Remsons Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/05/1971 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1971PLC015141 and registration number is 015141. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 223.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Remsons Industries Ltd. is ₹243.39 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Remsons Industries Ltd. is 30.75 and PB ratio of Remsons Industries Ltd. is 5.84 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Remsons Industries Ltd. is ₹426.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Remsons Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Remsons Industries Ltd. is ₹427.10 and 52-week low of Remsons Industries Ltd. is ₹182.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.