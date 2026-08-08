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Retro Green Revolution Share Price

NSE
BSE

RETRO GREEN REVOLUTION

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Retro Green Revolution along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.38 Closed
-2.13₹ -0.03
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Retro Green Revolution Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.35₹1.45
₹1.38
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.95₹4.49
₹1.38
Open Price
₹1.39
Prev. Close
₹1.41
Volume
35,965

Source: Dion Global

Retro Green Revolution Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Retro Green Revolution		-4.83-2.13-16.36-18.82-67.06-45.01-45.23
Crisil		5.5017.0610.83-1.99-11.266.3310.67
Urban Company		10.593.29-2.4516.06-14.37-5.04-3.05
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute		3.79-6.5019.6361.6461.6417.3610.08
National Securities Depository		0.70-2.78-5.38-15.18-26.89-4.27-2.58
International Gemological Institute		0.761.74-2.087.58-0.22-8.85-5.41
Indegene		7.1212.263.8412.34-4.24-1.13-0.68
WeWork India Management		0.702.2139.4728.9920.506.413.80
SIS		3.392.079.6726.0617.39-0.42-1.54
PDS		-0.77-0.0620.103.239.293.795.11
Quess Corp		-6.723.6336.7547.1011.81-9.87-18.45
CMS Info Systems		3.302.02-5.50-15.32-39.12-11.212.80
TeamLease Services		0.65-11.23-7.70-10.99-28.90-19.71-20.31
Bluspring Enterprises		-2.376.3867.0697.7735.9311.096.51
Updater Services		3.6911.6126.8834.14-19.25-9.41-5.76
IIRM Holdings India		-4.706.1153.3247.6171.6891.1077.40
Krystal Integrated Services		0.28-0.73-2.37-2.49-4.73-5.46-3.32
Innovision		-0.37-1.49-13.19-23.82-23.82-8.67-5.30
Majestic Auto		13.8145.3153.0739.0966.4444.2726.63
Qualitek Labs		6.38-4.7131.9630.4347.1131.1517.67

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Retro Green Revolution has declined 67.06% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.26%), Urban Company (-14.37%), Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (61.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Retro Green Revolution has underperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.67%) and Urban Company (-3.05%).

Retro Green Revolution Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Retro Green Revolution Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.451.45
101.441.45
201.431.45
501.481.47
1001.461.56
2001.712.13

Source: Dion Global

Retro Green Revolution Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Retro Green Revolution remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 99.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Retro Green Revolution Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:54 AM IST ISTRetro Green Revoluti - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended 30 June 2026
Jul 23, 2026, 11:20 PM IST ISTRetro Green Revoluti - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 14, 2026, 11:01 PM IST ISTRetro Green Revoluti - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 31, 2026, 01:47 AM IST ISTRetro Green Revoluti - Financial Results For 31.03.2026
May 19, 2026, 11:48 PM IST ISTRetro Green Revoluti - Board Meeting Intimation for Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations AndDisclosure Requirements

Source: Dion Global

About Retro Green Revolution

Retro Green Revolution Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/09/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01130GJ1990PLC014435 and registration number is 014435. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 38.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Sudhir Lavu Kadam
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Darshan Sanjayrao Nimbalkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Akash Popat Pawar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Deepak Prabhakar Donde
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Harshal Sambhaji Bhagwat
    Independent Director

FAQs on Retro Green Revolution Share Price

What is the share price of Retro Green Revolution?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Retro Green Revolution is ₹1.38 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Retro Green Revolution?

The Retro Green Revolution is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Retro Green Revolution?

The market cap of Retro Green Revolution is ₹5.24 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Retro Green Revolution?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Retro Green Revolution are ₹1.45 and ₹1.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Retro Green Revolution?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Retro Green Revolution stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Retro Green Revolution is ₹4.49 and 52-week low of Retro Green Revolution is ₹0.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Retro Green Revolution performed historically in terms of returns?

The Retro Green Revolution has shown returns of -2.13% over the past day, -2.13% for the past month, -16.36% over 3 months, -67.06% over 1 year, -45.01% across 3 years, and -45.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Retro Green Revolution?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Retro Green Revolution are 345.00 and 0.14 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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