Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.23
|16.82
|33.95
|28.18
|183.97
|264.96
|301.46
|4.09
|12.39
|49.37
|66.68
|109.62
|489.61
|694.44
|10.57
|10.63
|13.41
|31.09
|15.90
|47.15
|47.15
|2.08
|17.64
|29.84
|58.84
|85.58
|550.09
|530.45
|13.15
|5.51
|31.32
|41.93
|128.50
|239.81
|121.95
|1.08
|-3.06
|97.73
|182.45
|191.00
|1,809.53
|1,106.92
|0.32
|-1.33
|41.24
|53.35
|65.65
|1,554.90
|1,554.90
|-0.22
|-7.43
|0.80
|35.70
|0.90
|159.65
|154.99
|22.41
|27.83
|21.35
|-23.02
|-28.67
|136.44
|89.09
|0.86
|1.69
|0.64
|38.77
|46.10
|120.02
|27.99
|-3.29
|-6.19
|52.89
|62.80
|83.29
|230.89
|395.61
|0
|28.57
|6.13
|79.28
|73.08
|89.08
|18.42
|10.80
|14.02
|11.08
|-7.31
|-25.17
|-17.12
|-87.08
|0
|-4.72
|9.45
|40.13
|170.60
|238.46
|93.83
|1.67
|-1.61
|-6.15
|35.56
|-1.61
|154.17
|154.17
|0
|0
|4.96
|10.18
|70.88
|195.15
|161.83
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|28 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Allotment of Bonus
|10 Jun, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Bonus issue
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/02/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Daman & Diu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27201DD2009PLC004670 and registration number is 004670. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of primary cells and primary batteries nd rechargable batteries, cells containing manganese oxide, mercuric oxide silver oxide or other material. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 33.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd. is ₹93.16 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd. is 9.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd. is ₹92.29 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd. is ₹103.50 and 52-week low of Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd. is ₹32.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.