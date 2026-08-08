What is the share price of Relicab Cable Manufacturing? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Relicab Cable Manufacturing is ₹36.13 as on .

What kind of stock is Relicab Cable Manufacturing? The Relicab Cable Manufacturing is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Relicab Cable Manufacturing? The market cap of Relicab Cable Manufacturing is ₹36.47 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Relicab Cable Manufacturing? Today’s highest and lowest price of Relicab Cable Manufacturing are ₹36.49 and ₹35.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Relicab Cable Manufacturing? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Relicab Cable Manufacturing stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Relicab Cable Manufacturing is ₹83.00 and 52-week low of Relicab Cable Manufacturing is ₹30.25 as on .

How has the Relicab Cable Manufacturing performed historically in terms of returns? The Relicab Cable Manufacturing has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -4.77% for the past month, -2.14% over 3 months, -53.68% over 1 year, -25.96% across 3 years, and 11.83% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Relicab Cable Manufacturing? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Relicab Cable Manufacturing are 19.19 and 2.36 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global