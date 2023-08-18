scorecardresearch
Reliance’s Jio Financial Services to be listed on Aug. 21

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance hadlast monthspun off JFS, with the market ascribing a valuation of around $20 billion.

Written by Reuters
reliance industries
Ambani has said Jio Financial Services aims to provide simple, affordable and innovative digital first solutions.

Jio Financial Services (JFS), the financial arm of Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries, is set to be listed on the stock exchanges on Aug. 21, per a stock exchange circular on Friday.

In July, JFS and U.S.-based BlackRocksaidthey would form an equal joint venture to launch asset management services in India.Reliance’s shares reversed losses to trade 1.3% higher as of 2:16 p.m. IST, while the benchmark Nifty 50 index was flat.

Market
Reliance Jio

First published on: 18-08-2023 at 15:05 IST

