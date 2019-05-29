ReNew Power to raise $350 million in bonds

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 29, 2019 4:27:31 AM

The company has expanded considerably over the last two years both by way of own developments and acquisitions leading to huge amount of debt.

renew power, bonds, marketsReNew Power has around 4,000 MW of operational capacity of wind and solar power projects and a project pipeline of 2,400 MW.

ReNew Power Ventures, a renewable independent power producer, plans to raise $350 million in dollar-denominated bonds to refinance its existing debt. The company is currently conducting roadshows in Europe, people close to the development told FE.

The company has a total debt of Rs 23,845 crore as on March 31, 2018 at consolidated level with significant maturities in FY21 and FY22. The bonds will have a tenure of three years and will be issued by Mauritius-incorporated special purpose vehicle Zeus Energy Holdings, sources said.

The new fund raising plan comes close on the heels of ReNew raising $375 million in green bonds in March to refinance external commercial borrowings and for capital expenditure in green projects.

Another $475 million was raised in February 2017. The previous bonds had a coupon rate of 6% and 6.75%, respectively. “The $350 million bond is likely to be priced below 10% including the hedging cost,” sources said. Barclays, Goldman Sachs (Asia), HSBC, JPMorgan are the book running lead managers for the deal, the sources said.

When contacted, ReNew Power CMD Sumant Sinha did not respond to messages sent to him. However, in his March press release, he said: “Our history of financial prudence, investing in high-quality assets and creating value for all our stakeholders has enabled us to regularly raise funds to fuel our rapid growth. We are happy that our bond offering received such an enthusiastic response, especially when the renewables sector is facing challenges in raising capital.”

ReNew Power has around 4,000 MW of operational capacity of wind and solar power projects and a project pipeline of 2,400 MW. The company has 485 MW of the wind-power assets, with the rest held by various special purpose vehicles.

The company has expanded considerably over the last two years both by way of own developments and acquisitions leading to huge amount of debt. Although, the company has raised significant amount of equity from promoters during the said period, Gearing remains high at 3.75x as on March 31, 2018, according to rating agencies.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. ReNew Power to raise $350 million in bonds
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition