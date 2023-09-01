What is the Market Cap of Retro Green Revolution Ltd.? The market cap of Retro Green Revolution Ltd. is ₹7.10 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Retro Green Revolution Ltd.? P/E ratio of Retro Green Revolution Ltd. is 16.69 and PB ratio of Retro Green Revolution Ltd. is 0.86 as on .

What is the share price of Retro Green Revolution Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Retro Green Revolution Ltd. is ₹7.86 as on .