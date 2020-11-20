  • MORE MARKET STATS

Retain ‘buy’ on Mindspace REIT with TP of Rs 358

By: |
November 20, 2020 9:21 AM

MREIT’s H1FY21 reported revenue/NOI are 47% and 51% of our FY21E estimates, respectively and we retain our FY21-23E estimates.

MREIT reported H1FY21 revenue and Net Operating Income (NOI) of Rs 7.9 billion and Rs 6.6 billion at a healthy NOI margin of 83.8%.

Mindspace Business Parks (MREIT) delivered a resilient performance in H1FY21 with office rental collections of 99% and revenue/NOI of Rs 7.9/6.6 billion at a healthy NOI margin of 83.8%. The REIT has a stabilised rent-yielding office portfolio spread across Hyderabad, Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune and Chennai. With 89% committed occupancy and in-place rent of just Rs 54/psf/month, we like the company given 16% NOI CAGR over FY20-23E, a resilient leasing cycle for office assets in India’s tier I cities and low leverage of 0.2x net debt/equity which leaves headroom for injection of new assets in the REIT portfolio. We retain our ‘buy’ rating on Mindspace REIT with an unchanged March 2022 DCF based target price of Rs 358/unit. At CMP of Rs 305, we estimate NDCF yield of ~7% over FY22-23E of which over 90% is estimated to consist of tax-free dividends.

MREIT reported H1FY21 revenue and Net Operating Income (NOI) of Rs 7.9 billion and Rs 6.6 billion at a healthy NOI margin of 83.8%. The REIT has reported resilient rental collections of 99% in H1FY21 (in line with other listed peers) and has achieved gross leasing of 1.0 msf during the same period. The only dampener was early exits of 1.0 msf across the REIT’s portfolio (0.7msf for FY21E and 0.3msf for FY22E) which are over and above the expiries of 1.8msf each in FY21-22E. The REIT manager attributes this to tenants relocating to their own campuses (Deloitte and Capgemini). Of the total expiries of 2.5msf in FY21E (including early expiry of 0.7msf), the REIT has re-leased 0.6msf with another 0.8msf of lease renewal discussion at an advanced stage.

Related News

MREIT’s H1FY21 reported revenue/NOI are 47% and 51% of our FY21E estimates, respectively and we retain our FY21-23E estimates.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Retain buy on Mindspace REIT with TP of Rs 358
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Maintain ‘buy’ on Wipro with unchanged TP of Rs 467
2Stocks in focus: Reliance Industries, Gland Pharma, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Infosys
3Share Market LIVE: Sensex opens in the green, Nifty breaches 12,800 levels; L&T, Tata Steel top gainers