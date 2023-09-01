Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/02/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Daman & Diu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27201DD2009PLC004670 and registration number is 004670. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of primary cells and primary batteries nd rechargable batteries, cells containing manganese oxide, mercuric oxide silver oxide or other material. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 33.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.