Reprieve for US stocks hits wall on Amazon, Alphabet earnings

Contracts on the Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.7 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively. (Reuters)

The reprieve for US stocks is looking short. December contracts on the S&P 500 Index fell 0.5 percent as of 9:03 a.m. in Tokyo after the underlying gauge rallied from a six-day slide as a technical indicator suggested the benchmark was oversold. Contracts on the Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.7 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.

A better indicator of sentiment, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF fell as much as 1.4 percent in post-market trading after Amazon.com Inc. gave a disappointing revenue forecast for the holiday period, and Alphabet Inc. said bigger payouts to distributors plus lower ad fees are putting a damper on revenue growth. An ETF tracking the Nasdaq index dropped as much as 2.7 percent.

Read More: All the News Is Bad News as Stocks ‘Flip the Switch’ on Earnings

Profit results at two of the world’s largest tech companies is a continuation of a mixed U.S. corporate earnings season after strong results from Twitter Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Tesla Inc. Caterpillar Inc., a bellwether of global growth, was punished by investors after repeating its warnings of rising costs due to higher steel prices and U.S. tariffs.

“This earnings season has thrown up concerns of earnings into 2019,” said Kyle Rodda, a Melbourne-based market analyst at IG. That’s turned the sell-off on bond yields into “something a little bit more severe as markets adjust their expectations for future earnings.”

Triggered by rising Treasury yields on the prospect of tighter Federal Reserve policy, the S&P 500 Index has tumbled 7.2 percent this month as the VIX Index, a measure of volatility, has doubled. Weak housing data fueled anxiety that rising prices will crimp economic growth as investors come to terms with what many see as a new regime of higher bond yields, slowing profit growth and persistent political tensions at home and abroad.

And stocks have further to fall, according to closely watched Wall Street analysts. Options trading to breadth, indications of panic that usually exhaust sellers have been largely missing during this month’s sell-off, Chris Verrone, head of technical analysis at Strategas Research Partners, wrote in a note to clients.

Jeff deGraaf, Renaissance Macro Research’s co-founder, shared the caution, predicting that the S&P 500 Index will fall another 5 percent and revisit its 2018 lows as its still too soon to anticipate a meaningful low. “We’d rather exert patience and await a high probability event than exhibit capriciousness and get too cute,” he wrote in a note to clients.