RESONANCE SPECIALTIES LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Organic - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹91.07 Closed
-3.01-2.83
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Resonance Specialties Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹90.60₹97.90
₹91.07
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹69.80₹167.00
₹91.07
Open Price
₹97.90
Prev. Close
₹93.90
Volume
18,091

Resonance Specialties Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R196.13
  • R2100.67
  • R3103.43
  • Pivot
    93.37
  • S188.83
  • S286.07
  • S381.53

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5139.3488.39
  • 10142.2287.28
  • 20147.5987.66
  • 50155.3987.73
  • 100155.4689.46
  • 200167.0399.94

Resonance Specialties Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.66-8.0311.71-8.17-40.8167.15273.88
6.036.506.533.25-21.0690.72331.48
7.011.670.36-1.15-17.8196.12862.73
4.84-5.143.9712.91-20.0277.4134.26
13.5210.6816.8414.45-9.5481.6581.65
4.711.245.351.63-36.00166.30287.32
-1.586.0422.4842.6065.98192.17247.71
-0.1811.146.3229.763.303.303.30
3.468.7627.3054.4398.48191.94115.90
5.302.588.5719.7911.582,188.645,722.20
6.46-5.96-14.0319.77-43.5375.6975.69
9.10-7.46-18.6123.42-16.53-62.55-15.74
-0.61-12.8010.8712.25-23.1730.3677.95
-4.9717.5350.8843.1121.35-39.71-39.71
2.9651.5248.4737.4516.13-9.19-90.00
10.34-3.381.1031.84-12.65382.71380.02
6.150.85-2.7922.27-22.25272.60121.43
0.8916.918.3338.6888.66470.80443.22
4.544.3325.2574.8196.84333.23703.62
0.92-5.77-5.6610.47-15.13607.97614.03

Resonance Specialties Ltd. Share Holdings

Resonance Specialties Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Resonance Specialties Ltd.

Resonance Specialties Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/06/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209MH1989PLC051993 and registration number is 051993. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Organic - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 74.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Ms. Archana Yadav
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ashish Katariya
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Dwarika Agarwal
    Director - Finance & CFO
  • Mr. Prashant Godha
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Raj Kamal Prasad Verma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajay Patadia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Resonance Specialties Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Resonance Specialties Ltd.?

The market cap of Resonance Specialties Ltd. is ₹105.13 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Resonance Specialties Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Resonance Specialties Ltd. is 24.11 and PB ratio of Resonance Specialties Ltd. is 2.1 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Resonance Specialties Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Resonance Specialties Ltd. is ₹91.07 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Resonance Specialties Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Resonance Specialties Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Resonance Specialties Ltd. is ₹167.00 and 52-week low of Resonance Specialties Ltd. is ₹69.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

