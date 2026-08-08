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Relic Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

RELIC TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Relic Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹65.55 Closed
-6.53₹ -4.58
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Relic Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹65.53₹70.70
₹65.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹52.02₹93.96
₹65.55
Open Price
₹70.70
Prev. Close
₹70.13
Volume
401

Source: Dion Global

Relic Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Relic Technologies		15.001.61-8.46-11.36-16.2852.4540.55
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Relic Technologies has declined 16.28% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Relic Technologies has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Relic Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Relic Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
559.661.25
1059.9761.14
2063.3662.48
5067.2265.77
10069.5868.72
20074.5569.19

Source: Dion Global

Relic Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Relic Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 55.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Relic Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 28, 2026, 06:01 AM IST ISTRelic Technologi - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 21, 2026, 06:23 AM IST ISTRelic Technologi - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jun 13, 2026, 09:51 PM IST ISTRelic Technologi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Jun 13, 2026, 09:46 PM IST ISTRelic Technologi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Jun 13, 2026, 09:39 PM IST ISTRelic Technologi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Relic Technologies

Relic Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/12/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MH1991PLC064323 and registration number is 064323. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Baijoo Raval
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Sachin Srivastava
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Kunal Narendra Gandhi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Dhara Pratik Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Neha Thakore
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Radhika Shriram
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Relic Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Relic Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Relic Technologies is ₹65.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Relic Technologies?

The Relic Technologies is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Relic Technologies?

The market cap of Relic Technologies is ₹23.60 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Relic Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Relic Technologies are ₹70.70 and ₹65.53.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Relic Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Relic Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Relic Technologies is ₹93.96 and 52-week low of Relic Technologies is ₹52.02 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Relic Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Relic Technologies has shown returns of -6.53% over the past day, 1.61% for the past month, -8.46% over 3 months, -16.28% over 1 year, 52.45% across 3 years, and 40.55% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Relic Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Relic Technologies are -4.27 and 1.79 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Relic Technologies News

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