Here's the live share price of Relicab Cable Manufacturing along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Relicab Cable Manufacturing
|2.09
|-4.77
|-2.14
|-8.49
|-53.68
|-25.96
|11.83
|Polycab India
|1.75
|-1.48
|2.94
|19.06
|34.87
|26.31
|38.64
|KEI Industries
|12.54
|10.21
|10.22
|22.37
|46.44
|33.30
|49.93
|R R Kabel
|6.00
|25.93
|43.08
|87.72
|115.55
|32.11
|18.18
|Motherson Sumi Wiring India
|0.98
|-0.58
|-4.18
|-5.33
|7.18
|0.70
|6.57
|Diamond Power Infrastructure
|12.44
|62.03
|114.99
|185.20
|133.63
|439.79
|436.67
|Finolex Cables
|3.33
|-2.34
|-6.12
|28.65
|18.81
|-1.82
|15.53
|Universal Cables
|4.00
|27.49
|31.52
|91.86
|100.47
|38.23
|50.90
|Laser Power and Infra
|-1.75
|12.08
|12.08
|12.08
|12.08
|3.87
|2.31
|Advait Energy Transitions
|-4.91
|3.11
|7.72
|28.45
|17.48
|69.47
|133.30
|Paramount Communications
|6.30
|0.55
|47.87
|78.72
|30.78
|12.98
|34.16
|Vidya Wires
|2.69
|-1.64
|4.94
|89.68
|77.40
|21.06
|12.15
|Dynamic Cables
|1.58
|12.97
|-3.26
|25.21
|-1.39
|11.06
|72.46
|Quadrant Future Tek
|3.89
|-19.01
|10.41
|18.77
|-7.93
|-7.02
|-4.27
|Hindusthan Insulators & Industries
|0
|3.93
|18.23
|249.35
|219.48
|40.90
|12.96
|Susan Electricals India
|-3.81
|4.50
|19.00
|19.00
|19.00
|5.97
|3.54
|JD Cables
|-1.88
|-15.00
|-6.04
|4.15
|31.92
|9.67
|5.70
|Delton Cables
|5.97
|10.37
|4.53
|-11.97
|-36.61
|53.84
|56.23
|Cords Cable Industries
|8.16
|5.50
|1.89
|24.54
|22.65
|31.80
|28.45
|Plaza Wires
|13.25
|4.43
|-14.58
|19.17
|-13.93
|-15.81
|-9.81
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Relicab Cable Manufacturing has declined 53.68% compared to peers like Polycab India (34.87%), KEI Industries (46.44%), R R Kabel (115.55%). From a 5 year perspective, Relicab Cable Manufacturing has underperformed peers relative to Polycab India (38.64%) and KEI Industries (49.93%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|36.21
|36.31
|10
|36.83
|36.58
|20
|37.65
|37.08
|50
|38.24
|37.57
|100
|36.93
|38.67
|200
|41.74
|44.49
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Relicab Cable Manufacturing remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 72.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:38 AM IST IST
|Relicab Cable Mfg. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Result Of The Company For The
|Jul 17, 2026, 06:57 PM IST IST
|Relicab Cable Mfg. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 10, 2026, 03:01 AM IST IST
|Relicab Cable Mfg. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Jun 25, 2026, 09:38 PM IST IST
|Relicab Cable Mfg. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|May 30, 2026, 04:16 AM IST IST
|Relicab Cable Mfg. - Financial Results For The Period Ended 31St March, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/02/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Daman & Diu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27201DD2009PLC004670 and registration number is 004670. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of primary cells and primary batteries nd rechargable batteries, cells containing manganese oxide, mercuric oxide silver oxide or other material. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 64.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Relicab Cable Manufacturing is ₹36.13 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Relicab Cable Manufacturing is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Relicab Cable Manufacturing is ₹36.47 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Relicab Cable Manufacturing are ₹36.49 and ₹35.35.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Relicab Cable Manufacturing stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Relicab Cable Manufacturing is ₹83.00 and 52-week low of Relicab Cable Manufacturing is ₹30.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Relicab Cable Manufacturing has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -4.77% for the past month, -2.14% over 3 months, -53.68% over 1 year, -25.96% across 3 years, and 11.83% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Relicab Cable Manufacturing are 19.19 and 2.36 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global