What is the share price of Relic Technologies? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Relic Technologies is ₹65.55 as on .

What kind of stock is Relic Technologies? The Relic Technologies is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Relic Technologies? The market cap of Relic Technologies is ₹23.60 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Relic Technologies? Today’s highest and lowest price of Relic Technologies are ₹70.70 and ₹65.53.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Relic Technologies? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Relic Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Relic Technologies is ₹93.96 and 52-week low of Relic Technologies is ₹52.02 as on .

How has the Relic Technologies performed historically in terms of returns? The Relic Technologies has shown returns of -6.53% over the past day, 1.61% for the past month, -8.46% over 3 months, -16.28% over 1 year, 52.45% across 3 years, and 40.55% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Relic Technologies? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Relic Technologies are -4.27 and 1.79 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global