Here's the live share price of Resonance Specialties along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Resonance Specialties
|17.98
|27.99
|58.31
|55.57
|63.13
|21.07
|-0.75
|BASF India
|12.20
|15.43
|5.50
|3.95
|-10.97
|16.05
|2.16
|Fine Organic Industries
|6.87
|2.97
|10.44
|14.66
|2.99
|3.47
|11.12
|Elantas Beck India
|32.96
|31.00
|28.39
|42.33
|17.57
|21.72
|27.38
|Alkyl Amines Chemicals
|5.65
|5.27
|9.04
|20.29
|-10.49
|-7.41
|-15.10
|Balaji Amines
|-5.09
|-1.85
|33.12
|75.44
|32.09
|-3.01
|-10.04
|Laxmi Organic Industries
|-1.43
|13.28
|7.44
|15.10
|-4.76
|-13.13
|-8.36
|Foseco India
|5.76
|8.11
|10.96
|15.47
|12.04
|16.65
|28.30
|J G Chemicals
|10.05
|29.65
|30.94
|52.42
|17.01
|44.25
|24.58
|Nitta Gelatin India
|-10.70
|-3.30
|40.84
|104.05
|101.85
|22.11
|43.29
|Citurgia Biochemicals
|0
|-3.87
|17.31
|124.83
|124.83
|31.00
|17.59
|Oriental Aromatics
|3.80
|19.77
|19.97
|27.89
|9.11
|-5.02
|-15.00
|Godavari Biorefineries
|-5.45
|-6.49
|-20.11
|-14.93
|-15.88
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Jyoti Resins & Adhesives
|-3.91
|-10.77
|-5.16
|-15.59
|-35.16
|-17.15
|29.73
|Fairchem Organics
|-3.89
|2.61
|18.96
|20.60
|-13.83
|-10.93
|-17.94
|Indo Amines
|3.64
|3.04
|8.18
|12.79
|-5.13
|2.96
|-0.78
|Valiant Organics
|9.46
|8.42
|-1.29
|6.94
|-17.02
|-18.10
|-27.36
|GFL
|9.28
|11.16
|3.89
|3.30
|-17.79
|-6.75
|-6.46
|Vinyl Chemicals (I)
|-0.43
|-6.41
|-2.36
|6.20
|-14.63
|-20.45
|8.17
|Mangalam Organics
|-6.02
|-13.76
|-17.72
|7.08
|-0.25
|1.48
|-7.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Resonance Specialties has gained 63.13% compared to peers like BASF India (-10.97%), Fine Organic Industries (2.99%), Elantas Beck India (17.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Resonance Specialties has underperformed peers relative to BASF India (2.16%) and Fine Organic Industries (11.12%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|143.65
|152.32
|10
|142.24
|147.6
|20
|137.7
|143.07
|50
|135.15
|134.85
|100
|116.87
|124.73
|200
|107.83
|114.97
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Resonance Specialties remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.55%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 44.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:15 PM IST IST
|Resonance Spec. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 04, 2026, 07:05 PM IST IST
|Resonance Spec. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 04, 2026, 05:45 AM IST IST
|Resonance Spec. - PURCHASE OF MANUFACTURING UNIT FROM KAYGEE LABORATORIES PVT LTD
|Aug 04, 2026, 05:42 AM IST IST
|Resonance Spec. - UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR Q1 FY27
|Aug 04, 2026, 05:38 AM IST IST
|Resonance Spec. - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING 04.08.2026
Source: Dion Global
Resonance Specialties Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/06/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209MH1989PLC051993 and registration number is 051993. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Organic - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 90.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Resonance Specialties is ₹169.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Resonance Specialties is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Resonance Specialties is ₹195.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Resonance Specialties are ₹175.00 and ₹161.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Resonance Specialties stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Resonance Specialties is ₹175.00 and 52-week low of Resonance Specialties is ₹77.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Resonance Specialties has shown returns of -0.29% over the past day, 27.99% for the past month, 58.31% over 3 months, 63.13% over 1 year, 21.07% across 3 years, and -0.75% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Resonance Specialties are 13.50 and 2.67 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.59 per annum.
Source: Dion Global