Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-18.48
|-15.36
|-24.31
|-5.49
|-14.93
|267.07
|272.84
|-0.04
|-2.08
|1.68
|-0.20
|7.91
|50.50
|64.44
|1.58
|5.70
|9.37
|-3.58
|-1.46
|57.83
|101.34
|2.66
|4.16
|3.87
|7.65
|28.01
|71.69
|126.14
|1.48
|2.25
|2.15
|6.39
|1.33
|53.08
|79.42
|3.49
|6.53
|6.71
|11.83
|16.92
|114.35
|199.35
|3.17
|7.31
|9.47
|8.89
|16.48
|68.52
|64.40
|-2.08
|-0.96
|4.00
|25.20
|-27.51
|380.26
|524.42
|1.72
|6.11
|23.25
|18.09
|16.07
|115.94
|95.13
|-0.31
|1.40
|-4.67
|17.46
|-19.23
|564.16
|403.17
|8.20
|15.69
|7.40
|13.40
|63.35
|477.41
|563.93
|4.56
|7.01
|14.57
|30.80
|33.35
|39.25
|0.76
|3.55
|12.39
|19.29
|26.51
|55.41
|187.62
|293.22
|4.72
|9.94
|9.03
|42.28
|110.56
|1,356.82
|1,043.95
|7.93
|17.39
|25.04
|80.27
|105.41
|343.67
|132.81
|2.10
|-0.53
|5.34
|35.09
|91.70
|351.26
|300.38
|9.06
|22.20
|53.56
|90.62
|64.01
|212.67
|75.77
|-2.79
|-18.85
|24.65
|46.44
|34.27
|344.70
|2,286.70
|3.96
|8.70
|37.37
|85.50
|130.90
|208.46
|59.42
|5.96
|9.71
|21.73
|60.35
|21.30
|292.48
|178.16
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|29 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
Response Informatics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/12/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1996PLC025871 and registration number is 025871. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Response Informatics Ltd. is ₹24.84 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Response Informatics Ltd. is 39.13 and PB ratio of Response Informatics Ltd. is 4.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Response Informatics Ltd. is ₹33.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Response Informatics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Response Informatics Ltd. is ₹46.20 and 52-week low of Response Informatics Ltd. is ₹24.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.