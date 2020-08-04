Retail interest: Small investors rush to buy stocks

Small investors are thronging to the equity markets, as seen in the rise in retail holdings of BSE 500 companies, to 6.5% at the end of June from 6.2% at the end of March and 5.9% in June 2019.
Small investors are thronging to the equity markets, as seen in the rise in retail holdings of BSE 500 companies, to 6.5% at the end of June from 6.2% at the end of March and 5.9% in June 2019.
The Sensex has rebounded from its March 23 lows to mark its biggest gain in the last 11 years, putting on 18.5% in the June quarter.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.