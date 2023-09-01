Follow Us

Remedium Lifecare Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

REMEDIUM LIFECARE LTD.

Sector : Trading & Distributors | Smallcap | BSE
₹820.00 Closed
0.473.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Remedium Lifecare Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹815.00₹848.80
₹820.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹24.30₹898.30
₹820.00
Open Price
₹848.80
Prev. Close
₹816.15
Volume
9,874

Remedium Lifecare Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1840.8
  • R2861.7
  • R3874.6
  • Pivot
    827.9
  • S1807
  • S2794.1
  • S3773.2

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5138.631,623.56
  • 10138.571,621.31
  • 20138.151,607.79
  • 50137.981,467.63
  • 100137.651,184.69
  • 200137.71821.65

Remedium Lifecare Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.95-6.23-1.1677.59122.846,244.039,975.82
-11.748.1951.6275.44174.04560.87194.19
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.8854.2953.4145.58-24.65429.05496.52
12.3019.5723.6637.486.05164.89-1.84

Remedium Lifecare Ltd. Share Holdings

Remedium Lifecare Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Remedium Lifecare Ltd.

Remedium Lifecare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/02/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1988PLC343805 and registration number is 008009. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cycles & Accessories. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 504.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Vilas Lokhande
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Hanosh Santok
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Maneesha Naresh
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Trupti Bolke
    Independent Director

FAQs on Remedium Lifecare Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Remedium Lifecare Ltd.?

The market cap of Remedium Lifecare Ltd. is ₹1,653.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Remedium Lifecare Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Remedium Lifecare Ltd. is 197.92 and PB ratio of Remedium Lifecare Ltd. is 79.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Remedium Lifecare Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Remedium Lifecare Ltd. is ₹820.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Remedium Lifecare Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Remedium Lifecare Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Remedium Lifecare Ltd. is ₹898.30 and 52-week low of Remedium Lifecare Ltd. is ₹24.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

