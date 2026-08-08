What is the share price of Remus Pharmaceuticals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Remus Pharmaceuticals is ₹842.25 as on .

What kind of stock is Remus Pharmaceuticals? The Remus Pharmaceuticals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Remus Pharmaceuticals? The market cap of Remus Pharmaceuticals is ₹992.51 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Remus Pharmaceuticals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Remus Pharmaceuticals are ₹860.00 and ₹818.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Remus Pharmaceuticals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Remus Pharmaceuticals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Remus Pharmaceuticals is ₹952.00 and 52-week low of Remus Pharmaceuticals is ₹580.00 as on .

How has the Remus Pharmaceuticals performed historically in terms of returns? The Remus Pharmaceuticals has shown returns of 3.91% over the past day, 7.98% for the past month, 12.77% over 3 months, -0.8% over 1 year, 15.06% across 3 years, and 30.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Remus Pharmaceuticals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Remus Pharmaceuticals are 21.50 and 2.83 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global