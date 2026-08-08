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Remsons Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

REMSONS INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Auto Ancillaries

Here's the live share price of Remsons Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹89.81 Closed
0.98₹ 0.87
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Remsons Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹88.08₹93.90
₹89.81
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹75.36₹152.40
₹89.81
Open Price
₹93.90
Prev. Close
₹88.94
Volume
16,432

Source: Dion Global

Remsons Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Remsons Industries		7.534.81-22.07-25.75-22.416.8114.32
Jamna Auto Industries		10.416.9810.377.1462.249.2310.62
Frontier Springs		4.28-2.36-11.05-0.72-13.8781.4872.36
Auto Pins (India)		-22.58-43.03-45.17-15.86-49.7511.131.24

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Remsons Industries has declined 22.41% compared to peers like Jamna Auto Industries (62.24%), Frontier Springs (-13.87%), Auto Pins (India) (-49.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Remsons Industries has underperformed peers relative to Jamna Auto Industries (10.62%) and Frontier Springs (72.36%).

Remsons Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Remsons Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
581.8783.67
1080.8282.46
2080.6681.99
5084.185.22
10091.991.81
200106.46102.31

Source: Dion Global

Remsons Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Remsons Industries saw a drop in promoter holding to 62.82%, while DII stake decreased to 1.08%, FII holding rose to 2.79%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.30% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Remsons Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 10:48 PM IST ISTRemsons Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 03, 2026, 10:46 PM IST ISTRemsons Industries - Disclosure Pursuant To The Provisions Of Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure"r
Jul 27, 2026, 10:07 PM IST ISTRemsons Industries - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations
Jul 27, 2026, 06:33 PM IST ISTRemsons Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 23, 2026, 08:23 PM IST ISTRemsons Industries - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations

Source: Dion Global

About Remsons Industries

Remsons Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/05/1971 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1971PLC015141 and registration number is 015141. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 331.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Krishna Kejriwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Chand Kejriwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rahul Kejriwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shishir Vasant Dalal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Visalakshi Sridhar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Agrawal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suresh Ramarao
    Independent Director

FAQs on Remsons Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Remsons Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Remsons Industries is ₹89.81 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Remsons Industries?

The Remsons Industries is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Remsons Industries?

The market cap of Remsons Industries is ₹313.25 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Remsons Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Remsons Industries are ₹93.90 and ₹88.08.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Remsons Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Remsons Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Remsons Industries is ₹152.40 and 52-week low of Remsons Industries is ₹75.36 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Remsons Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Remsons Industries has shown returns of 0.98% over the past day, 4.81% for the past month, -22.07% over 3 months, -22.41% over 1 year, 6.81% across 3 years, and 14.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Remsons Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Remsons Industries are 17.35 and 2.10 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.33 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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