Here's the live share price of Retro Green Revolution along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Retro Green Revolution
|-4.83
|-2.13
|-16.36
|-18.82
|-67.06
|-45.01
|-45.23
|Crisil
|5.50
|17.06
|10.83
|-1.99
|-11.26
|6.33
|10.67
|Urban Company
|10.59
|3.29
|-2.45
|16.06
|-14.37
|-5.04
|-3.05
|Central Mine Planning & Design Institute
|3.79
|-6.50
|19.63
|61.64
|61.64
|17.36
|10.08
|National Securities Depository
|0.70
|-2.78
|-5.38
|-15.18
|-26.89
|-4.27
|-2.58
|International Gemological Institute
|0.76
|1.74
|-2.08
|7.58
|-0.22
|-8.85
|-5.41
|Indegene
|7.12
|12.26
|3.84
|12.34
|-4.24
|-1.13
|-0.68
|WeWork India Management
|0.70
|2.21
|39.47
|28.99
|20.50
|6.41
|3.80
|SIS
|3.39
|2.07
|9.67
|26.06
|17.39
|-0.42
|-1.54
|PDS
|-0.77
|-0.06
|20.10
|3.23
|9.29
|3.79
|5.11
|Quess Corp
|-6.72
|3.63
|36.75
|47.10
|11.81
|-9.87
|-18.45
|CMS Info Systems
|3.30
|2.02
|-5.50
|-15.32
|-39.12
|-11.21
|2.80
|TeamLease Services
|0.65
|-11.23
|-7.70
|-10.99
|-28.90
|-19.71
|-20.31
|Bluspring Enterprises
|-2.37
|6.38
|67.06
|97.77
|35.93
|11.09
|6.51
|Updater Services
|3.69
|11.61
|26.88
|34.14
|-19.25
|-9.41
|-5.76
|IIRM Holdings India
|-4.70
|6.11
|53.32
|47.61
|71.68
|91.10
|77.40
|Krystal Integrated Services
|0.28
|-0.73
|-2.37
|-2.49
|-4.73
|-5.46
|-3.32
|Innovision
|-0.37
|-1.49
|-13.19
|-23.82
|-23.82
|-8.67
|-5.30
|Majestic Auto
|13.81
|45.31
|53.07
|39.09
|66.44
|44.27
|26.63
|Qualitek Labs
|6.38
|-4.71
|31.96
|30.43
|47.11
|31.15
|17.67
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Retro Green Revolution has declined 67.06% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.26%), Urban Company (-14.37%), Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (61.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Retro Green Revolution has underperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.67%) and Urban Company (-3.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.45
|1.45
|10
|1.44
|1.45
|20
|1.43
|1.45
|50
|1.48
|1.47
|100
|1.46
|1.56
|200
|1.71
|2.13
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Retro Green Revolution remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 99.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:54 AM IST IST
|Retro Green Revoluti - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended 30 June 2026
|Jul 23, 2026, 11:20 PM IST IST
|Retro Green Revoluti - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 14, 2026, 11:01 PM IST IST
|Retro Green Revoluti - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 31, 2026, 01:47 AM IST IST
|Retro Green Revoluti - Financial Results For 31.03.2026
|May 19, 2026, 11:48 PM IST IST
|Retro Green Revoluti - Board Meeting Intimation for Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations AndDisclosure Requirements
Source: Dion Global
Retro Green Revolution Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/09/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01130GJ1990PLC014435 and registration number is 014435. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 38.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Retro Green Revolution is ₹1.38 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Retro Green Revolution is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Retro Green Revolution is ₹5.24 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Retro Green Revolution are ₹1.45 and ₹1.35.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Retro Green Revolution stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Retro Green Revolution is ₹4.49 and 52-week low of Retro Green Revolution is ₹0.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Retro Green Revolution has shown returns of -2.13% over the past day, -2.13% for the past month, -16.36% over 3 months, -67.06% over 1 year, -45.01% across 3 years, and -45.23% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Retro Green Revolution are 345.00 and 0.14 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global