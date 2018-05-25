Repco Home Fin net up 12% at Rs 57cr

Repco Home Finance has registered a 12% rise in its net profit at Rs 56.62 crore for the fourth quarter of FY18 as compared to Rs50.59 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. Total income of the company stood at Rs 283.33 crore, as against Rs 273.66 crore, registering a growth of 3.5%.

In a statement, the company said that net interest margin and interest spread expanded to 4.8% and 3.4%, respectively, driven by steady pricing and cost of funds improvement. Repco Home’s net interest income grew 13% to Rs 116.4 crore while loans sanctioned surged to Rs 922.5 crore, registering a growth of 32%. Loans disbursed surged to Rs 848.7 crore, reporting a growth of 28%.

While the overall loan book rose 10% to Rs 9,856.8 crore at the end of March 2018, individual home loan book increased 13%. Loans to the self-employed segment accounted for 57.1% of the outstanding loan book and loans against property accounted for 18.6% of the same.

Commenting on company performance, R Varadarajan, managing director, Repco Home Finance, said : “Q4FY18 proceeded on expected lines and Q4 financial results reflect the results of our efforts to de-risk the balance sheet while maintaining margins and return ratios. On the one hand, we reported expansion in margins, and on the other hand, we de-risked the asset book by tilting it more towards home loans to salaried customer segment. Going forward, accelerating the pace of asset book growth, maintaining an optimal balance in the asset book composition/mix and further improving the asset quality will form the bedrock of our efforts.”

The gross non-performing assets (GNPA) improved sequentially from 3.7% in December 2017 to 2.87% at the end of March 2018. Net NPA stood at 1.29%. The provision coverage ratio improved to 55.6% from 47.3% last year.

The capital adequacy ratio stood provisionally at 23.04%, comprising entirely of tier-1 capital, which stood at Rs 1,253.5 crore.