Retail investors see gold as preferred investment option; these key factors make yellow metal shinier

Indians’ love for gold is not only limited to jewellery but it has taken the shape of a high-yield investment too. Nearly 29 per cent of the retail investors, who had never bought gold, now look forward to buying gold in the future. Financial technology companies, attractive government schemes, and comparatively more product knowledge have made gold as a preferred investment option in the country, said a report by the World Gold Council. Indians have always been obsessed with gold as the country ranks among the top three gold consumers in the world. More than half of the Indian investors hold some part of the gold with them, the WGC report added.

Gold jewellery and gold coins are two of the top five investments held by Indian investors across the board and this trend is continuing from many years. Though investing in gold is an option more sought in urban areas, 21 per cent of urban investors who have never invested in gold, plans to buy gold in the future, while 37 per cent of rural investors would consider buying gold in the future despite never having done so before, the report said.

What’s pulling back India’s gold industry?

Even as the Indian gold industry is growing decently, there are three key issues that are still a roadblock in its success. Lack of trust, education and knowledge, and innovation is pulling back the industry. 61 per cent of those that have never bought gold in the past but would consider buying in the future say that a lack of trust in the product or industry is a barrier to purchase. Somasundaram PR, MD – India, World Gold Council, said in the report. 65 per cent of potential gold investors say they have gaps in their knowledge around gold and as the retail investment market evolves, the gold industry has not evolved, he added.