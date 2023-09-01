Rexnord Electronics and Controls Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/07/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31200MH1988PLC047946 and registration number is 047946. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other general purpose machinery ( fans intended for industrial applications, exhaust hoods for commercial, laboratory or industrial use; calendering or other rolling machines other than for metals or glass; gaskets and similar joints made of a combination of materials or layers of the same material and other general purpose machinery including manufacture of parts and accessories for general purpose machinery and equipment.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 71.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.