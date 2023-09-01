Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-48.39
|-52.08
|13.30
|708.02
|1,552.39
|5,239.55
|12,412.21
|-1.79
|-1.25
|-1.69
|56.60
|-24.21
|768.98
|1,065.33
|5.22
|14.09
|45.67
|37.56
|4.37
|135.74
|35.81
|4.78
|-3.75
|270.22
|318.28
|595.59
|1,911.46
|1,861.49
|-3.08
|-4.52
|2.22
|26.60
|52.51
|52.51
|52.51
|4.95
|-11.48
|30.08
|45.80
|48.12
|188.70
|250.26
|4.51
|21.47
|17.61
|28.38
|18.23
|152.22
|-42.78
|3.33
|-11.02
|-2.26
|36.67
|57.64
|281.46
|128.15
|-2.95
|-6.23
|-1.16
|77.59
|122.84
|6,244.03
|9,975.82
|-11.74
|8.19
|51.62
|75.44
|174.04
|560.87
|194.19
|7.21
|-1.08
|10.99
|6.51
|25.29
|162.25
|96.65
|-0.24
|-0.70
|6.72
|12.70
|4.97
|42.73
|27.78
|0.66
|-0.61
|20.64
|47.36
|635.96
|1,651.15
|1,703.80
|0.07
|-0.65
|-0.54
|-3.37
|-12.36
|415.34
|294.33
|9.06
|24.63
|55.17
|61.49
|24.46
|94.75
|-15.81
|-1.71
|24.45
|45.21
|41.00
|31.25
|90.58
|74.46
|0.55
|8.50
|14.75
|36.14
|44.74
|288.14
|1,122.22
|4.03
|15.15
|-2.12
|4.52
|-17.73
|284.25
|208.83
|25.88
|54.29
|53.41
|45.58
|-24.65
|429.05
|496.52
|12.30
|19.57
|23.66
|37.48
|6.05
|164.89
|-1.84
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Remedium Lifecare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/02/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1988PLC343805 and registration number is 008009. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cycles & Accessories. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 504.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Remedium Lifecare Ltd. is ₹1,653.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Remedium Lifecare Ltd. is 197.92 and PB ratio of Remedium Lifecare Ltd. is 79.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Remedium Lifecare Ltd. is ₹820.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Remedium Lifecare Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Remedium Lifecare Ltd. is ₹898.30 and 52-week low of Remedium Lifecare Ltd. is ₹24.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.