RELIC TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹17.92 Closed
-0.11-0.02
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Relic Technologies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹17.06₹17.92
₹17.92
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.94₹28.50
₹17.92
Open Price
₹17.92
Prev. Close
₹17.94
Volume
133

Relic Technologies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R118.21
  • R218.49
  • R319.07
  • Pivot
    17.63
  • S117.35
  • S216.77
  • S316.49

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 523.0817.61
  • 1024.7617.43
  • 2025.217.51
  • 5026.0918.08
  • 10022.5118.91
  • 20021.0919.86

Relic Technologies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.30-10.18-18.29-6.67-32.1223.5949.33
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Relic Technologies Ltd. Share Holdings

Relic Technologies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Relic Technologies Ltd.

Relic Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/12/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MH1991PLC064323 and registration number is 064323. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Baijoo Raval
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mrs. Niti Baijoo Raval
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Uday Raval
    Director
  • Mr. Hemant K Choksey
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mukesh J Desai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Raval
    Independent Director

FAQs on Relic Technologies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Relic Technologies Ltd.?

The market cap of Relic Technologies Ltd. is ₹6.45 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Relic Technologies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Relic Technologies Ltd. is -56.18 and PB ratio of Relic Technologies Ltd. is 1.0 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Relic Technologies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Relic Technologies Ltd. is ₹17.92 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Relic Technologies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Relic Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Relic Technologies Ltd. is ₹28.50 and 52-week low of Relic Technologies Ltd. is ₹14.94 as on Sep 01, 2023.

