Retail bond issuances to touch all-time high in FY19, says Icra

Retail bond issuances in FY19 are expected to touch an all-time high, beating the previous record of Rs 42,383 crore in FY14, on the back of heavy issuance from the non-bank finance companies (NBFCs), ratings agency Icra said on Monday.

Retail bond issuances from NBFCs in the first quarter of FY19 are likely to surpass Rs 20,000 crore, which is significantly higher than Rs 4,700 crore in the previous fiscal, Icra said. NBFCs have accounted for around 40% of the retail bond issuances between FY11 and FY18, the balance being tax-free bonds.

“Tighter liquidity conditions, rising bond yields and weak capital position of public sector banks (PSBs) that enjoy a dominant 70% share of bank credit is likely to increase retail bond issuances by NBFCs during FY19,” said Karthik Srinivasan, senior vice president & group head, financial sector ratings, Icra.

Overseas funding is not a viable option for the NBFCs due to hardening global yields and depreciating rupee, which has led to higher hedging premiums. In the case of rupee denominated overseas borrowings, investors would want higher returns to offset the currency risks, Srinivasan added.

Retail bond issuances by NBFCs touched a record high of Rs 29,300 crore in FY17. It was concentrated in the first half of the fiscal before demonetisation when they raised Rs 23,900 crore. After demonetisation, when the liquidity in the system was in excess, the NBFCs shifted back to private placement of debt securities till the end of FY18.