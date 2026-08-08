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Resonance Specialties Share Price

NSE
BSE

RESONANCE SPECIALTIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Resonance Specialties along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹169.65 Closed
-0.29₹ -0.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Resonance Specialties Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹161.65₹175.00
₹169.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹77.00₹175.00
₹169.65
Open Price
₹175.00
Prev. Close
₹170.15
Volume
90,708

Source: Dion Global

Resonance Specialties Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Resonance Specialties		17.9827.9958.3155.5763.1321.07-0.75
BASF India		12.2015.435.503.95-10.9716.052.16
Fine Organic Industries		6.872.9710.4414.662.993.4711.12
Elantas Beck India		32.9631.0028.3942.3317.5721.7227.38
Alkyl Amines Chemicals		5.655.279.0420.29-10.49-7.41-15.10
Balaji Amines		-5.09-1.8533.1275.4432.09-3.01-10.04
Laxmi Organic Industries		-1.4313.287.4415.10-4.76-13.13-8.36
Foseco India		5.768.1110.9615.4712.0416.6528.30
J G Chemicals		10.0529.6530.9452.4217.0144.2524.58
Nitta Gelatin India		-10.70-3.3040.84104.05101.8522.1143.29
Citurgia Biochemicals		0-3.8717.31124.83124.8331.0017.59
Oriental Aromatics		3.8019.7719.9727.899.11-5.02-15.00
Godavari Biorefineries		-5.45-6.49-20.11-14.93-15.88-10.32-6.32
Jyoti Resins & Adhesives		-3.91-10.77-5.16-15.59-35.16-17.1529.73
Fairchem Organics		-3.892.6118.9620.60-13.83-10.93-17.94
Indo Amines		3.643.048.1812.79-5.132.96-0.78
Valiant Organics		9.468.42-1.296.94-17.02-18.10-27.36
GFL		9.2811.163.893.30-17.79-6.75-6.46
Vinyl Chemicals (I)		-0.43-6.41-2.366.20-14.63-20.458.17
Mangalam Organics		-6.02-13.76-17.727.08-0.251.48-7.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Resonance Specialties has gained 63.13% compared to peers like BASF India (-10.97%), Fine Organic Industries (2.99%), Elantas Beck India (17.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Resonance Specialties has underperformed peers relative to BASF India (2.16%) and Fine Organic Industries (11.12%).

Resonance Specialties Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Resonance Specialties Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5143.65152.32
10142.24147.6
20137.7143.07
50135.15134.85
100116.87124.73
200107.83114.97

Source: Dion Global

Resonance Specialties Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Resonance Specialties remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.55%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 44.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Resonance Specialties Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 09:15 PM IST ISTResonance Spec. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 04, 2026, 07:05 PM IST ISTResonance Spec. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 04, 2026, 05:45 AM IST ISTResonance Spec. - PURCHASE OF MANUFACTURING UNIT FROM KAYGEE LABORATORIES PVT LTD
Aug 04, 2026, 05:42 AM IST ISTResonance Spec. - UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR Q1 FY27
Aug 04, 2026, 05:38 AM IST ISTResonance Spec. - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING 04.08.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Resonance Specialties

Resonance Specialties Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/06/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209MH1989PLC051993 and registration number is 051993. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Organic - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 90.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Raj Kamal Prasad Verma
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Charchit Jain
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Prashant Godha
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Nilesh Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Dhara Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajay Patadia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Resonance Specialties Share Price

What is the share price of Resonance Specialties?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Resonance Specialties is ₹169.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Resonance Specialties?

The Resonance Specialties is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Resonance Specialties?

The market cap of Resonance Specialties is ₹195.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Resonance Specialties?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Resonance Specialties are ₹175.00 and ₹161.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Resonance Specialties?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Resonance Specialties stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Resonance Specialties is ₹175.00 and 52-week low of Resonance Specialties is ₹77.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Resonance Specialties performed historically in terms of returns?

The Resonance Specialties has shown returns of -0.29% over the past day, 27.99% for the past month, 58.31% over 3 months, 63.13% over 1 year, 21.07% across 3 years, and -0.75% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Resonance Specialties?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Resonance Specialties are 13.50 and 2.67 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.59 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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