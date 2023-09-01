Follow Us

RESPONSE INFORMATICS LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹33.22 Closed
-4.98-1.74
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Response Informatics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹33.22₹33.22
₹33.22
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹24.00₹46.20
₹33.22
Open Price
₹33.22
Prev. Close
₹34.96
Volume
50

Response Informatics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R133.22
  • R233.22
  • R333.22
  • Pivot
    33.22
  • S133.22
  • S233.22
  • S333.22

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 534.4137.99
  • 1034.1539.37
  • 2035.0240.27
  • 5037.7839.85
  • 10033.6938.12
  • 20021.1834.41

Response Informatics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-18.48-15.36-24.31-5.49-14.93267.07272.84
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.79-18.8524.6546.4434.27344.702,286.70
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

Response Informatics Ltd. Share Holdings

Response Informatics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
29 Mar, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Jan, 2023Board MeetingOthers

About Response Informatics Ltd.

Response Informatics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/12/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1996PLC025871 and registration number is 025871. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Seetha Raman Subramaniyam
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Bhuvaneswari Seetharaman
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Prakash Babu Kondeti
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Chandra Sekha Pattapurathi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Response Informatics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Response Informatics Ltd.?

The market cap of Response Informatics Ltd. is ₹24.84 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Response Informatics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Response Informatics Ltd. is 39.13 and PB ratio of Response Informatics Ltd. is 4.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Response Informatics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Response Informatics Ltd. is ₹33.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Response Informatics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Response Informatics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Response Informatics Ltd. is ₹46.20 and 52-week low of Response Informatics Ltd. is ₹24.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

