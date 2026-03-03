Here's the live share price of Renol Polychem along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Renol Polychem has gained 6.98% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 40.10%.
Renol Polychem’s current P/E of 30.75x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Renol Polychem
|-3.15
|-6.68
|-4.80
|91.18
|40.10
|11.90
|6.98
|Sudarshan Chemical Industries
|-3.23
|-8.11
|-15.31
|-39.84
|3.36
|31.27
|8.39
|Kiri Industries
|-4.71
|-10.42
|-29.35
|-18.49
|-16.56
|9.05
|-1.69
|Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients
|0.38
|-5.93
|-9.37
|-20.96
|-28.44
|-4.18
|16.16
|Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers
|1.04
|-11.99
|-21.88
|-5.50
|4.97
|22.60
|17.53
|Sudarshan Colorants India
|-4.26
|-14.42
|-23.70
|-44.03
|-41.21
|1.77
|-3.61
|Bhageria Industries
|-2.33
|-8.42
|-16.18
|-23.16
|3.34
|5.79
|-2.02
|Bodal Chemicals
|-1.32
|-12.54
|-11.54
|-29.48
|-11.86
|-10.08
|-12.20
|Sadhana Nitro Chem
|-17.62
|13.35
|5.27
|-28.63
|-71.00
|-56.38
|-39.21
|Dynemic Products
|-0.09
|0.65
|-18.86
|-39.40
|-18.08
|-7.27
|-13.78
|Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem
|-20.34
|-24.84
|-38.86
|-51.69
|-35.03
|-28.00
|-17.89
|Asahi Songwon Colors
|2.43
|-2.06
|-14.41
|-28.91
|-22.58
|5.36
|-4.60
|Poddar Pigments
|-1.04
|-4.87
|-8.56
|-10.52
|-19.88
|-3.96
|2.64
|Ducol Organics & Colours
|-1.77
|-6.86
|-29.11
|-18.57
|19.81
|3.95
|1.66
|AksharChem (India)
|-6.06
|-7.65
|-18.38
|-24.99
|-3.99
|-2.98
|-4.27
|Silkflex Polymers (India)
|9.94
|37.78
|51.71
|65.94
|145.83
|31.26
|17.73
|Ishan Dyes and Chemicals
|-4.68
|-4.60
|-13.83
|-5.05
|39.45
|11.72
|6.88
|Mahickra Chemicals
|1.81
|8.79
|28.58
|25.83
|75.26
|25.50
|19.67
|Hindprakash Industries
|-3.39
|-5.55
|-7.44
|-6.41
|-3.37
|11.46
|21.16
|Siddhika Coatings
|-3.81
|2.69
|-7.76
|5.73
|29.95
|36.74
|47.97
Over the last one year, Renol Polychem has gained 40.10% compared to peers like Sudarshan Chemical Industries (3.36%), Kiri Industries (-16.56%), Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients (-28.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Renol Polychem has outperformed peers relative to Sudarshan Chemical Industries (8.39%) and Kiri Industries (-1.69%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|144.68
|143.3
|10
|144.59
|144.16
|20
|146.02
|145.15
|50
|146.12
|143.17
|100
|132.02
|127.43
|200
|79.02
|0
In the latest quarter, Renol Polychem saw a drop in promoter holding to 48.16%, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 51.84% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Renol Polychem fact sheet for more information
Renol Polychem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/04/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U22209GJ2024PLC147599 and registration number is 147599. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Dyes & Pigments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 62.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Renol Polychem is ₹139.75 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Renol Polychem is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Renol Polychem is ₹159.29 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Renol Polychem are ₹142.80 and ₹137.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Renol Polychem stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Renol Polychem is ₹158.00 and 52-week low of Renol Polychem is ₹69.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Renol Polychem has shown returns of -0.89% over the past day, -4.93% for the past month, -3.62% over 3 months, 40.1% over 1 year, 11.9% across 3 years, and 6.98% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Renol Polychem are 30.75 and 3.80 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.