Here's the live share price of Remsons Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Remsons Industries
|7.53
|4.81
|-22.07
|-25.75
|-22.41
|6.81
|14.32
|Jamna Auto Industries
|10.41
|6.98
|10.37
|7.14
|62.24
|9.23
|10.62
|Frontier Springs
|4.28
|-2.36
|-11.05
|-0.72
|-13.87
|81.48
|72.36
|Auto Pins (India)
|-22.58
|-43.03
|-45.17
|-15.86
|-49.75
|11.13
|1.24
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Remsons Industries has declined 22.41% compared to peers like Jamna Auto Industries (62.24%), Frontier Springs (-13.87%), Auto Pins (India) (-49.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Remsons Industries has underperformed peers relative to Jamna Auto Industries (10.62%) and Frontier Springs (72.36%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|81.87
|83.67
|10
|80.82
|82.46
|20
|80.66
|81.99
|50
|84.1
|85.22
|100
|91.9
|91.81
|200
|106.46
|102.31
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Remsons Industries saw a drop in promoter holding to 62.82%, while DII stake decreased to 1.08%, FII holding rose to 2.79%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.30% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:48 PM IST IST
|Remsons Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:46 PM IST IST
|Remsons Industries - Disclosure Pursuant To The Provisions Of Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure"r
|Jul 27, 2026, 10:07 PM IST IST
|Remsons Industries - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations
|Jul 27, 2026, 06:33 PM IST IST
|Remsons Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 23, 2026, 08:23 PM IST IST
|Remsons Industries - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations
Source: Dion Global
Remsons Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/05/1971 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1971PLC015141 and registration number is 015141. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 331.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Remsons Industries is ₹89.81 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Remsons Industries is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Remsons Industries is ₹313.25 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Remsons Industries are ₹93.90 and ₹88.08.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Remsons Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Remsons Industries is ₹152.40 and 52-week low of Remsons Industries is ₹75.36 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Remsons Industries has shown returns of 0.98% over the past day, 4.81% for the past month, -22.07% over 3 months, -22.41% over 1 year, 6.81% across 3 years, and 14.32% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Remsons Industries are 17.35 and 2.10 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.33 per annum.
Source: Dion Global