Rexnord Electronics and Controls Ltd. Share Price

REXNORD ELECTRONICS AND CONTROLS LTD.

Sector : Electric Equipment - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹143.55 Closed
5.247.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Rexnord Electronics and Controls Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹137.55₹144.95
₹143.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹71.45₹175.00
₹143.55
Open Price
₹141.00
Prev. Close
₹136.40
Volume
57,772

Rexnord Electronics and Controls Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1146.78
  • R2149.57
  • R3154.18
  • Pivot
    142.17
  • S1139.38
  • S2134.77
  • S3131.98

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5151.52133.07
  • 10139.63131.9
  • 20118.06131.21
  • 5092.56131.03
  • 10077.71128.15
  • 20074.74118.91

Rexnord Electronics and Controls Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.1210.341.2754.3281.02530.99181.47
1.17-5.068.8129.5525.95354.25228.79
5.644.703.8413.89-0.12122.5393.32
1.744.259.5138.1887.441,871.00624.21
0.754.0110.87-1.91-24.8113.7321.74
-0.0310.8324.2926.0436.9486.0343.22
4.4424.7140.84115.39143.97312.35227.63
0.581.30-2.51-14.71-8.3417.1337.85
0.60-9.05-6.37-6.37-6.37-6.37-6.37
4.365.1029.8560.1357.2592.91-11.00
8.9114.53147.71170.49225.12576.20192.10
16.7827.3234.1123.507.0798.6434.42
-2.83-3.8061.8387.0870.37305.88159.09
4.4774.42174.80173.54347.62347.62347.62
-1.89-1.63-0.5461.15154.86833.84393.36
0.2116.4719.3755.7269.21303.28146.73
-0.10-5.1627.1415.33-18.81247.09203.62
3.65-20.0941.86510.76639.373,591.782,350.00
2.9215.1137.7451.3035.75521.66189.67
35.2919.5136.2444.00123.15153.12153.12

Rexnord Electronics and Controls Ltd. Share Holdings

Rexnord Electronics and Controls Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results, A.G.M. & ESOP
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Apr, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
28 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Rexnord Electronics and Controls Ltd.

Rexnord Electronics and Controls Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/07/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31200MH1988PLC047946 and registration number is 047946. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other general purpose machinery ( fans intended for industrial applications, exhaust hoods for commercial, laboratory or industrial use; calendering or other rolling machines other than for metals or glass; gaskets and similar joints made of a combination of materials or layers of the same material and other general purpose machinery including manufacture of parts and accessories for general purpose machinery and equipment.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 71.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kishore Chand Talwar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Nainy K Tanna
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Krishnamoorthy Krishnan
    Director
  • Mr. Ayyaswami Sundaram
    Director
  • Mr. Sriram Shrinivasan
    Director

FAQs on Rexnord Electronics and Controls Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Rexnord Electronics and Controls Ltd.?

The market cap of Rexnord Electronics and Controls Ltd. is ₹160.20 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rexnord Electronics and Controls Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Rexnord Electronics and Controls Ltd. is 26.04 and PB ratio of Rexnord Electronics and Controls Ltd. is 2.77 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Rexnord Electronics and Controls Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rexnord Electronics and Controls Ltd. is ₹143.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rexnord Electronics and Controls Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rexnord Electronics and Controls Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rexnord Electronics and Controls Ltd. is ₹175.00 and 52-week low of Rexnord Electronics and Controls Ltd. is ₹71.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

