Rentomojo has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 9, 2026 and will close on Sep 11, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹384.00-404.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|-4.79
|-7.02
|4.84
|-10.76
|-25.29
|-13.14
|-9.78
|Infosys
|-6.4
|-8.54
|-8.89
|-17.72
|-24.49
|-9.7
|-8.57
|HCL Technologies
|-5.51
|-5.91
|10.92
|-6.01
|-8.98
|0.39
|1.44
|Wipro
|-5.61
|-7.55
|-5.64
|-13.71
|-29.28
|-7.26
|-12.33
|Tech Mahindra
|-4.82
|-4.94
|3.7
|16.67
|6.73
|7.27
|1.77
|LTM
|-4.22
|-7.61
|11.37
|2.61
|-12.95
|-6.84
|-3.88
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|3.08
|0.98
|2.83
|30.84
|48.66
|14.13
|8.25
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|-3.34
|-0.93
|20.75
|75.49
|41.92
|39.41
|20.12
|Persistent Systems
|-4.14
|1.57
|9.77
|16.24
|10.96
|23.03
|26.28
|Coforge
|-1.96
|7.73
|37.22
|66.88
|17.3
|20.66
|13.68
|Mphasis
|-6.01
|-6.1
|0.9
|7.65
|-15.5
|-1.53
|-4.46
|Tata Technologies
|-2.02
|-9.17
|2.42
|41.05
|17.74
|-15.28
|-9.47
|Hexaware Technologies
|-5.85
|-9.02
|-0.27
|13.77
|-28.45
|-12.05
|-7.41
|Tata Elxsi
|-4.01
|-8.3
|-17.94
|-18.86
|-36.16
|-22.03
|-6.42
|Pine Labs
|6.04
|4.7
|18.77
|-3
|-32.42
|-12.25
|-7.54
|TBO Tek
|-1.62
|5.77
|42.5
|42.39
|7.36
|6.41
|3.8
|KPIT Technologies
|-4.75
|-10.5
|-25.59
|-18.42
|-54.34
|-21.56
|11.25
|ESDS Software Solution
|43.99
|43.99
|43.99
|43.99
|43.99
|12.92
|7.56
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|-0.42
|10.4
|86.52
|409.71
|417.34
|150.15
|109.08
Source: Dion Global
Rentomojo Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/04/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72200KA2012PLC063551 and registration number is 063551. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 386.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global