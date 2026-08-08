What is the share price of Rexnord Electronics and Controls? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rexnord Electronics and Controls is ₹79.15 as on .

What kind of stock is Rexnord Electronics and Controls? The Rexnord Electronics and Controls is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rexnord Electronics and Controls? The market cap of Rexnord Electronics and Controls is ₹104.95 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Rexnord Electronics and Controls? Today’s highest and lowest price of Rexnord Electronics and Controls are ₹81.85 and ₹79.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rexnord Electronics and Controls? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rexnord Electronics and Controls stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rexnord Electronics and Controls is ₹103.60 and 52-week low of Rexnord Electronics and Controls is ₹45.25 as on .

How has the Rexnord Electronics and Controls performed historically in terms of returns? The Rexnord Electronics and Controls has shown returns of -1.28% over the past day, -2.04% for the past month, 15.24% over 3 months, -20.45% over 1 year, -14.74% across 3 years, and 5.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rexnord Electronics and Controls? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rexnord Electronics and Controls are 21.35 and 1.08 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global