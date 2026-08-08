What is the share price of Response Informatics? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Response Informatics is ₹19.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Response Informatics? The Response Informatics is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Response Informatics? The market cap of Response Informatics is ₹15.56 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Response Informatics? Today’s highest and lowest price of Response Informatics are ₹19.10 and ₹19.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Response Informatics? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Response Informatics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Response Informatics is ₹42.61 and 52-week low of Response Informatics is ₹18.00 as on .

How has the Response Informatics performed historically in terms of returns? The Response Informatics has shown returns of -2.56% over the past day, -3.8% for the past month, -20.8% over 3 months, -42.42% over 1 year, -21.48% across 3 years, and 13.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Response Informatics? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Response Informatics are 7.45 and 0.78 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global