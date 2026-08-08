Here's the live share price of Remus Pharmaceuticals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Remus Pharmaceuticals
|16.98
|7.98
|12.77
|19.12
|-0.80
|15.06
|30.26
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.29
|2.19
|6.03
|14.10
|21.68
|18.77
|19.78
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.72
|22.20
|23.46
|35.36
|34.96
|28.38
|11.02
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-3.88
|1.39
|12.87
|23.19
|36.90
|33.89
|26.22
|Cipla
|-0.64
|0.83
|7.45
|9.04
|-1.82
|6.16
|9.77
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.12
|-3.37
|18.49
|20.66
|17.97
|19.36
|13.72
|Lupin
|-2.13
|-5.09
|-3.93
|7.59
|21.57
|29.78
|15.83
|Mankind Pharma
|-0.55
|-2.83
|3.40
|17.97
|-3.22
|10.84
|11.54
|Laurus Labs
|1.55
|24.83
|52.86
|87.14
|120.02
|66.42
|21.27
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.08
|-13.48
|-10.37
|-8.11
|-2.40
|1.34
|3.99
|Aurobindo Pharma
|4.92
|4.73
|12.13
|37.74
|55.01
|24.06
|13.31
|Biocon
|0.15
|4.78
|11.54
|14.01
|17.06
|17.71
|2.21
|Alkem Laboratories
|-2.29
|-0.84
|0.53
|-2.27
|15.35
|10.80
|9.84
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.02
|0.63
|-3.90
|15.43
|10.49
|40.83
|31.00
|Abbott India
|0.13
|4.15
|4.25
|1.29
|-14.93
|5.12
|9.72
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.93
|9.70
|7.90
|24.61
|12.19
|4.81
|2.86
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.10
|8.03
|4.77
|3.32
|-2.91
|22.94
|9.78
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.69
|-3.20
|11.26
|19.55
|24.74
|23.12
|8.65
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.69
|5.27
|13.34
|21.92
|33.22
|25.96
|18.00
|Gland Pharma
|3.92
|2.00
|39.05
|38.00
|32.85
|24.66
|-8.46
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Remus Pharmaceuticals has declined 0.80% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.68%), Divi's Laboratories (34.96%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (36.90%). From a 5 year perspective, Remus Pharmaceuticals has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.78%) and Divi's Laboratories (11.02%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|727.46
|758.38
|10
|727.7
|746.8
|20
|734.06
|743.06
|50
|741.46
|739.61
|100
|710.25
|730.04
|200
|705.32
|747.96
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Remus Pharmaceuticals saw a rise in promoter holding to 71.88%, while DII stake increased to 0.83%, FII holding rose to 5.28%, and public shareholding moved down to 22.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Remus Pharmaceuticals fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Remus Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/09/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24232GJ2015PLC084536 and registration number is 084536. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 93.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Remus Pharmaceuticals is ₹842.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Remus Pharmaceuticals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Remus Pharmaceuticals is ₹992.51 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Remus Pharmaceuticals are ₹860.00 and ₹818.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Remus Pharmaceuticals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Remus Pharmaceuticals is ₹952.00 and 52-week low of Remus Pharmaceuticals is ₹580.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Remus Pharmaceuticals has shown returns of 3.91% over the past day, 7.98% for the past month, 12.77% over 3 months, -0.8% over 1 year, 15.06% across 3 years, and 30.26% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Remus Pharmaceuticals are 21.50 and 2.83 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global