RELICAB CABLE MANUFACTURING LTD.

Sector : Cables - Power/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹92.29 Closed
-0.38-0.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹90.00₹92.62
₹92.29
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹32.50₹103.50
₹92.29
Open Price
₹92.62
Prev. Close
₹92.64
Volume
1,224

Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R193.27
  • R294.26
  • R395.89
  • Pivot
    91.64
  • S190.65
  • S289.02
  • S388.03

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 537.991.3
  • 1040.0388.27
  • 2036.2482.61
  • 5025.1670.97
  • 10024.1257.34
  • 20023.6343.68

Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.2316.8233.9528.18183.97264.96301.46
4.0912.3949.3766.68109.62489.61694.44
10.5710.6313.4131.0915.9047.1547.15
2.0817.6429.8458.8485.58550.09530.45
13.155.5131.3241.93128.50239.81121.95
1.08-3.0697.73182.45191.001,809.531,106.92
0.32-1.3341.2453.3565.651,554.901,554.90
-0.22-7.430.8035.700.90159.65154.99
22.4127.8321.35-23.02-28.67136.4489.09
0.861.690.6438.7746.10120.0227.99
-3.29-6.1952.8962.8083.29230.89395.61
028.576.1379.2873.0889.0818.42
10.8014.0211.08-7.31-25.17-17.12-87.08
0-4.729.4540.13170.60238.4693.83
1.67-1.61-6.1535.56-1.61154.17154.17
004.9610.1870.88195.15161.83

Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd. Share Holdings

Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
28 Jul, 2022Board MeetingAllotment of Bonus
10 Jun, 2022Board MeetingBonus issue
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd.

Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/02/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Daman & Diu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27201DD2009PLC004670 and registration number is 004670. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of primary cells and primary batteries nd rechargable batteries, cells containing manganese oxide, mercuric oxide silver oxide or other material. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 33.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Gor
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suhir Shah
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Ms. Vijaya More
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mushtaque Khan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd.?

The market cap of Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd. is ₹93.16 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd. is 9.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd. is ₹92.29 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd. is ₹103.50 and 52-week low of Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd. is ₹32.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

