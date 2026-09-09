Rentomojo Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/04/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72200KA2012PLC063551 and registration number is 063551. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 386.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.