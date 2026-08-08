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Response Informatics Share Price

NSE
BSE

RESPONSE INFORMATICS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Response Informatics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹19.00 Closed
-2.56₹ -0.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Response Informatics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19.00₹19.10
₹19.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹18.00₹42.61
₹19.00
Open Price
₹19.10
Prev. Close
₹19.50
Volume
855

Source: Dion Global

Response Informatics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Response Informatics		2.87-3.80-20.80-29.66-42.42-21.4813.77
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Response Informatics has declined 42.42% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Response Informatics has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Response Informatics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Response Informatics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
518.8519.02
1019.1719.15
2019.6119.56
5021.120.82
10022.6822.74
20026.8726.63

Source: Dion Global

Response Informatics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Response Informatics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 46.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Response Informatics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 10:03 PM IST ISTResponse Informatics - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Date Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (List
Jul 09, 2026, 04:52 PM IST ISTResponse Informatics - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 01:54 AM IST ISTResponse Informatics - Appointment Of Internal Auditor For The Financial Year 2026-27
May 30, 2026, 01:51 AM IST ISTResponse Informatics - Board Meeting Outcome for Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter And Year Ended 31St March 2026.
May 30, 2026, 01:46 AM IST ISTResponse Informatics - Audited Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Response Informatics

Response Informatics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/12/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1996PLC025871 and registration number is 025871. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Seetha Raman Subramaniyam
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Bhuvaneswari Seetharaman
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Prakash Babu Kondeti
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Chandra Sekhar Pattapurathi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Response Informatics Share Price

What is the share price of Response Informatics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Response Informatics is ₹19.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Response Informatics?

The Response Informatics is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Response Informatics?

The market cap of Response Informatics is ₹15.56 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Response Informatics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Response Informatics are ₹19.10 and ₹19.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Response Informatics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Response Informatics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Response Informatics is ₹42.61 and 52-week low of Response Informatics is ₹18.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Response Informatics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Response Informatics has shown returns of -2.56% over the past day, -3.8% for the past month, -20.8% over 3 months, -42.42% over 1 year, -21.48% across 3 years, and 13.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Response Informatics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Response Informatics are 7.45 and 0.78 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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