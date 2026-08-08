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Rexnord Electronics and Controls Share Price

NSE
BSE

REXNORD ELECTRONICS AND CONTROLS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Electric Equipment

Here's the live share price of Rexnord Electronics and Controls along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹79.15 Closed
-1.28₹ -1.03
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Rexnord Electronics and Controls Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹79.10₹81.85
₹79.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹45.25₹103.60
₹79.15
Open Price
₹80.15
Prev. Close
₹80.18
Volume
237

Source: Dion Global

Rexnord Electronics and Controls Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Rexnord Electronics and Controls		-0.060.1112.4310.54-20.99-14.745.89
ABB India		4.3112.348.4330.7451.3618.8535.79
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		2.18-2.870.9627.8132.3629.6560.86
Siemens Energy India		12.968.5514.5335.3418.2910.045.91
Waaree Energies		0.95-4.23-16.28-13.39-11.714.982.96
Premier Energies		2.550.223.4329.566.177.64.49
Schneider Electric Infrastructure		-0.53-9.720.675.5344.1468.1460.05
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power		0.38-2.9518.9657.3645.6513.357.81
Fujiyama Power Systems		2.4712.3443.484.187.2823.2613.37
Waaree Renewable Technologies		-0.47-7.08-11.76-0.94-9.1849.6994.91
Genus Power Infrastructures		-1.452.29-5.5715.32-17.0819.3337.87
Saatvik Green Energy		-2.371.04-10.120.32-3.79-1.28-0.77
Kernex Microsystems (India)		7.8920.7456.21108.92127.5492.35101.46
Websol Energy Systems		-0.18-0.79-15.9234.88-26.82107.371.86
Spectrum Electrical Industries		2.7730.0892.8686.8363.915.783.43
Ravindra Energy		-1.84-8.3121.7312.7418.115426.25
Rishabh Instruments		4.73-1.821.6343.6119.3213.057.64
Modern Insulators		9.695.8637.97106.97427.1298.9153.38
Insolation Energy Ltd		-1.081.85-20.49-17.7-50.6966.5469.08
MV Electrosystems		-1.81-1.81-1.81-1.81-1.81-0.61-0.37

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Rexnord Electronics and Controls has declined 20.99% compared to peers like ABB India (51.36%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (32.36%), Siemens Energy India (18.29%). From a 5 year perspective, Rexnord Electronics and Controls has underperformed peers relative to ABB India (35.79%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (60.86%).

Rexnord Electronics and Controls Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Rexnord Electronics and Controls Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
578.9880.35
1079.4579.94
2079.7380.15
5081.2479.05
10071.6776.48
20073.777.76

Source: Dion Global

Rexnord Electronics and Controls Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Rexnord Electronics and Controls remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Rexnord Electronics and Controls Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 12:29 AM IST ISTRexnord Electronics - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On August 12, 2026.
Jul 15, 2026, 11:19 PM IST ISTRexnord Electronics - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 28, 2026, 12:32 AM IST ISTRexnord Electronics - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 And 30A Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirements) Regulat
May 30, 2026, 12:55 AM IST ISTRexnord Electronics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 30, 2026, 12:08 AM IST ISTRexnord Electronics - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Rexnord Electronics and Controls

Rexnord Electronics and Controls Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/07/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31200MH1988PLC047946 and registration number is 047946. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric motors (except internal combustion engine starting motors). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 108.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kishorechand K Talwar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Nainy K Tanna
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Krishnamoorthy Krishnan
    Director
  • Mr. Sriram Shrinivasan
    Director
  • Mr. Mohan Rammurthi Iyer
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mahendra Dagadu Sonawane
    Director

FAQs on Rexnord Electronics and Controls Share Price

What is the share price of Rexnord Electronics and Controls?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rexnord Electronics and Controls is ₹79.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Rexnord Electronics and Controls?

The Rexnord Electronics and Controls is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rexnord Electronics and Controls?

The market cap of Rexnord Electronics and Controls is ₹104.95 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Rexnord Electronics and Controls?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Rexnord Electronics and Controls are ₹81.85 and ₹79.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rexnord Electronics and Controls?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rexnord Electronics and Controls stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rexnord Electronics and Controls is ₹103.60 and 52-week low of Rexnord Electronics and Controls is ₹45.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Rexnord Electronics and Controls performed historically in terms of returns?

The Rexnord Electronics and Controls has shown returns of -1.28% over the past day, -2.04% for the past month, 15.24% over 3 months, -20.45% over 1 year, -14.74% across 3 years, and 5.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rexnord Electronics and Controls?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rexnord Electronics and Controls are 21.35 and 1.08 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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