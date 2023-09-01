Follow Us

RETRO GREEN REVOLUTION LTD.

Sector : Commodities - Trading - Tea | Smallcap | BSE
₹7.86 Closed
0.130.01
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Retro Green Revolution Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.70₹8.30
₹7.86
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.76₹17.09
₹7.86
Open Price
₹8.30
Prev. Close
₹7.85
Volume
6,398

Retro Green Revolution Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R18.21
  • R28.55
  • R38.81
  • Pivot
    7.95
  • S17.61
  • S27.35
  • S37.01

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 59.617.95
  • 109.528
  • 209.568.09
  • 509.768.27
  • 1009.998.67
  • 20011.819.5

Retro Green Revolution Ltd. Share Holdings

Retro Green Revolution Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
12 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Jan, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
29 Dec, 2022Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares

About Retro Green Revolution Ltd.

Retro Green Revolution Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/09/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01130GJ1990PLC014435 and registration number is 014435. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Commodities - Trading - Tea. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Nimesh B Shah
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Narayan G Machhi
    Director
  • Mrs. Shraddha U Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Retro Green Revolution Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Retro Green Revolution Ltd.?

The market cap of Retro Green Revolution Ltd. is ₹7.10 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Retro Green Revolution Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Retro Green Revolution Ltd. is 16.69 and PB ratio of Retro Green Revolution Ltd. is 0.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Retro Green Revolution Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Retro Green Revolution Ltd. is ₹7.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Retro Green Revolution Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Retro Green Revolution Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Retro Green Revolution Ltd. is ₹17.09 and 52-week low of Retro Green Revolution Ltd. is ₹6.76 as on Sep 01, 2023.

