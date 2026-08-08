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Remus Pharmaceuticals Share Price

NSE
BSE

REMUS PHARMACEUTICALS

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Remus Pharmaceuticals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹842.25 Closed
3.91₹ 31.70
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:59 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Remus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹818.00₹860.00
₹842.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹580.00₹952.00
₹842.25
Open Price
₹818.00
Prev. Close
₹810.55
Volume
87,500

Source: Dion Global

Remus Pharmaceuticals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Remus Pharmaceuticals		16.987.9812.7719.12-0.8015.0630.26
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.292.196.0314.1021.6818.7719.78
Divi's Laboratories		2.7222.2023.4635.3634.9628.3811.02
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-3.881.3912.8723.1936.9033.8926.22
Cipla		-0.640.837.459.04-1.826.169.77
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.12-3.3718.4920.6617.9719.3613.72
Lupin		-2.13-5.09-3.937.5921.5729.7815.83
Mankind Pharma		-0.55-2.833.4017.97-3.2210.8411.54
Laurus Labs		1.5524.8352.8687.14120.0266.4221.27
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.08-13.48-10.37-8.11-2.401.343.99
Aurobindo Pharma		4.924.7312.1337.7455.0124.0613.31
Biocon		0.154.7811.5414.0117.0617.712.21
Alkem Laboratories		-2.29-0.840.53-2.2715.3510.809.84
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.020.63-3.9015.4310.4940.8331.00
Abbott India		0.134.154.251.29-14.935.129.72
Anthem Biosciences		3.939.707.9024.6112.194.812.86
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.108.034.773.32-2.9122.949.78
Ipca Laboratories		-0.69-3.2011.2619.5524.7423.128.65
Ajanta Pharma		0.695.2713.3421.9233.2225.9618.00
Gland Pharma		3.922.0039.0538.0032.8524.66-8.46

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Remus Pharmaceuticals has declined 0.80% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.68%), Divi's Laboratories (34.96%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (36.90%). From a 5 year perspective, Remus Pharmaceuticals has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.78%) and Divi's Laboratories (11.02%).

Remus Pharmaceuticals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Remus Pharmaceuticals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5727.46758.38
10727.7746.8
20734.06743.06
50741.46739.61
100710.25730.04
200705.32747.96

Source: Dion Global

Remus Pharmaceuticals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Remus Pharmaceuticals saw a rise in promoter holding to 71.88%, while DII stake increased to 0.83%, FII holding rose to 5.28%, and public shareholding moved down to 22.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Remus Pharmaceuticals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Remus Pharmaceuticals fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Remus Pharmaceuticals

Remus Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/09/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24232GJ2015PLC084536 and registration number is 084536. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 93.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Swapnil Jatinbhai Shah
    Chairman&Non WholeTimeDirector
  • Mr. Arpit Deepakkumar Shah
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Roma Vinodbhai Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Anar Swapnil Shah
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Balwant Purohit
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sanjana Sanjeev Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vishrut Chandramauli Pathak
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Remus Pharmaceuticals Share Price

What is the share price of Remus Pharmaceuticals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Remus Pharmaceuticals is ₹842.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Remus Pharmaceuticals?

The Remus Pharmaceuticals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Remus Pharmaceuticals?

The market cap of Remus Pharmaceuticals is ₹992.51 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Remus Pharmaceuticals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Remus Pharmaceuticals are ₹860.00 and ₹818.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Remus Pharmaceuticals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Remus Pharmaceuticals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Remus Pharmaceuticals is ₹952.00 and 52-week low of Remus Pharmaceuticals is ₹580.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Remus Pharmaceuticals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Remus Pharmaceuticals has shown returns of 3.91% over the past day, 7.98% for the past month, 12.77% over 3 months, -0.8% over 1 year, 15.06% across 3 years, and 30.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Remus Pharmaceuticals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Remus Pharmaceuticals are 21.50 and 2.83 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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