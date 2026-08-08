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Relicab Cable Manufacturing Share Price

NSE
BSE

RELICAB CABLE MANUFACTURING

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Cables

Here's the live share price of Relicab Cable Manufacturing along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹36.13 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Relicab Cable Manufacturing Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹35.35₹36.49
₹36.13
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹30.25₹83.00
₹36.13
Open Price
₹36.49
Prev. Close
₹36.13
Volume
1,650

Source: Dion Global

Relicab Cable Manufacturing Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Relicab Cable Manufacturing		2.09-4.77-2.14-8.49-53.68-25.9611.83
Polycab India		1.75-1.482.9419.0634.8726.3138.64
KEI Industries		12.5410.2110.2222.3746.4433.3049.93
R R Kabel		6.0025.9343.0887.72115.5532.1118.18
Motherson Sumi Wiring India		0.98-0.58-4.18-5.337.180.706.57
Diamond Power Infrastructure		12.4462.03114.99185.20133.63439.79436.67
Finolex Cables		3.33-2.34-6.1228.6518.81-1.8215.53
Universal Cables		4.0027.4931.5291.86100.4738.2350.90
Laser Power and Infra		-1.7512.0812.0812.0812.083.872.31
Advait Energy Transitions		-4.913.117.7228.4517.4869.47133.30
Paramount Communications		6.300.5547.8778.7230.7812.9834.16
Vidya Wires		2.69-1.644.9489.6877.4021.0612.15
Dynamic Cables		1.5812.97-3.2625.21-1.3911.0672.46
Quadrant Future Tek		3.89-19.0110.4118.77-7.93-7.02-4.27
Hindusthan Insulators & Industries		03.9318.23249.35219.4840.9012.96
Susan Electricals India		-3.814.5019.0019.0019.005.973.54
JD Cables		-1.88-15.00-6.044.1531.929.675.70
Delton Cables		5.9710.374.53-11.97-36.6153.8456.23
Cords Cable Industries		8.165.501.8924.5422.6531.8028.45
Plaza Wires		13.254.43-14.5819.17-13.93-15.81-9.81

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Relicab Cable Manufacturing has declined 53.68% compared to peers like Polycab India (34.87%), KEI Industries (46.44%), R R Kabel (115.55%). From a 5 year perspective, Relicab Cable Manufacturing has underperformed peers relative to Polycab India (38.64%) and KEI Industries (49.93%).

Relicab Cable Manufacturing Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Relicab Cable Manufacturing Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
536.2136.31
1036.8336.58
2037.6537.08
5038.2437.57
10036.9338.67
20041.7444.49

Source: Dion Global

Relicab Cable Manufacturing Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Relicab Cable Manufacturing remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 72.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Relicab Cable Manufacturing Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:38 AM IST ISTRelicab Cable Mfg. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Result Of The Company For The
Jul 17, 2026, 06:57 PM IST ISTRelicab Cable Mfg. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 10, 2026, 03:01 AM IST ISTRelicab Cable Mfg. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Jun 25, 2026, 09:38 PM IST ISTRelicab Cable Mfg. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
May 30, 2026, 04:16 AM IST ISTRelicab Cable Mfg. - Financial Results For The Period Ended 31St March, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Relicab Cable Manufacturing

Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/02/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Daman & Diu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27201DD2009PLC004670 and registration number is 004670. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of primary cells and primary batteries nd rechargable batteries, cells containing manganese oxide, mercuric oxide silver oxide or other material. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 64.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Suhir Shah
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Rajesh Gor
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Vijaya More
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mushtaque Khan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Relicab Cable Manufacturing Share Price

What is the share price of Relicab Cable Manufacturing?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Relicab Cable Manufacturing is ₹36.13 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Relicab Cable Manufacturing?

The Relicab Cable Manufacturing is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Relicab Cable Manufacturing?

The market cap of Relicab Cable Manufacturing is ₹36.47 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Relicab Cable Manufacturing?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Relicab Cable Manufacturing are ₹36.49 and ₹35.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Relicab Cable Manufacturing?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Relicab Cable Manufacturing stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Relicab Cable Manufacturing is ₹83.00 and 52-week low of Relicab Cable Manufacturing is ₹30.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Relicab Cable Manufacturing performed historically in terms of returns?

The Relicab Cable Manufacturing has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -4.77% for the past month, -2.14% over 3 months, -53.68% over 1 year, -25.96% across 3 years, and 11.83% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Relicab Cable Manufacturing?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Relicab Cable Manufacturing are 19.19 and 2.36 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Relicab Cable Manufacturing News

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