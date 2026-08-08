What is the share price of Retro Green Revolution? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Retro Green Revolution is ₹1.38 as on .

What kind of stock is Retro Green Revolution? The Retro Green Revolution is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Retro Green Revolution? The market cap of Retro Green Revolution is ₹5.24 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Retro Green Revolution? Today’s highest and lowest price of Retro Green Revolution are ₹1.45 and ₹1.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Retro Green Revolution? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Retro Green Revolution stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Retro Green Revolution is ₹4.49 and 52-week low of Retro Green Revolution is ₹0.95 as on .

How has the Retro Green Revolution performed historically in terms of returns? The Retro Green Revolution has shown returns of -2.13% over the past day, -2.13% for the past month, -16.36% over 3 months, -67.06% over 1 year, -45.01% across 3 years, and -45.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Retro Green Revolution? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Retro Green Revolution are 345.00 and 0.14 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global