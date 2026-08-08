What is the share price of Remsons Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Remsons Industries is ₹89.81 as on .

What kind of stock is Remsons Industries? The Remsons Industries is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Remsons Industries? The market cap of Remsons Industries is ₹313.25 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Remsons Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Remsons Industries are ₹93.90 and ₹88.08.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Remsons Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Remsons Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Remsons Industries is ₹152.40 and 52-week low of Remsons Industries is ₹75.36 as on .

How has the Remsons Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Remsons Industries has shown returns of 0.98% over the past day, 4.81% for the past month, -22.07% over 3 months, -22.41% over 1 year, 6.81% across 3 years, and 14.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Remsons Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Remsons Industries are 17.35 and 2.10 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.33 per annum.

Source: Dion Global