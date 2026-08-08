Here's the live share price of Relic Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Relic Technologies
|15.00
|1.61
|-8.46
|-11.36
|-16.28
|52.45
|40.55
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Relic Technologies has declined 16.28% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Relic Technologies has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|59.6
|61.25
|10
|59.97
|61.14
|20
|63.36
|62.48
|50
|67.22
|65.77
|100
|69.58
|68.72
|200
|74.55
|69.19
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Relic Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 55.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 28, 2026, 06:01 AM IST IST
|Relic Technologi - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 21, 2026, 06:23 AM IST IST
|Relic Technologi - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jun 13, 2026, 09:51 PM IST IST
|Relic Technologi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Jun 13, 2026, 09:46 PM IST IST
|Relic Technologi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Jun 13, 2026, 09:39 PM IST IST
|Relic Technologi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Relic Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/12/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MH1991PLC064323 and registration number is 064323. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Relic Technologies is ₹65.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Relic Technologies is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Relic Technologies is ₹23.60 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Relic Technologies are ₹70.70 and ₹65.53.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Relic Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Relic Technologies is ₹93.96 and 52-week low of Relic Technologies is ₹52.02 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Relic Technologies has shown returns of -6.53% over the past day, 1.61% for the past month, -8.46% over 3 months, -16.28% over 1 year, 52.45% across 3 years, and 40.55% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Relic Technologies are -4.27 and 1.79 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global