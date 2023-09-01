Follow Us

Remus Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

REMUS PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | NSE
₹4,163.15 Closed
-3.63-156.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Remus Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4,104.00₹4,373.00
₹4,163.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,711.25₹4,905.00
₹4,163.15
Open Price
₹4,320.00
Prev. Close
₹4,320.00
Volume
7,500

Remus Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14,283.33
  • R24,462.67
  • R34,552.33
  • Pivot
    4,193.67
  • S14,014.33
  • S23,924.67
  • S33,745.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5359.364,409.29
  • 10179.684,442.83
  • 2089.844,372.6
  • 5035.943,854.76
  • 10017.970
  • 2008.980

Remus Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-9.14-7.4197.32128.41128.41128.41128.41
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14

Remus Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Share Holdings

About Remus Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Pharmaceuticals

Management

  • Mr. Arpit Deepakkumar Shah
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Roma Vinodbhai Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Anar Swapnil Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vishrut Chandramauli Pathak
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Balwant Purohit
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sanjana Sanjeev Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Remus Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Remus Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

The market cap of Remus Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹613.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Remus Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Remus Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Remus Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 88.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Remus Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Remus Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹4,163.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Remus Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Remus Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Remus Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹4,905.00 and 52-week low of Remus Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹1,711.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

