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Rentomojo Share Price

Sector
Information Technology

Rentomojo has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 9, 2026 and will close on Sep 11, 2026. The price band has been set at 384.00-404.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Rentomojo Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Rentomojo Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tata Consultancy Services		-4.79-7.024.84-10.76-25.29-13.14-9.78
Infosys		-6.4-8.54-8.89-17.72-24.49-9.7-8.57
HCL Technologies		-5.51-5.9110.92-6.01-8.980.391.44
Wipro		-5.61-7.55-5.64-13.71-29.28-7.26-12.33
Tech Mahindra		-4.82-4.943.716.676.737.271.77
LTM		-4.22-7.6111.372.61-12.95-6.84-3.88
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		3.080.982.8330.8448.6614.138.25
Oracle Financial Services Software		-3.34-0.9320.7575.4941.9239.4120.12
Persistent Systems		-4.141.579.7716.2410.9623.0326.28
Coforge		-1.967.7337.2266.8817.320.6613.68
Mphasis		-6.01-6.10.97.65-15.5-1.53-4.46
Tata Technologies		-2.02-9.172.4241.0517.74-15.28-9.47
Hexaware Technologies		-5.85-9.02-0.2713.77-28.45-12.05-7.41
Tata Elxsi		-4.01-8.3-17.94-18.86-36.16-22.03-6.42
Pine Labs		6.044.718.77-3-32.42-12.25-7.54
TBO Tek		-1.625.7742.542.397.366.413.8
KPIT Technologies		-4.75-10.5-25.59-18.42-54.34-21.5611.25
ESDS Software Solution		43.9943.9943.9943.9943.9912.927.56
Sigma Advanced Systems		-0.4210.486.52409.71417.34150.15109.08

Source: Dion Global

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About Rentomojo

Rentomojo Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/04/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72200KA2012PLC063551 and registration number is 063551. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 386.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Geetansh Bamania
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ketan Krishna
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Prashanth Prakash
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Dr. Niddodi Subrao Rajan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Deepali Nair
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Sandesh Kirkire
    Independent Director

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