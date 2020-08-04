Retail interest: Small investors rush to buy stocks

The Sensex has rebounded from its March 23 lows to mark its biggest gain in the last 11 years.

Small investors are thronging to the equity markets, as seen in the rise in retail holdings of BSE 500 companies, to 6.5% at the end of June from 6.2% at the end of March and 5.9% in June 2019.

The Sensex has rebounded from its March 23 lows to mark its biggest gain in the last 11 years, putting on 18.5% in the June quarter.