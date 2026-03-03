Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Renol Polychem Share Price

NSE
BSE

RENOL POLYCHEM

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Paints and Pigments

Here's the live share price of Renol Polychem along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹139.75 Closed
-0.89₹ -1.25
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Renol Polychem Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹137.50₹142.80
₹139.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹69.00₹158.00
₹139.75
Open Price
₹142.80
Prev. Close
₹141.00
Volume
15,600

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Renol Polychem has gained 6.98% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 40.10%.

Renol Polychem’s current P/E of 30.75x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Renol Polychem Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Renol Polychem		-3.15-6.68-4.8091.1840.1011.906.98
Sudarshan Chemical Industries		-3.23-8.11-15.31-39.843.3631.278.39
Kiri Industries		-4.71-10.42-29.35-18.49-16.569.05-1.69
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients		0.38-5.93-9.37-20.96-28.44-4.1816.16
Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers		1.04-11.99-21.88-5.504.9722.6017.53
Sudarshan Colorants India		-4.26-14.42-23.70-44.03-41.211.77-3.61
Bhageria Industries		-2.33-8.42-16.18-23.163.345.79-2.02
Bodal Chemicals		-1.32-12.54-11.54-29.48-11.86-10.08-12.20
Sadhana Nitro Chem		-17.6213.355.27-28.63-71.00-56.38-39.21
Dynemic Products		-0.090.65-18.86-39.40-18.08-7.27-13.78
Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem		-20.34-24.84-38.86-51.69-35.03-28.00-17.89
Asahi Songwon Colors		2.43-2.06-14.41-28.91-22.585.36-4.60
Poddar Pigments		-1.04-4.87-8.56-10.52-19.88-3.962.64
Ducol Organics & Colours		-1.77-6.86-29.11-18.5719.813.951.66
AksharChem (India)		-6.06-7.65-18.38-24.99-3.99-2.98-4.27
Silkflex Polymers (India)		9.9437.7851.7165.94145.8331.2617.73
Ishan Dyes and Chemicals		-4.68-4.60-13.83-5.0539.4511.726.88
Mahickra Chemicals		1.818.7928.5825.8375.2625.5019.67
Hindprakash Industries		-3.39-5.55-7.44-6.41-3.3711.4621.16
Siddhika Coatings		-3.812.69-7.765.7329.9536.7447.97

Over the last one year, Renol Polychem has gained 40.10% compared to peers like Sudarshan Chemical Industries (3.36%), Kiri Industries (-16.56%), Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients (-28.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Renol Polychem has outperformed peers relative to Sudarshan Chemical Industries (8.39%) and Kiri Industries (-1.69%).

Renol Polychem Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Renol Polychem Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5144.68143.3
10144.59144.16
20146.02145.15
50146.12143.17
100132.02127.43
20079.020

Renol Polychem Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Renol Polychem saw a drop in promoter holding to 48.16%, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 51.84% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Renol Polychem Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Renol Polychem fact sheet for more information

About Renol Polychem

Renol Polychem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/04/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U22209GJ2024PLC147599 and registration number is 147599. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Dyes & Pigments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 62.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Bhaveshbhai Mansukhbhai Harsoda
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Naitik Bhaveshbhai Harsoda
    Director
  • Ms. Anjali Hukambhai Jeshani
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Anandbhai Nalinbhai Pathak
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Nikita Gaurav Tank
    Independent Director

FAQs on Renol Polychem Share Price

What is the share price of Renol Polychem?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Renol Polychem is ₹139.75 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Renol Polychem?

The Renol Polychem is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Renol Polychem?

The market cap of Renol Polychem is ₹159.29 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Renol Polychem?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Renol Polychem are ₹142.80 and ₹137.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Renol Polychem?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Renol Polychem stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Renol Polychem is ₹158.00 and 52-week low of Renol Polychem is ₹69.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Renol Polychem performed historically in terms of returns?

The Renol Polychem has shown returns of -0.89% over the past day, -4.93% for the past month, -3.62% over 3 months, 40.1% over 1 year, 11.9% across 3 years, and 6.98% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Renol Polychem?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Renol Polychem are 30.75 and 3.80 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Renol Polychem News

More Renol Polychem News
icon
Market Pulse