors). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 108.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rexnord Electronics and Controls is ₹79.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rexnord Electronics and Controls is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Rexnord Electronics and Controls is ₹104.95 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Rexnord Electronics and Controls are ₹81.85 and ₹79.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rexnord Electronics and Controls stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rexnord Electronics and Controls is ₹103.60 and 52-week low of Rexnord Electronics and Controls is ₹45.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rexnord Electronics and Controls has shown returns of -1.28% over the past day, -2.04% for the past month, 15.24% over 3 months, -20.45% over 1 year, -14.74% across 3 years, and 5.89% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rexnord Electronics and Controls are 21.35 and 1.08 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global