Retail lending jumps 21% in Q2

The retail lending business saw a 21% year-on-year (y-o-y) growth during the second quarter of this financial year, led by a 32% y-o-y volume growth in credit card loans. The number of retail loan accounts increased by 28% to over 107 million by the end of September, according to a report published by TransUnion CIBIL. Retail lending includes auto loans, used-car loans, home loans, loans against property (LAP), personal loans, consumer-durable loans, education loans, credit cards and two-wheeler loans. In the absence of corporate loan demand for project finance, banks have resorted to lending to individuals in order to boost interest income.

Mortgages grew by 18% to 12.7 million accounts y-o-y and outstanding mortgage loans amounted to Rs 16.82 lakh crore as on September 2018. The share of housing finance companies in mortgages stood at 50% and the average ticket sizes for state-owned banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and private banks were Rs 18 lakh, Rs 24 lakh and Rs 34 lakh, respectively, according to the report. Auto loans grew by almost 18% y-o-y as lenders increased exposure amid falling delinquencies in the segment. The 90-179 days past due (dpd) ratio fell to 2.8%, a 45 basis point (bps) fall from 3.2% a year ago.

TransUnion CIBIL’s latest report found that consumers in the 30-49 years age group are the mainstay of the retail lending market. In Q2, this age group comprised a majority of the total number of credit-active consumers (56%) and a higher percentage of total balances (60%), overshadowing the shares of all other age groups. Top bankers have affirmed their commitment to retail lending in recent quarters.

“We have been doing really well in the retail banking and digital banking space and return on assets would be at par with the best in the industry,” State Bank of India chairman Rajnish Kumar said after the lender’s Q2 results. He added that banks would rely on retail lending for some more time. “For certain circumstances and the factors, which I believe were not entirely in control of the bank, the problems on the corporate front lasted longer than what was expected and it is an industry-wide problem,” said Kumar.