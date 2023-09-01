What is the Market Cap of Relic Technologies Ltd.? The market cap of Relic Technologies Ltd. is ₹6.45 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Relic Technologies Ltd.? P/E ratio of Relic Technologies Ltd. is -56.18 and PB ratio of Relic Technologies Ltd. is 1.0 as on .

What is the share price of Relic Technologies Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Relic Technologies Ltd. is ₹17.92 as on .