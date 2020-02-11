Resolve deadlock over benefits for garment of made-up exporters, says FEIO

Exporters of these products were surprised to see the gazette notification from MoT dated January 14, 2020

The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), the apex trade promotion body, has sought an intervention to resolve the deadlock over export benefits for the garment and made-ups exporters. Highlighting the acute liquidity problem faced by apparel and made-ups exporters, particularly those in MSME, Sharad Kumar Saraf, president, FIEO, said the Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies (RoSCTL) scheme was not implemented in entire 2019 and Merchandise Exports from India Scheme (MEIS) also stopped from August 1, 2019 for apparel and made-ups sectors.

This is a fatal blow to the apparels and made-ups industry, which is one of the largest employment generation industry particularly supporting the women workers. Huge funds of exporters are now blocked under this scheme for no fault of theirs, FIEO said in a statement. According to him, no funds have been disbursed since the announcement of RoSCTL scheme from March 7, 2019 and MEIS from August 1, 2019. This amount itself is nearly `6,000 crore. Most of the apparel exporters are from MSME sector and some of them are already in the process of closure and default.

Exporters of these products were surprised to see the gazette notification from MoT dated January 14, 2020 announcing one time additional ad-hoc incentive of 1% to offset difference between rebate of state levies (RoSL) & MEIS and RoSCTL from March 7, 2019 to December 31, 2019. This is completely contradictory to what was already announced by the government and factored by the industry to maintain their competitiveness in view of fierce competition. Many of them have paid statutory taxes also on RoSTL and MEIS benefits, the FIEO president pointed out.