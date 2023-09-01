Follow Us

REMSONS INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Susp. & Braking - Springs | Smallcap | NSE
₹426.00 Closed
1.345.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Remsons Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹415.00₹430.00
₹426.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹182.00₹427.10
₹426.00
Open Price
₹420.40
Prev. Close
₹420.35
Volume
3,846

Remsons Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1433.33
  • R2439.17
  • R3448.33
  • Pivot
    424.17
  • S1418.33
  • S2409.17
  • S3403.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5221.45412.05
  • 10222.23403.12
  • 20226.27381.99
  • 50225.56331.89
  • 100219.16293.03
  • 200215.09264.01

Remsons Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.3715.7083.5999.3093.48370.04264.14
11.207.5821.2618.982.33199.0147.49

Remsons Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Remsons Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Copy of Newspaper Publication
    Remsons Industries Limited has informed the Exchange about Copy of Newspaper Publication
    24-Aug, 2023 | 11:21 AM

About Remsons Industries Ltd.

Remsons Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/05/1971 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1971PLC015141 and registration number is 015141. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 223.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Krishna Kejriwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Chand Kejriwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rahul Kejriwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Paresh Bhagat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sudhir Khanna
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Visalakshi Sridhar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Agrawal
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Remsons Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Remsons Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Remsons Industries Ltd. is ₹243.39 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Remsons Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Remsons Industries Ltd. is 30.75 and PB ratio of Remsons Industries Ltd. is 5.84 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Remsons Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Remsons Industries Ltd. is ₹426.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Remsons Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Remsons Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Remsons Industries Ltd. is ₹427.10 and 52-week low of Remsons Industries Ltd. is ₹182.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

