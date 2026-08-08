Here's the live share price of Response Informatics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Response Informatics
|2.87
|-3.80
|-20.80
|-29.66
|-42.42
|-21.48
|13.77
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Response Informatics has declined 42.42% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Response Informatics has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|18.85
|19.02
|10
|19.17
|19.15
|20
|19.61
|19.56
|50
|21.1
|20.82
|100
|22.68
|22.74
|200
|26.87
|26.63
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Response Informatics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 46.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:03 PM IST IST
|Response Informatics - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Date Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (List
|Jul 09, 2026, 04:52 PM IST IST
|Response Informatics - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 01:54 AM IST IST
|Response Informatics - Appointment Of Internal Auditor For The Financial Year 2026-27
|May 30, 2026, 01:51 AM IST IST
|Response Informatics - Board Meeting Outcome for Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter And Year Ended 31St March 2026.
|May 30, 2026, 01:46 AM IST IST
|Response Informatics - Audited Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March 2026
Source: Dion Global
Response Informatics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/12/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1996PLC025871 and registration number is 025871. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Response Informatics is ₹19.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Response Informatics is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Response Informatics is ₹15.56 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Response Informatics are ₹19.10 and ₹19.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Response Informatics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Response Informatics is ₹42.61 and 52-week low of Response Informatics is ₹18.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Response Informatics has shown returns of -2.56% over the past day, -3.8% for the past month, -20.8% over 3 months, -42.42% over 1 year, -21.48% across 3 years, and 13.77% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Response Informatics are 7.45 and 0.78 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global