What is the share price of Resonance Specialties? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Resonance Specialties is ₹169.65 as on .

What kind of stock is Resonance Specialties? The Resonance Specialties is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Resonance Specialties? The market cap of Resonance Specialties is ₹195.84 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Resonance Specialties? Today’s highest and lowest price of Resonance Specialties are ₹175.00 and ₹161.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Resonance Specialties? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Resonance Specialties stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Resonance Specialties is ₹175.00 and 52-week low of Resonance Specialties is ₹77.00 as on .

How has the Resonance Specialties performed historically in terms of returns? The Resonance Specialties has shown returns of -0.29% over the past day, 27.99% for the past month, 58.31% over 3 months, 63.13% over 1 year, 21.07% across 3 years, and -0.75% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Resonance Specialties? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Resonance Specialties are 13.50 and 2.67 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.59 per annum.

Source: Dion Global