MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|12 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|29 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
Retro Green Revolution Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/09/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01130GJ1990PLC014435 and registration number is 014435. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Commodities - Trading - Tea. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Retro Green Revolution Ltd. is ₹7.10 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Retro Green Revolution Ltd. is 16.69 and PB ratio of Retro Green Revolution Ltd. is 0.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Retro Green Revolution Ltd. is ₹7.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Retro Green Revolution Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Retro Green Revolution Ltd. is ₹17.09 and 52-week low of Retro Green Revolution Ltd. is ₹6.76 as on Sep 01, 2023.