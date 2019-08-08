Retain ‘hold’ on JSW Energy with target price at Rs 72

JSW’s Q1FY20 revenue rose 2% y-o-y aided by higher average realisation (up 6% y-o-y). Net generation fell 4% y-o-y to 5.8 BU owing to lower short-term sales (down 37% y-o-y to 722 MU) at Ratnagiri and Vijaynagar plants.

JSW Energy’s (JSW) Q1FY20 operating performance came in line with expectations. Barring hydro power, which clocked 30% generation growth, thermal plants reported 14% decline, primarily due to lower short-term sales. Management still remains cautious on bidding in the renewable sector. JSW’s current focus remains on: a) further tie up of open capacity via group captives & medium-term PPAs; and 2) organic/inorganic growth opportunities in the sector. Our current estimates capture the organic growth and any inorganic growth remains key trigger for the stock. Maintain ‘HOLD’ with TP of `72.

JSW’s Q1FY20 revenue rose 2% y-o-y aided by higher average realisation (up 6% y-o-y). Net generation fell 4% y-o-y to 5.8 BU owing to lower short-term sales (down 37% y-o-y to 722 MU) at Ratnagiri and Vijaynagar plants. This was compensated by boost in hydro generation (up 29% y-o-y) with higher water availability during the quarter. On hydro assets, management highlighted that FY20 EBITDA, in line with the new CERC norms 2019-24, will be impacted by `0.85 billion due to sharing of efficiency gains (normative O&M — `1.17 billion against `1.97 billion earlier), of which `0.43 billion was recognised in Q1FY20.

According to the management, the recent bid won by JSW of 290 MW at `4.41/Kwh has not been terminated and the company is confident of signing the three-year PPA with states. Current proportion of capacity under long-term (LT) PPA contracts stands at 81.4%. On capex, management indicated that the committed amount for FY20 currently is at `1.5 billion, which is likely to boost FCF beyond `10 billion.

We believe JSW is well positioned to pursue growth opportunities in the generation space given its balance sheet strength and the decision to pull the plug on EV diversification. Management is also cautious on renewable energy opportunities, which could also limit growth. Any acquisition/expansion plans remain a key monitorable. With the current project base we see limited upside from current level. Hence, we maintain ‘HOLD/SP’. The stock is currently trading at EV/EBITDA of 6.3/5.8 on FY20/21E earnings.